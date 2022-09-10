ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane preparation tips from FPL as we enter peak storm season

By Kaitlyn Snook
 4 days ago
September 10, 2022 is the five year anniversary of Hurricane Irma making landfall in Florida. It also marks the peak of hurricane season, and Florida Power & Light is reminding everyone of the importance of hurricane preparation.

Some tips include:

  • Develop an emergency plan and review it with your family. Consider whether you would evacuate and where you would go. Include pets in your planning.
  • If you have someone who relies on electric-powered medical equipment in your family, contact your local emergency management office to learn about special needs shelters, or consider a back-up power source.
  • If you have a generator, read the instructions on how to use it properly. Never use a generator inside your house or garage and don’t plug the generator directly into a breaker or fuse box.
  • Arrange for a professional to trim trees and vegetation around your yard, but stay clear of power lines and don’t wait until a storm is in the forecast.
  • Photograph or record video of your home – inside and outside – for insurance purposes. And be sure to keep your important records in a waterproof bag.
  • Stock up on supplies, such as: non-perishable food, non-electric can opener, matches or lighter, medications and prescriptions.

More information is available on FPL’s website .

