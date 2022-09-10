ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

PD: Belvidere man offers teen girls money for sex

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgCnB_0hqA5keK00

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Police Department announced Saturday that Jerome L. Belton, 37, had offered money to teen girls in exchange for sex.

The department was called to the 800 block of Becky Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday for reports of a man offering the money for sex, according to the department. Witnesses reported that a Black male in his mid-thirties, driving an older blue Buick, had stopped and lured one juvenile into their vehicle.

The other juveniles, aged 12-15, called the police and were interviewed. The juvenile that was lured into the car was later found at a friend’s house and was reunited with their parents.

Police identified Belton as a possible suspect. He is a registered sex offender and was on parole. A warrant for parole violation was issued for his arrest, and he was arrested on Saturday. He is currently being held in the Boone County Adult Correctional Facility on parole hold.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest teens in stolen Hyundai, find fake drugs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Dominick Davison, 19, and another teen, 16, in a stolen Hyundai after a police chase early Monday. According to police, officers spotted the stolen vehicle around 12:55 a.m., traveling on Whitman Street. Authorities said when the three occupants of the car spotted police, they abandoned it on foot […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belvidere, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Belvidere, IL
Belvidere, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere Police prepares community for active shooter

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — From shopping malls and grocery stores to factories, local police are making sure that people are prepared in case of an active shooter situation. The Belvidere Police Department educated the community on Tuesday about planning for a worst case scenario. The FBI said that there were 61 active shooter incidents last […]
BELVIDERE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Violent Crime#Becky Court#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

OSF begins giving out flu shots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents can now get their flu shots from local OSF primary care offices. OSF Medical Group’s Rock Cut Crossing location in Loves Park began giving the vaccine out on Monday. Residents will be able to get them this Wednesday, Sept. 14 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

For or Against? Winnebago County leaders split on SAFE-T act which eliminates cash bail

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned Monday night about how the “Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act,” also known as the “SAFE-T Act,” affects the Stateline. A Winnebago County board member read a resolution in opposition of the SAFE-T Act at Monday night’s meeting, urging its repeal in the state legislature. Rockford State […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy