Daily Beast
Queen Elizabeth’s Plans ‘Cannot Be Moved’ for Harry and Meghan: Palace Source
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth may struggle to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they visit the U.K. next month as the aging monarch has an exceptionally busy week at the beginning of September and, sources at Buckingham Palace said, “Some things cannot be moved.”
U.K.・
Video of King Charles Appearing To Flip the Bird at Donald Trump Resurfaces
Social media users have once again interpreted the 2019 clip of the new king scratching his nose to be an insulting gesture aimed at Trump.
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
Opinion: The Queen Elizabeth prophecy that came true
(CNN) — In February 1952, King George VI was found dead in his sleep by a servant delivering his morning tea at the royal retreat at Sandringham. His 25-year-old daughter, Princess Elizabeth, became Queen even before she was able to rush home from a trip to Kenya. The nation...
Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted
Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen
THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle, but he'll be moved again following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault after he died in April 2022. The 200-year-old vault beneath St. George's Chapel will not be his final resting place. He'll be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel following the Queen's death on Thursday.
Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat
Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’
Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
Princess Eugenie breaks down in tears beside emotional cousin Zara Tindall as Royals read tributes to Queen
HEARTBROKEN Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall broke down as they read tributes left to their grandmother today. The royals left Balmoral this afternoon to attend a prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk church. Three of the Queen’s four children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward have all been...
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Dog Room’ For Her Corgis: ‘It’s Quite Regal’
Queen Elizabeth’s pet corgis have their own special room at Buckingham Palace, says a former staff member.
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Hillary Clinton Says This US Politican 'Somewhat Like' Queen Elizabeth II: 'Gutsiest Woman In Politics Now'
Less than three days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, a famous politician likened a member of Congress to the legendary head of the royal family. But was that comparison made too soon?. What Happened: Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British monarchy for 70 years, died last Thursday at...
Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle ‘Destroyed’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s Taught Him How to Hate His Family’
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Prince Harry has changed a lot since marrying Meghan Markle and that Meghan has 'taught him how to hate his family.'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life
An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
Why A Royal Author Believes Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Was A Huge Mistake
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world by stepping down as full-time royals in January 2020, according to the BBC. Royal spectators were left wondering what pushed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave the royal family. But in March of that year, Meghan and Harry sat down for a stunning interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey. It was the most controversial royal interview since Princess Diana's infamous interview with BBC's Martin Bashir in 1995. Fans of Meghan and Harry poured out sympathy and support on social media while some questioned the motivation and truth behind the landmark interview. In "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors," Meghan and Harry's biographer, British journalist Tom Bower writes unflattering stories about the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that she was jealous of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and ignored the queen's plea to make nice with her father Thomas Markle.
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
U.K.・
'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family
Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
