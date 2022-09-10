ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

SnoCo Executive Dave Somers: Bolt Creek Fire update

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 13, 2022—The Bolt Creek Fire started on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5:15 am near Beckler Road. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander Kevin Stock, assumed management of the fire from Western Washington Incident Management Team 3 this morning.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

West Seattle Bridge expected to reopen this weekend following final tests

SEATTLE — Leaders say they are confident the West Seattle Bridge will reopen, on-time, this weekend. The final load testing event happened Tuesday on the bridge. The testing is one of the last steps ahead of Sunday's long-awaited reopening after more than two years of construction work due to cracking.
SEATTLE, WA
Monroe, WA
Government
ifiberone.com

Wildfire smoke bringing unhealthy air quality across central WA

EPHRATA — Wildfire smoke is expected to stay through at least Wednesday as air quality is unhealthy across central Washington. The state Department of Ecology has issued an air quality advisory that includes Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Lincoln and Okanogan counties. As of Monday afternoon, Leavenworth is experiencing hazardous...
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

Flood watch in effect through Wednesday evening in Chelan, Okanogan counties

WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Wednesday evening in Chelan and Okanogan counties as excessive rainfall is possible. The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening due to the possibility of slow-moving thunderstorms in north central Washington, according to the National Weather Service.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Air quality improves in Seattle as mountain rain lowers wildfire threat

Breathing is much easier Monday now that the wind has shifted. A cleansing ocean breeze is scouring out the smoke, pushing unhealthy air east of Puget Sound. The Bolt Creek Fire that started on Saturday and brought ashfall as far west as Edmonds has consumed approximately 8,000 acres near Skykomish. Residents of Index are under an immediate GO! (Level 3) evacuation notice, and Hwy 2 remains closed as fire crews work to contain the blaze.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Cooler weather and clearer skies on tap for Western WA

A series of wildfires throughout Washington state have caused air quality in the area to suffer, but more favorable weather conditions are ahead, according to meteorologist Cliff Mass. There is an upper-level pressure wave bringing clouds and a light sprinkle to the area, helping to clear out smoke from the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Brilliant sunsets a silver lining to smoky skies

SEATTLE — Western Washington can have some spectacular sunsets in the summer, but Sunday’s was especially a stunner. Part of the reason behind the vibrant red display was all the wildfire smoke that plagued western Washington over the weekend. When the sun set on Sunday, regular water clouds...
SEATTLE, WA

