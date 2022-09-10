Kansas State Wildcats football game against Missouri Tigers resumes after lightning delay
Kansas State’s home football game against Missouri was delayed because of lightning in the area surrounding Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Play resumed around 1:10 p.m. The game was delayed at the 7:44 mark of the second quarter with the Wildcats leading the Tigers 14-3.
NCAA rules state that all outdoor football games must be delayed by at least 30 minutes whenever a lightning strike occurs within eight miles of the stadium.
Lightning was spotted in the area as recently as 12:30.
More delays could be on the way, as a string of storms is scheduled to pass through Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams played through rain in the first quarter.
Missouri scored first on a 49-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis. Kansas State surged into the lead with a short touchdown run from Deuce Vaughn and then a 16-yard run from quarterback Adrian Martinez.
This story will be updated with updates on the delay.
