YouTuber Trisha Paytas apologized to the royal family as they responded to online rumors about their baby and Queen Elizabeth II's death

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
 4 days ago
Paytas said they felt 'pregnancy is meant for' them in their video. Trisha Paytas via YouTube
  • Trisha Paytas responded to online rumors on Instagram and TikTok this week.
  • People speculated that they gave birth to their child amid reports that Queen Elizabeth II died.
  • Paytas announced their pregnancy in February after marrying Moses Hacmon.

Trisha Paytas denied a wave of online speculation about their pregnancy and Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 on Thursday.

The YouTube star shared an Instagram post on Friday swatting down rumors that they gave birth to a reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth II. The peculiar rumors sparked after Paytas, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, tweeted that they were 1 cm dilated on Wednesday, one day before the Queen died.

"Well this is awkward…to have to announce that I'm still VERY much pregnant and have NOT given birth," Paytas, 34, wrote. "I almost felt sad yesterday to tell people this. The internet is a weird place. I don't know how any of those rumors started or why?"

Paytas continued by apologizing to the British royal family and their baby.

"Felt weird to say anything at all. But so many people IRL that we know, had been texting and calling about this. Including my dad who felt out of the loop as if I wouldn't text him when I was going into labor," they wrote. "Still don't know what to say. Other than - I'm still pregnant. And when I do give birth, we will announce it."

Paytas concluded the post by sending condolences to the royal family, calling the Queen's passing "disheartening."

Paytas later addressed the rumors in a TikTok video, saying they were "embarrassed" that their name was trending on Twitter alongside Queen Elizabeth II.

"Yesterday on the internet, I, for some reason, was trending," Paytas said. "And I was so scared because I've been trying to stay out of drama and everything, and I realized the ultimate internet troll got trolled. And not in a good way. This was attention I did not want."

Moses Hacmon and Trisha Paytas are expecting their first child. Trisha Paytas/Twitter

Paytas confirmed that they did not give birth yet and that "there is no reincarnation of the Queen in my baby."

"My baby is not even born and she's just like this joke of the internet. Please be kind to my baby. She deserves love and respect," they added.

Representatives for Paytas did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Following their marriage to Moses Hacmon in December 2021, Paytas announced their pregnancy in February 2022 and later revealed they're having a baby girl.

Les
3d ago

Who is this chick and who cares about what she has to say, leave the Royal family alone!

Shane DeSilva
2d ago

even if reincarnation was true how would you even know if they were a human or an amoeba. even if it was just a human there's like 250 babies born worldwide every minute so good luck figuring out which baby was the reincarnation

