Houston, TX

Memorial City lights up in royal purple to honor life of Queen Elizabeth II

ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

Royal purple LED lights were showcased across Memorial City Friday night in honor of late Queen Elizabeth II.

RELATED: 10 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II's life

The impact of Queen Elizabeth II's loss will be huge and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, after her 70 years on the throne.

Spanning across nearly three miles from Bunker Hill just east of Beltway 8 and south of I-10, a total of 22 buildings, bridges, and garages displayed the royal purple.

The Queen, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, was the longest serving monarch in British history, leading her country for 70 years.

According to a release, the lights will stay up through Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II's death: Houston officials recall her majesty's visit to Bayou City in 1991

Houstonians are paying tribute to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who is being remembered as someone who treated everyone as an equal.

