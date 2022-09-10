Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin.

The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County.

Photo of the center show showers, electronic device charging stations and sleeping areas.

The RV/Trailer Temporary Evacuation Point Parking at Auburn Regional Park Gym, 3770 Richardson Dr, Auburn, remains open for parking, bathrooms and shower access only, according to the county.

This is the third evacuation center that has been established in Placer County since the start of the Mosquito Fire.

The first was located in Foresthill, but with the evacutation of the town due to the growth of the fire it was relocated.

The center was then placed in Auburn at the Bell Road Baptist Church on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

There has been no update by the county to the locations for animal evacuations.

Currently all evacuated animals, of any size, are to be take to the Nevada County Fair Grounds at 11228 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley, according to the county. No poultry is being allowed due to avian flu.

The county said that the Placer County Animal Services Center is at full capacity and will not be taking in anymore evacuated animals.

