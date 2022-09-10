CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested at a CTA stop on Monday who allegedly had weapons on him, according to police.The arrest on the CTA Red Line took place when police spotted a man smoking. When officers when up to Joshua Nelson, 36, they said not only was he smoking, but he also had a gun at the 79th Street Station on Monday.Police said Nelson was also carrying a laser sight and a silencer.

