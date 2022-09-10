If you're looking to add another workstation to your home or office, but don't want to spend the cash on a whole new computer, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Samsung's M7 smart monitor can run basic apps for both work and entertainment without being connected to a computer, and right now, you can pick it up at a discount. Today only, B&H has this sleek smart monitor on sale for just $220, which saves you $150 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. ET (8:59 p.m. PT) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO