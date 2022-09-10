Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has exited Texas' matchup against Alabama with an apparent shoulder injury he suffered after taking a hit at the end of the first quarter.

Ewers went to the Texas locker room after taking the hit. Hudson Card came into the game at quarterback for the Longhorns.

ESPN reported at the start of the second half that Ewers would not return to the game.

Ewers was 9-of-12 passing for 134 yards before exiting the game. Texas was tied with No. 1 Alabama, 10-10, going into the second half.

Ewers, a redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio State, had won the starting job over the sophomore Card.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers exits game against Alabama in first quarter with injury