MDI Volleyball Defeats GSA 3-0
The MDI Volleyball Team defeated George Stevens Academy 3-0 in Bar Harbor at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Tuesday, September 13th. The individual set scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-23 MDI Stat Leaders:. Addy Boyce: 12 aces, 2 kills, 9 assists, 1 dig. Hailey Vogell: 1 ace, 8 kills. Lexi Tozier:...
John Bapst Boys’ Soccer Doubles Up Ellsworth 4-2
The John Bapst Crusaders doubled up the Ellsworth Eagles 4-2 at the Union Street Fields in Bangor on Tuesday, September 13th. Ellsworth received goals from Miles Palmer and Cruz Coffin. Owen Frank had an assist. Cooper Mitchell was in goal for the Eagles. John Bapst received goals from Oscar Martinez,...
Golf Results – Orono 187, Ellsworth 189, Hermon 215
The Orono Red Riots won the golf match on Tuesday, September 13th hosted by Ellsworth. Orono carded a team low 187 just edging Ellsworth who finished with a team score of 189. Hermon carded a team score of 215. Ellsworth's Will Robbins was the medalist with a low round of 39.
Where Will Hampden Academy Principal Sleep?
How about the Press Box at Hampden Academy turf field, beginning Wednesday the 21st. The homecoming football game is Friday the 23rd. The question is does he spend one night sleeping in the Press Box. Or two?. This is the 2nd year for the Hampden Academy Music Association’s Free The...
Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor
Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
Community Baby Shower at Mill Mall in Ellsworth Saturday September 17th 10 am – 12 noon
If you are pregnant, have a new baby or are breastfeeding WIC of Hancock and Washington Counties invites you to a Community Baby Shower this Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Mill Mall in Ellsworth. In addition to WIC (Women, Infant and Children) of Hancock...
Bangor is Getting A New Peruvian Restaurant In A Pretty Familiar Spot
When Korean Dad opened its doors a while back in Veazie, it was met with big, open arms here in Bangor. Maybe even a little too open. In some ways, it seemed they weren’t ready for just how instantly popular they became. And then almost as quickly as they opened, they closed.
spectrumlocalnews.com
LePage and Mills spar over future of Skowhegan dam and mill
The future of the Shawmut dam and Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan took center stage in the race for governor Monday when former Gov. Paul LePage accused current Gov. Janet Mills of working to shut down the dam, which would result in hundreds of lost jobs. A Mills campaign spokesman...
5 Bedrooms, 5,000 Square Feet & an Inground Pool Await You at This Magnificent Waterville, Maine Home
We always have an eye on the real estate market here in Central Maine and always try to showcase some of our favorites from all different price ranges. And, while this Waterville home that's for sale may not be in everyone's price range (including ours!), we think it's definitely worth snooping through all these photos of how some people live!
wabi.tv
Part of Valley Ave. in Bangor closed Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - City officials say Bangor Public Works will be closing Valley Avenue from 14th Street extension to Nelson Street for Culvert replacements for Monday and Tuesday. They ask motorists to avoid this area and seek an alternate route as you will not be able to pass and...
Bangor police identify two victims of weekend crash
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police on Tuesday released the names of two men who died in a crash early Saturday morning on Kenduskeag Avenue. Zachariah Flanders, 32, of Bangor, and Orville Patterson, 65, of Glenburn, were dead when police arrived at the crash near 1049 Kenduskeag Ave. just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Bangor Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a release.
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater has 2 more concerts before events are indoors
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A busy weekend on the Bangor waterfront... Two jam packed shows - Jason Aldean on Saturday night and Sting last night... The Maine Savings Amphitheater now has two more concerts before it’s inaugural run comes to a close.. certainly an eventful year. REO Speedwagon and...
Sting’s Still Got It: Wows Crowd On Bangor Waterfront
Full disclosure; I expected Sunday night's Sting show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater to be cool, but not necessarily extraordinary. I was pleasantly surprized and entirely mistaken by the end of the show. As we walked up to the ticket booth, the crowd was definitely a more mellow one than...
Free COVID Vaccine Clinic for Children in Ellsworth September 15
The WIC Office in Ellsworth, located at 248 State Street, Suite 3 in the Mill Mall will be offering a FREE COVID Vaccine Clinic for children on Thursday, September 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any child under 11 years of age is welcome. Public Health Nurses will be...
wabi.tv
Tesoro Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria reopens under new ownership
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tesoro Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria in Bangor held a grand reopening Tuesday night. The restaurant at 118 Harlow Street is under new ownership which promises to provide the same food and prices but with extended hours. For the rest of the week, they’re offering ten percent...
WMTW
Paul LePage raises fate of Kennebec River dam as issue in Maine governor’s race
FAIRFIELD, Maine -- Sep. 12, 2022 — Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage has raised a new issue in this year’s Maine governor’s race – environmental regulations over a Kennebec River hydroelectric dam that could affect the survival of one of the state’s last pulp mills and hundreds of jobs.
penbaypilot.com
Sea of stubby legs take over Steamboat Landing for annual Wienerfest
BELFAST — Wiener dog, doxie, badger dog, sausage dog. All of these are used to describe the diminutive dachshund - recognized by all, loved by many. Worshipped by some. For dogs that spend the majority of their lives eight inches off the ground, they soar into the hearts of many each September, when PAWS Animal Shelter hosts the annual Wienerfest.
mainebiz.biz
$77.1M in road improvements on tap for Aroostook and Washington counties
A bypass route for Presque Isle and improvement of 68 miles of Route 1 in Washington County will be the focal point of road projects totaling $77.1 million. Money for the two projects was awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation by the competitive Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Program, which leverages federal grants to help communities invest in high-priority projects to fix crumbling infrastructure.
