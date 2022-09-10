At their first meeting since Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s July 19th hit-and-run, the Harsimus Cove Association called or her immediate resignation. ” … The Harsimus Cove Association’s work includes promoting safe streets and accountability in our local government. Councilperson Amy DeGise’s recent hit-and-run crash, in which she left a fellow Jersey City resident splayed out on the pavement, and the subsequent discovery of her past efforts to use her office for personal gain, show that she is not fit to represent Harsimus Cove or Jersey City,” the group said in a statement.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO