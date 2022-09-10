Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver crashed their car into another car and then smashed into an apartment building, west of I-25 and Fillmore, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Straus Lane.

Police said two beams that supported the balcony to the second-floor apartments were damaged. The Colorado Springs Fire Department was able to secure the balcony until repairs can happen.

The drive was charged with several traffic offenses and is also suspected of driving under the influence, police said.

No injuries were reported.

