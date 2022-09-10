ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
J.R. Heimbigner

Customers facing problems with self-checkouts

self checkout photoPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) If you've been to a store recently, you've likely noticed that there are more self-checkout registers than ever. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are over 600 Walmart stores in Texas alone, the most in the United States. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts. Many stores opt for using self-checkouts.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Save $150 on Samsung's Sleek M7 Smart Monitor Today Only at B&H

If you're looking to add another workstation to your home or office, but don't want to spend the cash on a whole new computer, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Samsung's M7 smart monitor can run basic apps for both work and entertainment without being connected to a computer, and right now, you can pick it up at a discount. Today only, B&H has this sleek smart monitor on sale for just $220, which saves you $150 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. ET (8:59 p.m. PT) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1 800 Contacts#Stock#Acuvue#Coopervision#Air Optix
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags for Fall Travel: Shop Holders and Accessories

If you're traveling for Labor Day weekend or this upcoming fall, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
ELECTRONICS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
AOL Corp

Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now

Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
RETAIL
CNET

So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
CELL PHONES
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Retailers

Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
RETAIL
CNET

iOS 16 Is Out Today. But Is Your iPhone Compatible?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The latest iPhone software update has arrived. Apple introduced iOS 16 during its WWDC keynote back in June and then announced the official release date at last week's iPhone 14 event. And iOS 16 is now here, available for you to download and install on your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Here's Why You Might Be Getting a 'Cannot Verify AirPods' Alert

Apple's recent iOS16 update added a number of features for the iPhone, including a verification step for AirPods. If you're connecting official AirPods -- such as the new AirPod Pro 2 earbuds announced last week, or the the sleek, neutral-toned AirPods created in collaboration with Kim Kardashian -- or other compatible Bluetooth headphone devices, you likely won't notice a difference.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

American Express Business Cards

Whether you take frequent business trips, spend a lot of money on Amazon or just want to maximize your rewards across your budget, American Express offers a wide variety of business cards for all types of operation. Many American Express cards offer simple business integrations with your account, such as connecting to Quickbooks for easy accounting or offering employee cards.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy