Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man arrested at CTA Red Line stop with a gun, silencer, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested at a CTA stop on Monday who allegedly had weapons on him, according to police.The arrest on the CTA Red Line took place when police spotted a man smoking. When officers when up to Joshua Nelson, 36, they said not only was he smoking, but he also had a gun at the 79th Street Station on Monday.Police said Nelson was also carrying a laser sight and a silencer.
CHICAGO, IL
#Police#Chinatown#Violent Crime#Cta Red Line
WGN TV

Food delivery driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition. A...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Driver hits 6 vehicles after fleeing CPD stop in River North; 2 injured

CHICAGO -- A driver struck six vehicles after he fled a traffic stop Tuesday night in River North. His black sedan was pulled over about 9 p.m. in the first-block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said. The man drew a handgun from his waistband as officers approached and then fled the scene, hitting six other cars.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police recover gun from man smoking at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO - A man who was smoking on CTA property has been charged after police found a gun on him Monday in the Chatham neighborhood. Joshua Nelson, 36, is accused of smoking on CTA property near the 79th Street Red Line station. When officers approached him, they discovered he was in possession of a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side

CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
CHICAGO, IL

