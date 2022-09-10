ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin.

The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County.

Mosquito Fire causes worst air quality in North America

Photo of the center show showers, electronic device charging stations and sleeping areas.

The RV/Trailer Temporary Evacuation Point Parking at Auburn Regional Park Gym, 3770 Richardson Dr, Auburn, remains open for parking, bathrooms and shower access only, according to the county.

This is the third evacuation center that has been established in Placer County since the start of the Mosquito Fire.

Mosquito Fire timeline by the acres

The first was located in Foresthill, but with the evacutation of the town due to the growth of the fire it was relocated.

The center was then placed in Auburn at the Bell Road Baptist Church on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

There has been no update by the county to the locations for animal evacuations.

Currently all evacuated animals, of any size, are to be take to the Nevada County Fair Grounds at 11228 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley, according to the county. No poultry is being allowed due to avian flu.

The county said that the Placer County Animal Services Center is at full capacity and will not be taking in anymore evacuated animals.

CBS LA

New evacuation order issued for Stumpy Meadows area as Mosquito Fire flares up

PLACER COUNTY - The Mosquito Fire flared up in size Tuesday, spreading towards the town of Foresthill where an intensive firefight kept the fire from reaching structures. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe fire is now estimated to be 50,330 acres in size and is 25% contained. There are 3,052 people battling the fire, officials said Tuesday night. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday, September 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. So far, 46 structures, comprised of 25 single structures and 21 minor structures have burned. There have been 5,976 people evacuated from a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire containment number reduces as acreage rises

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — In an update on Wednesday the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reduced the containment of the Mosquito Fire by 5% and increased the acreage of the fire by over 8,000 acres. At 7:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office reported that the fire has now burned 58,544 acres with 20% containment. The sheriff’s office […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Public asks for continued Placer involvement at Bear River Campground

Placer County hosted a town hall Monday to receive feedback from the community regarding the future of the Bear River Campground. The Bear River Campground is 260 acres, with 55 acres residing in Nevada County. According to Steve Gayfield, director of Placer County Parks and Open Spaces, the county has been managing the campground since 1968 under a contract with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and agreement has been extended twice, for a 20-year period each time.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Large Mosquito Fire flare-up shoots column of smoke into air

FORESTHILL, Calif. — A large flare-up fromthe Mosquito Fire forcing evacuations in both Placer and El Dorado counties was captured on camera Tuesday afternoon. KCRA 3 Photojournalist John Breedlove caught the column of smoke burning near the community of Foresthill in Placer County. Find the latest on the Mosquito...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Strike could stop Capitol Corridor train service from Sacramento to Bay Area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Commuters, and other riders, using the Capitol Corridor train route may need to find another travel option starting Thursday.  The Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority on Monday said a labor strike would suspend service for both freight and passenger operations. Bus bridges would be affected as well.  That is why it […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

All evacuation orders lifted for Dutch Fire

The Latest — Tuesday, Sept. 13: 6:35 p.m. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, as of 6:26 p.m., all evacuation orders have been lifted. Original story below PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials have issued evacuation orders due to the Dutch Fire burning north of the Mosquito Fire in Placer County.  The Placer County […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Supervisors ratify emergency proclamation for Mosquito Fire

The Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously ratified the Sept. 8 proclamation of a local emergency due to the Mosquito Fire affecting Placer and El Dorado counties. The Mosquito Fire ignited Sept. 6 at Oxbow Reservoir and Mosquito Ridge Road near Foresthill. The fire has burned 49,761 acres and reached 18-percent containment as of Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department Chief Brian Estes reported 25 structures have been destroyed, 10 of which are in Placer County. Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo confirmed there have been no injuries or deaths from the fire.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Politics
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

City of Auburn addresses fire threat and safety for residents

With the Mosquito Fire highlighting the threats citizens of Auburn face daily, city officials hosted a virtual meeting Saturday touting the importance of preparedness. Host and Councilman Daniel Berlant said the meeting was really focused on Auburn, which is not “immediately in danger.”. Mike Rufenacht, who as a division...
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Millions of license plates are scanned in order to combat crime. Is storing that information a violation of privacy?

Police departments in Northern California and across the state and country are taking millions of pictures every day with automated license plate readers to help catch ‘moving criminals’ where officers are not present. Your license plate could be photographed without you ever knowing and the plate number fed into a law enforcement database and cross-checked […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though.  Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour. 
ANTELOPE, CA
KCRA.com

Biotech company expanding, building new facility in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility that promises another step away from Sacramento's reliance on a government-based jobs economy is taking shape at Sacramento's Metro Air Park. Orca Bio, a Bay Area late-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, genetic blood disorders...
SACRAMENTO, CA
