Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
LTD bus service restored to Oakridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
Traffic Alert: Stewart Park Drive 'Green Bridge' to close for maintanance
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to traffic Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21. The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while a contractor performs inspection work on the bridge, according to the Roseburg Public Works Department.
Some evacuation levels near Cedar Creek lower to Level 2, others remain at Level 3
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced with the fire teams that they were able to reduce the following areas to Level 2 (Be Set):. Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River. The City of...
'The lady was a very gentle lady': Neighbor speaks out on Springfield standoff
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A quiet cul-de-sac just outside of Springfield is shaken up. A man is dead and a woman was shot during an intense hostage situation at a home that is also a day care. Late Monday afternoon, police received a 911 call from a concerned child that...
Fire Danger Levels decrease within Douglas District
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Public Restriction Levels have changed to HIGH for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires and have specific Fire Prevention Orders or other public use restrictions on the BLM administered lands.
Fire crews continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 92,548 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual community meeting will be hosted by East Zone’s Alaska Team Tuesday night, September 13, at 7:00 p.m. Tune in on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Smoke continues to create unhealthy air quality, which Fire officials say, will likely continue for several more...
Cedar Creek Fire 86,734 acres, 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Cedar Creek Fire officials report Monday, September 12 that the fire is currently burning 86,734 acres and is at 0% containment. Fire officials note that the Lane County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Sunday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Lane County's latest fire and evacuation information can be found on their website.
Greenhill shelters fire evacuee's pets at the Lane County Fairgrounds
EUGENE, Ore. — Greenhill Humane Society has been at the Lane County Fairgrounds, housing pets and small animals for people escaping the fires. The Lane County Fairgrounds is playing host to families taking shelter from the fires burning to the east and many of them brought animals. Small pets...
Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene hires new executive director
EUGENE, Ore. — Cascades Board of Directors recently approved the hiring of Julie Collins as Executive Director. Collins most recently served as the Deputy Director of the center. Collins will follow Louise Shimmel as executive director. Shimmel founded the center in 1987. She and her staff, board, and volunteers...
Linn County Courthouse holds memorial in honor of 9/11
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — In remembrance of 9/11, a memorial was hosted at the Linn County Courthouse on Sunday morning. The event commemorated the loss of nearly 3,000 lives by a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and airplane crash near Shanksville Pennsylvania.
New President at Oregon State University acknowledges high costs of tuition
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University was one of the few public universities nationwide that didn't report a decline in enrollment during the pandemic. The school's e-campus encouraged students to take classes online. OSU'S new president would like to see this continue. Jayathi Murthy started on the job Friday...
Oregon State offense looks to take next step against Montana State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State's offense is looking to take the next step this weekend against Montana State in Providence Park. The Beavs showed a great rushing attack last week at Fresno State, but in Week 1 it was their passing offense that was on full display. Now, to...
Emeralds one win away from Northwest League title
EUGENE, Ore. — It was game 2 of the Northwest League Championship Series Tuesday night between the Eugene Emeralds and Vancouver. The Ems battled from behind to take a close 6-5 victory. Eugene is now one game away from claiming the championship.
Ducks prepare to face #12 BYU
EUGENE, Ore. — #12 BYU comes to Autzen Stadium this Saturday, fresh off a thrilling win over Baylor. On Monday, Dan Lanning complimented the Cougars' quarterback Jaren Hall and said their roster was stockpiled with NFL-caliber talent. That was on display this past weekend, when BYU toppled #9 Baylor...
Ducks to face another elite QB in BYU's Jaren Hall
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks have already faced one elite dual threat quarterback this season in Georgia's Stetson Bennett back in Week 1. Now they get a chance for redemption against another one of the nation's best - BYU's Jaren Hall. Hall finished with 23 total touchdowns and...
