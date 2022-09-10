ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State Wildcats football game against Missouri Tigers resumes after lightning delay

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzxoZ_0hqA0FIs00

Kansas State’s home football game against Missouri was delayed because of lightning in the area surrounding Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Play resumed around 1:10 p.m. The game was delayed at the 7:44 mark of the second quarter with the Wildcats leading the Tigers 14-3.

NCAA rules state that all outdoor football games must be delayed by at least 30 minutes whenever a lightning strike occurs within eight miles of the stadium.

Lightning was spotted in the area as recently as 12:30.

More delays could be on the way, as a string of storms is scheduled to pass through Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams played through rain in the first quarter.

Missouri scored first on a 49-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis. Kansas State surged into the lead with a short touchdown run from Deuce Vaughn and then a 16-yard run from quarterback Adrian Martinez.

This story will be updated with updates on the delay.

