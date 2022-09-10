Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Residents share their thoughts on quality of life in Ocala/Marion County
In response to multiple letters discussing the quality of life in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on this topic. “I have to say I’m so disappointed in my little town called Ocala. I’m 50 now, and I remember how polite and sweet people were when I was growing up. Now people are rude, and they don’t know how to say a simple ‘thank you’ for holding the door for someone. They act like they are entitled and need to sit on a throne. It disgusts me and I’m ashamed to say where I’m from. This generation isn’t being raised by parents – they are being raised by electronics. It’s sad, and we absolutely need to know that it’s okay to spank your child. I was spanked and it didn’t hurt my ego one bit. I just wanted to say that people need to wake up and smell the coffee. And get out of the fast lane if you’re a slow driver. Thank you for hearing me out,” says Victoria Pate, Ocala resident.
orlandomedicalnews.com
DOH-Marion Hosts a Free Dinner to Help Adults Learn about Teen Suicide
Ocala — BRAZEN, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s risk-avoidance program, is offering parents and guardians an opportunity to join a frank and potentially life-saving discussion about teen suicide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is now the third-leading cause of...
WCJB
UF Hilton Conference Center will hold a eye opener breakfast
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a UF eye opener breakfast on Wednesday. The breakfast will feature Dr. Charlie Lane, senior vice president and chief operating officer at UF. This event will begin at 7:30 a.m. It will be held at the UF Hilton Conference Center in the grand...
WCJB
Alachua County non-profit is hosting an event for homeless people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The non-profit “WKB A Giving Hand” will host a community event Friday, September 16th from 11am-1pm. It is located at The Lazarus Restoration Ministries in Gainesville. There will be music, free Items, food, drinks, haircuts and multiple vendors. Owner Ashley Brown, began the non-profit...
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: Wine Rinsers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a fancy antique used by high society 100 years ago to keep wine glasses clean during dinner, a wine rinser. Also known as wine coolers, would be used to rinse one’s glass between courses...
WCJB
Robert Haight named interim CEO of Ocala United Way
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Way of Marion County Board of Directors has appointed a new interim CEO. The board appointed Robert Haight to the position to replace former CEO Scot Quintel. Haight has more than 35 years of experience with United Way affiliates in the Midwest and Central...
WCJB
Trane Technologies’ Farrar Scientific donated 11 new freezers to the Santa Fe Perry Center
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at the Santa Fe College Perry Center are receiving new tech. The Perry Center for Emerging Technologies received 11 new freezers donated by Trane Technologies’ Farrar Scientific. The freezers can reach -80 degrees celsius. The equipment is an upgrade to what students were using...
WCJB
Alachua Habitat for Humanity will hold a dedication ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Habitat for Humanity has a dedication ceremony for an affordable home built on donated land on Tuesday. The land was donated by the city of Gainesville. Ashley Burke is the new homeowner and will officially receive the keys to her new house. The event...
wuft.org
Show Series at Florida Horse Park in Ocala offers variety and family fun
Mike Clark has been a horse showman for over 20 years and enjoyed what he saw on Saturday at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. “This is a fun show to get your horses out and show them off,” said Clark, 59. There are 9 shows every year for this organization at the Florida horse park where Mike and his wife, Kimberly, 55, involve themselves.
A 12-year-old boy is learning about business, and life, slinging snow cones in Florida
Dreyton McDonald knows he's not a regular kid and he likes it that way. "I guess you can say, I'm a businessman, ma'am," the 12-year-old politely told NPR. And he has been for several years now. At age 9, he said his father, Dominic McDonald, approached him with a proposition:...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Red, White and Blue Farm celebrates its rebranding
Red, White and Blues Farm will share its new name and an exclusive preview of the annual Fall Festival on Saturday. The rebranding event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at the farm at 3250 NE 140th Ave. In Williston. The unveiling is open to the...
ocala-news.com
Bear On Front Porch In Ocklawaha
This bear has been hanging out in the front yard and on the porch of a home near Malauka Loop in Ocklawaha, even bringing over a neighbor’s trash for a snack. Thanks to Jennifer Taylor for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Folks flock to Trenton “Almost Fall Festival”
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -An inclement Saturday did not stop hundreds in North Central Florida flocking to Trenton for a pre-fall festival. The Trenton Almost Fall Festival is the second get together organized by Kate Duberly. The festival took place at the Trenton State Fair Grounds located at 830 NE Trenton Blvd.
ocala-news.com
Rainbow Over SW 95th Circle In Ocala
This magnificent rainbow was photographed over SW 9th Circle in Ocala after a storm. Thanks to Carol Shalaew for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Gainesville woman latest recipient of Habitat for Humanity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville has the keys to a new house thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The organization held a dedication ceremony Tuesday for the affordable home. Ashley Burke is the new homeowner. She said people from Habitat for Humanity helped her every step of the...
WCJB
Trinity Catholic High School will hold an opening night to kick off a fundraising drive
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Trinity Catholic High School will host an opening night. This is to kick off a fundraising drive at the Colangelo Fine Arts Center. The school received an $8 million donation. The funds were used to build the Albert A. And Elizabeth B. Colangelo Fine Arts Center.
WCJB
Officials urge neighborhoods in Marion County to boil water due to quality
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Marion County are warning residents about the quality of drinking water. Officials with Marion County Utilities, or MCU, issued a precautionary water boil notice on Sunday. This is for the areas of Silver Springs Woods and village communities. In the announcement, MCU customers in...
villages-news.com
Alligator Camouflaged In Pond Near Brownwood In The Villages
This alligator was eerily camouflaged floating amidst the dark green vegetation just prior to sunrise at a pond near Brownwood in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
WCJB
Study explains the drop in the percent of people working in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three organizations partnered to study the underlying reasons for a low labor force participation rate in Marion County compared to other counties. The study recommended solutions to some issues including language barriers, criminal history, and child care. The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership, along with...
WCJB
Matheson Museum will unveil its new exhibit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson Museum unveils a new exhibit Return to Forever: Gainesville’s Great Southern Music Hall on Wednesday. The exhibit features many items including one of Bo Diddley’s guitars and a trove of John Moran’s earliest photography. It will be open for everyone through...
