5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
Cowboys Sign Colin Kaepernick? 'I'll Take QB Cooper Rush' - Michael Irvin
"Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop.'' - Michael Irvin.
Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans brawled with each other during Sunday Night loss to the Bucs.
A deflated Aaron Rodgers told Justin Jefferson he's the 'best player in the game' during postgame chat
Following Davante Adams’ move to the Raiders, it was always going to be frustrating for Aaron Rodgers to lead an offense without a true No. 1 weapon at wide receiver. That frustration from Rodgers was only made worse by watching Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson put on a show during Sunday’s Week 1 matchup.
Micah Parsons Calls Out Leonard Fournette After Loss to Buccaneers
It's clear that Micah Parsons was upset about more than just his team's loss to the Bucs on SNF.
WATCH: Bucs WR Julio Jones makes ridiculous diving catch from Tom Brady
The rich got richer earlier this year, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another Pro Bowl wide receiver to their roster. Julio Jones has gotten the all-star nod seven times in his legendary career, and his Week 1 performances proves he’s gunning for No. 8 this season. Jones...
Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
Demario Davis makes mockery of Falcons flag during postgame
In his postgame press conference, Saints defensive back Demario Davis laid the disrespect on thick after a Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The New Orleans Saints pulled out a win in exciting fashion in their Week 1 contest over the Atlanta Falcons. After falling behind by 9 at the half, the Saints fell further, trailing 23-10 going into the fourth quarter.
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns exec, Garrett troll Baker Mayfield's 'off the leash' after the game
The Cleveland Browns barely pulled off a victory in Week 1 on the road versus QB Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield almost got his revenge with a few blown coverages by the Browns defense leading to big plays and a lead late in the fourth quarter. A questionable...
Gisele Reportedly Makes Decision On Tom Brady's First Game
It's been reported that there's a lot of tension between Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, following the QB's decision to come out of retirement. That was seemingly confirmed when a source with People.com confirmed that Gisele will not be attending the Bucs' first game. "It's always a...
Saints Add Son of Franchise Legend to Practice Squad
New Orleans adds the son of one of their legendary stars to the practice squad.
Former Bucs WR Michael Clayton takes 'bucket list' job at Plant City HS
There’s a trend going on around Tampa Bay area high schools — they’re hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers as head coaches.
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
ESPN analyst all but accuses Cardinals’ Albert Pujols of cheating
The St. Louis Cardinals have been receiving a lot of media coverage lately, in large part due to Albert Pujols’ pursuit of 700 home runs. Lately, members of the media have begun taking subtle, and not so subtle, shots at Pujols, saying that his recent hot stretch can only be explained by one thing: steroids.
NFL Week 1: Best-dressed players before, after their first games of 2022 season
The NFL is back, which means game-day outfits are also back. Some players always make sure to bring the heat before and after the game. Each week, players use the stadium as a way to express themselves through fashion, before they go out and battle on the field. Sometimes the...
Kansas City Chiefs Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs had to place rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on the injured reserve this Tuesday afternoon. On the bright side, that opens up a roster spot for the AFC West franchise. The Chiefs are reportedly using that roster spot on a veteran wide receiver. The Chiefs are signing...
Watch: Mike Tomlin hits AB dance in Steelers locker room after Week 1 win
Mike Tomlin busted out some dance moves in the Steelers locker room following a Week 1 win over the Bengals. If you watched Sunday’s Bengals-Steelers game, you likely didn’t leave under the impression that either team is particularly high on the list of NFL teams that could contend for a Super Bowl this season.
Saints Bring Back RB Latavius Murray
The Saints have brought a familiar face back to the team, signing Latavius Murray to the practice squad.
Adrian Peterson gets just $15k for KO loss, Le’Veon Bell leads the way in Social Gloves 2 salaries
Adrian Peterson only got paid $15,000 for his KO loss to Le’Veon Bell over the weekend. Peterson, a former NFL running back who was the NFL’s MVP in 2012 and considered one of the best running backs in history was making his boxing debut against Bell who is a three-time Pro Bowler and was also making his boxing debut.
