Christian Slater Revealed As Part Of ‘Willow’ Cast – D23

Christian Slater will be seen in upcoming Disney+ series Willow , the upcoming live-action series based on the 1988 fantasy film directed by Ron Howard. Slater’s casting was revealed today during Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim.

No details on his role were shared, other than he will play a “character aiding in quest.”

The series, which picks up years after the events of the movie, introduces new characters and is set in a world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish. An unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel and Tony Revolori star alongside Warwick Davis, who is reprising his title role as Willow Ufgood, a reluctant farmer who plays a critical role in protecting a special baby from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world.

The new incarnation comes from Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote the pilot and serves as co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle; Howard and writer Bob Dolman. Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan are also executive producers.