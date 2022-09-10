Update: Victim dies after suspected gang-related shooting; SLCPD seeks leads, surveillance recordings

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Sergeant Watson with Grantsville Police Department said 14-year-old Alexia Linarez Jauregui, last seen Sept. 10, 2022, was kidnapped by two adults out of Grantsville. Furthermore, the kidnappers are non-family acquaintances who intend to take her out of the state or the country. Linarez is around 4...

GRANTSVILLE, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO