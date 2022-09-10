ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula ceremony to mark anniversary of 9/11 attacks

 4 days ago
MISSOULA - Missoula will pause on Sunday in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2021, terrorist attacks.

The 20th annual Never Forget Service will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Rose Memorial Garden Park.

Members of the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band will lead a procession of honor and color guard members from the Korean War Memorial at Rose Memorial Garden Park to the Vietnam Memorial.

A total of 7,000 tiny American flags will be planted in front of the Vietnam Memorial prior to the ceremony by members of the Missoula Exchange Club, Missoula Civil Air Patrol, and members of the public arriving at 6 p.m.

Organizers note that everyone is welcome to help plant the flags to honor the people who died on 9/11 as well as the civilians and military who died in the attacks.

American Legion Post 27 Color Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 27 Honor Guard, Missoula Civil Air Patrol, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Patriotic Order, Boy Scouts of America Color Guard, Montana Patriots Guard, and ROTC Color Guard will walk in the procession along with members of local firefighter and law enforcement organizations.

Speakers include Allie Harrison who organized the first Never Forget Service on Sept. 11, 2002, Bronze Star Recipient Lt. Col. Joseph Yakawich who served in Afghanistan and as the director of ROTC at the University of Montana, and Missoula Exchange Club Dorcie Dvarishkis whose organization donates the 7,000 tiny Americans flags for this service each year.

The names of the 13 military personnel killed during the withdrawal of Afghanistan a year ago will be read as well as the names of firefighters killed on 9/11 by retired local firefighter Tom Zeigler.

A bell will be rung at the end of the ceremony following the playing of Taps.

