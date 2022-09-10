Read full article on original website
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
10 hospitalized, 4 firefighters and 6 tenants, due to faulty mace incident in Jersey City
10 people were hospitalized, four firefighters and six tenants, due to a faulty mace incident in Jersey City early yesterday evening. The four-story apartment building at 500 Bergen Ave. was evacuated around 5 p.m. after calling in reports of a strange odor, prompting first responders and hazmat units to evacuate the building, according to city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City cannabis board approves 4 applicants, denies 3 including 2 very similar proposals
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved four adult-use cannabis dispensaries and denied three, including two very similar proposals, at last night’s four-and-a-half hour meeting. The first application heard was Canabee, which sought to open at 453 Palisades Ave. Owner Diana Vasquez has a real estate business in...
hudsoncountyview.com
Harsimus Cove Association calls on Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise to step down
At their first meeting since Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s July 19th hit-and-run, the Harsimus Cove Association called or her immediate resignation. ” … The Harsimus Cove Association’s work includes promoting safe streets and accountability in our local government. Councilperson Amy DeGise’s recent hit-and-run crash, in which she left a fellow Jersey City resident splayed out on the pavement, and the subsequent discovery of her past efforts to use her office for personal gain, show that she is not fit to represent Harsimus Cove or Jersey City,” the group said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: USPS worker from Jersey City admits stealing cell phones, reselling them for $12k
A U.S. Postal Service employee from Jersey City has pleaded guilty to stealing cell phones from the Elizabeth Post Office while working there and reselling them for a total of $12,000, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Roselle man charged with drunk driving after Hoboken hit-and-run
A Roselle man has been charged with drunk driving after a Hoboken hit-and-run on the evening of September 11th, police said. Jamil Simms, 31, of Roselle, has been charged with assault by auto, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit breath samples, and reckless driving, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Man arrested at Secaucus hotel for shoving child to the ground as form of discipline
A man was arrested at a Secaucus hotel on Friday afternoon for admitting to shoving one of his children to the ground as a form of discipline, police said. On Friday at approximately 12:18 p.m., Secaucus police responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 15 Meadowlands Parkway on a report of a welfare check, Chief Dennis Miller said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Man spits in Hoboken cop’s face after getting caught stealing cell phone
A man spit in a Hoboken police officer’s face against caught with stealing a cell phone while the owner was eating lunch at McDonald’s, authorities said. Matthew Soler, 28, of Bloomfield, was charged with throwing bodily fluids, theft of moveable property, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Two juveniles accused of murdering Jersey City teen, 16, will be charged as adults
Two suspects that were juveniles when they allegedly murdered a Jersey City teenager, 16, late last year will be charged as adults, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, are each charged with murder and possession of a weapon for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hudsoncountyview.com
GoFundMe started for MLB pitcher turned Port Authority cop killed en route to 9/11 memorial
A GoFundMe has been started for a MLB pitcher turned Port Authority police officer who died in a double fatal crash yesterday on his way to the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Manhattan. “Nothing in the world mattered more to Anthony than his family, and this collection will ensure AJ, Johnny,...
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York amateur boxer brings home championship gold in first U.S. fight
West New York amateur boxing Jean Pierre Valencia brought home championship gold in his first fight on U.S. soil this past weekend at the Trenton Mayor’s Championship Boxing Show. “I am very proud of the victory we earned [Saturday]. We put in a hard training camp, and we will...
hudsoncountyview.com
As expected, JCEA endorses ‘Education Matters’ Jersey City BOE slate
In what has become standard procedure in recent years, the Jersey City Education Association endorsed the “Education Matters” slate in the local board of education race. “On behalf of the nearly 4,000 Jersey City Public School educators and school support staff, I am pleased to announce our endorsement of the Education Matters team,” JCEA PAC Chair Mike Greco said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County seeking poll workers: $21.43/hour for early voting, $300 on Election Day
The Hudson County Clerk’s Office and the Hudson County Board of Elections are seeking poll workers who will earn $21.43 an hour for early voting and $300 on Election Day. In order to be eligible, you must be a U.S. citizen, a New Jersey resident, and be registered to vote (unless you are under 18). High school and college students are encouraged to apply.
Comments / 0