Hoboken, NJ

10 hospitalized, 4 firefighters and 6 tenants, due to faulty mace incident in Jersey City

10 people were hospitalized, four firefighters and six tenants, due to a faulty mace incident in Jersey City early yesterday evening. The four-story apartment building at 500 Bergen Ave. was evacuated around 5 p.m. after calling in reports of a strange odor, prompting first responders and hazmat units to evacuate the building, according to city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.
Harsimus Cove Association calls on Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise to step down

At their first meeting since Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s July 19th hit-and-run, the Harsimus Cove Association called or her immediate resignation. ” … The Harsimus Cove Association’s work includes promoting safe streets and accountability in our local government. Councilperson Amy DeGise’s recent hit-and-run crash, in which she left a fellow Jersey City resident splayed out on the pavement, and the subsequent discovery of her past efforts to use her office for personal gain, show that she is not fit to represent Harsimus Cove or Jersey City,” the group said in a statement.
Police: Roselle man charged with drunk driving after Hoboken hit-and-run

A Roselle man has been charged with drunk driving after a Hoboken hit-and-run on the evening of September 11th, police said. Jamil Simms, 31, of Roselle, has been charged with assault by auto, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit breath samples, and reckless driving, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka.
Police: Man spits in Hoboken cop’s face after getting caught stealing cell phone

A man spit in a Hoboken police officer’s face against caught with stealing a cell phone while the owner was eating lunch at McDonald’s, authorities said. Matthew Soler, 28, of Bloomfield, was charged with throwing bodily fluids, theft of moveable property, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka.
As expected, JCEA endorses ‘Education Matters’ Jersey City BOE slate

In what has become standard procedure in recent years, the Jersey City Education Association endorsed the “Education Matters” slate in the local board of education race. “On behalf of the nearly 4,000 Jersey City Public School educators and school support staff, I am pleased to announce our endorsement of the Education Matters team,” JCEA PAC Chair Mike Greco said in a statement.
Hudson County seeking poll workers: $21.43/hour for early voting, $300 on Election Day

The Hudson County Clerk’s Office and the Hudson County Board of Elections are seeking poll workers who will earn $21.43 an hour for early voting and $300 on Election Day. In order to be eligible, you must be a U.S. citizen, a New Jersey resident, and be registered to vote (unless you are under 18). High school and college students are encouraged to apply.
