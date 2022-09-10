ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Demario Davis makes mockery of Falcons flag during postgame

In his postgame press conference, Saints defensive back Demario Davis laid the disrespect on thick after a Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The New Orleans Saints pulled out a win in exciting fashion in their Week 1 contest over the Atlanta Falcons. After falling behind by 9 at the half, the Saints fell further, trailing 23-10 going into the fourth quarter.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Gisele Reportedly Makes Decision On Tom Brady's First Game

It's been reported that there's a lot of tension between Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, following the QB's decision to come out of retirement. That was seemingly confirmed when a source with People.com confirmed that Gisele will not be attending the Bucs' first game. "It's always a...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Kansas City Chiefs Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs had to place rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on the injured reserve this Tuesday afternoon. On the bright side, that opens up a roster spot for the AFC West franchise. The Chiefs are reportedly using that roster spot on a veteran wide receiver. The Chiefs are signing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
