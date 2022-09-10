ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RX6AC_0hqA8IfN00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver crashed their car into another car and then smashed into an apartment building, west of I-25 and Fillmore, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Straus Lane.

Police said two beams that supported the balcony to the second-floor apartments were damaged. The Colorado Springs Fire Department was able to secure the balcony until repairs can happen.

The drive was charged with several traffic offenses and is also suspected of driving under the influence, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The post Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
