ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

LTD bus service restored to Oakridge

EUGENE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Traffic Alert: Stewart Park Drive 'Green Bridge' to close for maintanance

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to traffic Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21. The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while a contractor performs inspection work on the bridge, according to the Roseburg Public Works Department.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Oakridge, OR
Government
Lane County, OR
Government
City
Oakridge, OR
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
kpic

Fire Danger Levels decrease within Douglas District

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Public Restriction Levels have changed to HIGH for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires and have specific Fire Prevention Orders or other public use restrictions on the BLM administered lands.
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Creek#Lane Community College
kpic

Cedar Creek Fire 86,734 acres, 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Cedar Creek Fire officials report Monday, September 12 that the fire is currently burning 86,734 acres and is at 0% containment. Fire officials note that the Lane County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Sunday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Lane County's latest fire and evacuation information can be found on their website.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene hires new executive director

EUGENE, Ore. — Cascades Board of Directors recently approved the hiring of Julie Collins as Executive Director. Collins most recently served as the Deputy Director of the center. Collins will follow Louise Shimmel as executive director. Shimmel founded the center in 1987. She and her staff, board, and volunteers...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Linn County Courthouse holds memorial in honor of 9/11

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — In remembrance of 9/11, a memorial was hosted at the Linn County Courthouse on Sunday morning. The event commemorated the loss of nearly 3,000 lives by a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and airplane crash near Shanksville Pennsylvania.
LINN COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kpic

New President at Oregon State University acknowledges high costs of tuition

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University was one of the few public universities nationwide that didn't report a decline in enrollment during the pandemic. The school's e-campus encouraged students to take classes online. OSU'S new president would like to see this continue. Jayathi Murthy started on the job Friday...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Emeralds one win away from Northwest League title

EUGENE, Ore. — It was game 2 of the Northwest League Championship Series Tuesday night between the Eugene Emeralds and Vancouver. The Ems battled from behind to take a close 6-5 victory. Eugene is now one game away from claiming the championship.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Ducks prepare to face #12 BYU

EUGENE, Ore. — #12 BYU comes to Autzen Stadium this Saturday, fresh off a thrilling win over Baylor. On Monday, Dan Lanning complimented the Cougars' quarterback Jaren Hall and said their roster was stockpiled with NFL-caliber talent. That was on display this past weekend, when BYU toppled #9 Baylor...
PROVO, UT
kpic

Ducks to face another elite QB in BYU's Jaren Hall

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks have already faced one elite dual threat quarterback this season in Georgia's Stetson Bennett back in Week 1. Now they get a chance for redemption against another one of the nation's best - BYU's Jaren Hall. Hall finished with 23 total touchdowns and...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy