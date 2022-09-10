PD: Belvidere man offers teen girls money for sex

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Police Department announced Saturday that Jerome L. Belton, 37, had offered money to teen girls in exchange for sex.

The department was called to the 800 block of Becky Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday for reports of a man offering the money for sex, according to the department. Witnesses reported that a Black male in his mid-thirties, driving an older blue Buick, had stopped and lured one juvenile into their vehicle.

The other juveniles, aged 12-15, called the police and were interviewed. The juvenile that was lured into the car was later found at a friend’s house and was reunited with their parents.

Police identified Belton as a possible suspect. He is a registered sex offender and was on parole. A warrant for parole violation was issued for his arrest, and he was arrested on Saturday. He is currently being held in the Boone County Adult Correctional Facility on parole hold.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.