KOMO News
Bolt Creek Fire burns nearly 8,000 acres near Skykomish, remains 2% contained
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The skies are clearing in the Puget Sound region after a smoky weekend caused by the Bolt Creek Fire, which started early Saturday morning. The fire, which is just 2% contained as of 9 a.m. Monday, has burned an estimated 7,660 acres in King County north of Skykomish.
lynnwoodtimes.com
SnoCo Executive Dave Somers: Bolt Creek Fire update
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 13, 2022—The Bolt Creek Fire started on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5:15 am near Beckler Road. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander Kevin Stock, assumed management of the fire from Western Washington Incident Management Team 3 this morning.
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
KOMO News
West Seattle Bridge expected to reopen this weekend following final tests
SEATTLE — Leaders say they are confident the West Seattle Bridge will reopen, on-time, this weekend. The final load testing event happened Tuesday on the bridge. The testing is one of the last steps ahead of Sunday's long-awaited reopening after more than two years of construction work due to cracking.
ifiberone.com
Wildfire smoke bringing unhealthy air quality across central WA
EPHRATA — Wildfire smoke is expected to stay through at least Wednesday as air quality is unhealthy across central Washington. The state Department of Ecology has issued an air quality advisory that includes Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Lincoln and Okanogan counties. As of Monday afternoon, Leavenworth is experiencing hazardous...
ifiberone.com
Flood watch in effect through Wednesday evening in Chelan, Okanogan counties
WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Wednesday evening in Chelan and Okanogan counties as excessive rainfall is possible. The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening due to the possibility of slow-moving thunderstorms in north central Washington, according to the National Weather Service.
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
q13fox.com
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
KING-5
Animated map shows extent of Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County
The fire was mapped by infrared flight on Sept. 12. The fire continues to threaten homes between Skykomish and Index.
Snohomish County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Garbage is piling up at Snohomish County solid waste facilities due to challenges transporting it to regional waste centers via railway. The mounting garbage is prompting health, safety and environmental concerns for customers and staff, according to the county. Waste facilities are experiencing trouble finding...
WSDOT closes portion of I-405 this weekend to repair ’15-foot-deep sinkhole’
Husky fans pay attention. You will not want to be using Interstate 405 to the Michigan State game this Saturday, because construction is going to close the freeway south of Bellevue. The Bellevue to Renton corridor is not going to be a good option later this weekend. Contractors need to...
KOMO News
Air quality improves in Seattle as mountain rain lowers wildfire threat
Breathing is much easier Monday now that the wind has shifted. A cleansing ocean breeze is scouring out the smoke, pushing unhealthy air east of Puget Sound. The Bolt Creek Fire that started on Saturday and brought ashfall as far west as Edmonds has consumed approximately 8,000 acres near Skykomish. Residents of Index are under an immediate GO! (Level 3) evacuation notice, and Hwy 2 remains closed as fire crews work to contain the blaze.
KOMO News
Weather: Seattle boasts good air quality, but eastern Wash. has unhealthy levels of smoke
On Saturday, Seattle hit 92 degrees, marking the 13th time in the 90s this year, the most ever in Seattle. But reaching 90 degrees again may be a difficult task. For starters, the seasonal dip in temperature is now occurring with the waning sunlight. And we're seeing a weather pattern shift favoring a continuous supply of cool ocean air.
Residents west of Index told to disregard incorrect evacuation alert amid Bolt Creek fire
INDEX, Wash. — Residents in multiple communities west of Index received an incorrect wildfire emergency evacuation alert on their phones Saturday causing confusion as the Bolt Creek fire continues to burn. Residents in communities including Duvall, Bothell and Everett received the alert that read in part "Evacuation alert for...
Ship Canal Bridge lanes are reopened after ‘urgent maintenance’ Tuesday morning
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) performed “urgent maintenance” on the Ship Canal Bridge Tuesday morning. The road work closed the two right lanes of the bridge, causing traffic slowdowns. A spokesperson for WSDOT declined to comment on the specific nature of the repair, saying “Earlier this...
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 2,000 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A Level 3 — or leave now — evacuation has been issued for residents from Skykomish to Index, north of Highway 2,...
Cooler weather and clearer skies on tap for Western WA
A series of wildfires throughout Washington state have caused air quality in the area to suffer, but more favorable weather conditions are ahead, according to meteorologist Cliff Mass. There is an upper-level pressure wave bringing clouds and a light sprinkle to the area, helping to clear out smoke from the...
KING-5
Mandatory evacuation ordered due to Bolt Creek Fire, US 2 closed between Index, Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Both directions of US 2 have been closed between Index and Skykomish until further notice and a mandatory evacuation has been placed due to wildfire dangers. The Bolt Creek Fire near Grotto and Skykomish is now estimated at 2,000 acres and was first reported Saturday morning,...
Brilliant sunsets a silver lining to smoky skies
SEATTLE — Western Washington can have some spectacular sunsets in the summer, but Sunday’s was especially a stunner. Part of the reason behind the vibrant red display was all the wildfire smoke that plagued western Washington over the weekend. When the sun set on Sunday, regular water clouds...
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
