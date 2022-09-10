Update: Victim dies after suspected gang-related shooting; SLCPD seeks leads, surveillance recordings

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
Related
KSLTV
3 men charged in connection to 2018 fatal shooting in SLC parking garage
SALT LAKE CITY – Three men face felony charges concerning a fatal shooting inside the Exchange Place parking garage in 2018. Francis Lee Ragsdale, 34, Andrew Jorge Thomas, 30, and Latoi Deron Newbins, 28, are suspected of the killing of David Lawrence Burwell, 25, who was fatally shot during a fight between two groups on Sept. 15, 2018, according to court documents.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Suspect arrested on aggravated assault, drug charges after reversing truck into police car
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail after police say he reversed his truck into the patrol car of an on-duty officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department. Jeffrey Asher Doan has been...
Gephardt Daily
Police: 1 shot in face during possible road-rage incident in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say one person is in stable condition after being shot in the face during a possible road-rage incident Tuesday in Taylorsville. Taylorsville police responded about 4:50 p.m. to reports of an assault with a weapon near 3100 West and 6200...
ksl.com
3 face charges tied to killing at Salt Lake parking garage, but none for murder
SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against three men in connection with the 2018 killing of a man inside the Exchange Place parking garage. But none of the three was charged with murder. On Sept. 15, 2018, David Lawrence Burwell, 25, was shot and killed during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating road rage incident in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville Police are investigating a road rage incident late Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. According to Sgt. Kersdon Bennett, with the Taylorsville Police Department, the incident occurred in the area of 3100 W. 6200 South just before 5 p.m.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD makes arrest in Ballpark neighborhood shooting death; 21-year-old charged with homicide in domestic violence case
Read an updated article here. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old woman has been taken into custody following a fatal shooting overnight in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood. Police believe the shooting was domestic-violence related, according to a statement released by the...
KUTV
Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
kslnewsradio.com
14-year-old kidnapped out of Grantsville, later found safe
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Sergeant Watson with Grantsville Police Department said 14-year-old Alexia Linarez Jauregui, last seen Sept. 10, 2022, was kidnapped by two adults out of Grantsville. Furthermore, the kidnappers are non-family acquaintances who intend to take her out of the state or the country. Linarez is around 4...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
New information surrounding fatal shooting in Ballpark neighborhood domestic violence case
Read an updated article here. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Arrest documents reveal more details after a fatal shooting overnight in an alleged domestic violence case. Suspected shooter LaShawn Denise Bagley, 21, was booked into jail at 9:50 a.m. Monday on suspicion of:. Murder,...
Man shot in face during road rage confrontation in Taylorsville
A man was shot in the face Tuesday during a road rage incident in Taylorsville, but he is expected to survive.
KSLTV
Woman arrested after a drug-induced crime spree in Roy
ROY, Utah — A 39-year-old woman is in police custody after engaging in several criminal incidents in Roy Saturday night. According to arrest documents, Natalie Hamilton, 39, stole her mother’s car from Ogden and drove to Roy. Another person followed Hamilton by car, letting police know where she was headed.
ksl.com
Man accused of shooting 2 at rodeo near Utah Lake charged with attempted murder
GENOLA, Utah County — A man originally arrested for investigation of being a restricted person in possession of a gun following a double shooting at a rodeo near Utah Lake is now facing more serious charges. Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25, of Orem, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Moochie’s restaurant robbed overnight; owner says thief used professional tools to break in
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Business is back open after a brazen break-in at Moochie’s Meatballs and More in South Salt Lake. Surveillance video from the restaurant — located at 2121 S. State Street — captured a hooded person use a tool to shatter the glass door at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
upr.org
27-year-old man shot and killed in Salt Lake City
27-year-old Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was shot and killed at a Salt Lake City apartment complex early Monday morning. At about 12:06 a.m., dispatchers were told that a man had been shot. Police arrived on the scene, discovered Allen outside an apartment, and began providing emergency medical care. Allen was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died.
Man arrested for Ogden double stabbing caught on video
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Ogden early September. On September 3, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of 200 25th. St, Ogden, Utah. The caller reported that two men had been stabbed and had been taken […]
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD responds to Monday bomb threat against city libraries
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Hazardous Device Unit responded Monday after a bomb threat made to an unspecified library in the city. The investigation started at 4:20 p.m. after police dispatch was contacted by the Salt Lake...
Gephardt Daily
Family pays tribute to son gunned down in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of murdered juvenile Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez has released a statement to Gephardt Daily about the son they lost. “Bryan was loving and caring person who lived life the fullest,” it says. “His family is devastated and is going...
ksl.com
Man threatens employees with knife, grabs Salt Lake officer's gun, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly attempted to hijack a truck early Friday, and then put his hands on an officer's gun while being arrested, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. Salvado Lagunas, 44, was arrested at about 5 a.m. for investigation of aggravated...
UPDATE: Missing Grantsville teen found
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Grantsville Police Department reports that Alexia Nicole Linarez Jauregui has been located and is safe with family. ORIGINAL STORY: Missing Grantsville teen now kidnapping status SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 / 5:02 PM GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – As of Tuesday, a Grantsville missing person case has been officially reclassified as a kidnapping […]
KSLTV
Standoff in West Haven ends as suspect is found dead
WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT standoff in West Haven ended early Friday morning after the suspect was found dead. On Thursday evening, deputies from the WCSO responded to a residence on a report of a protective order violation. According to a...
Comments / 0