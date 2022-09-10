ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Update: Victim dies after suspected gang-related shooting; SLCPD seeks leads, surveillance recordings

By Nancy Van Valkenburg
Gephardt Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

3 men charged in connection to 2018 fatal shooting in SLC parking garage

SALT LAKE CITY – Three men face felony charges concerning a fatal shooting inside the Exchange Place parking garage in 2018. Francis Lee Ragsdale, 34, Andrew Jorge Thomas, 30, and Latoi Deron Newbins, 28, are suspected of the killing of David Lawrence Burwell, 25, who was fatally shot during a fight between two groups on Sept. 15, 2018, according to court documents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

Police investigating road rage incident in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville Police are investigating a road rage incident late Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. According to Sgt. Kersdon Bennett, with the Taylorsville Police Department, the incident occurred in the area of 3100 W. 6200 South just before 5 p.m.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

14-year-old kidnapped out of Grantsville, later found safe

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Sergeant Watson with Grantsville Police Department said 14-year-old Alexia Linarez Jauregui, last seen Sept. 10, 2022, was kidnapped by two adults out of Grantsville. Furthermore, the kidnappers are non-family acquaintances who intend to take her out of the state or the country. Linarez is around 4...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Slcpd#Gephardt Daily#S Post St#Gold Cross
KSLTV

Woman arrested after a drug-induced crime spree in Roy

ROY, Utah — A 39-year-old woman is in police custody after engaging in several criminal incidents in Roy Saturday night. According to arrest documents, Natalie Hamilton, 39, stole her mother’s car from Ogden and drove to Roy. Another person followed Hamilton by car, letting police know where she was headed.
ROY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
upr.org

27-year-old man shot and killed in Salt Lake City

27-year-old Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was shot and killed at a Salt Lake City apartment complex early Monday morning. At about 12:06 a.m., dispatchers were told that a man had been shot. Police arrived on the scene, discovered Allen outside an apartment, and began providing emergency medical care. Allen was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Man arrested for Ogden double stabbing caught on video

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Ogden early September. On September 3, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of 200 25th. St, Ogden, Utah. The caller reported that two men had been stabbed and had been taken […]
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD responds to Monday bomb threat against city libraries

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Hazardous Device Unit responded Monday after a bomb threat made to an unspecified library in the city. The investigation started at 4:20 p.m. after police dispatch was contacted by the Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family pays tribute to son gunned down in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of murdered juvenile Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez has released a statement to Gephardt Daily about the son they lost. “Bryan was loving and caring person who lived life the fullest,” it says. “His family is devastated and is going...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Missing Grantsville teen found

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Grantsville Police Department reports that Alexia Nicole Linarez Jauregui has been located and is safe with family. ORIGINAL STORY: Missing Grantsville teen now kidnapping status SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 / 5:02 PM GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – As of Tuesday, a Grantsville missing person case has been officially reclassified as a kidnapping […]
GRANTSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Standoff in West Haven ends as suspect is found dead

WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT standoff in West Haven ended early Friday morning after the suspect was found dead. On Thursday evening, deputies from the WCSO responded to a residence on a report of a protective order violation. According to a...
WEST HAVEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy