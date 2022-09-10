Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting: 17-year-old girl shot in North Lawndale, police say
A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body on the West Side, police said
ABC7 Chicago
12-year-old boy critically injured in Lower West Side shooting: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- A 12-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night while he stood outside with a family member on the Lower West Side. He was with an adult family member about 10:30 p.m. outside in the 1800-block of West 21st Place when two people approached them, started shooting and then fled the area, Chicago police said.
7 shot, 1 fatally, in Washington Park, Chicago police say
At least seven people were shot, one of them fatally, in Washington Park Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.
UPDATE: 2 killed, 7 wounded in Washington Park shooting, police say
Police said the shooting broke out in Washington Park around 7:45 p.m. at 51st and Champlain. Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said two groups began arguing, and it went from shouting at each other to shooting at each other. 2 people died.
Man, 19, shot in the arm in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm in West Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:20 p.m., the man was inside of a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Lexington when he was struck in the arm by gunfire, police said. He was transported to an...
CPD searching for man posing as police officer with badge and gun on South Side
Chicago police are searching for a man who's fronting as a member of the CPD. Police said the man has been seen in uniform with a badge and gun.
Man arrested at CTA Red Line stop with a gun, silencer, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested at a CTA stop on Monday who allegedly had weapons on him, according to police.The arrest on the CTA Red Line took place when police spotted a man smoking. When officers when up to Joshua Nelson, 36, they said not only was he smoking, but he also had a gun at the 79th Street Station on Monday.Police said Nelson was also carrying a laser sight and a silencer.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect wanted for pushing woman to ground, stealing her belongings at CTA Blue Line station
CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives released a photo of a suspect wanted in a strong-armed robbery that occurred last month at a CTA Blue Line station. At about 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie when she was approached by a male suspect, police said.
Food delivery driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
"He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef," the victim's former employer said.
fox32chicago.com
2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition. A...
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
Activist wins victory in legal fight for information after woman struck by Chicago police car dies
William Calloway helped force Chicago officials to release the infamous Laquan McDonald video during the 2015 election cycle.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
ABC7 Chicago
Driver hits 6 vehicles after fleeing CPD stop in River North; 2 injured
CHICAGO -- A driver struck six vehicles after he fled a traffic stop Tuesday night in River North. His black sedan was pulled over about 9 p.m. in the first-block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said. The man drew a handgun from his waistband as officers approached and then fled the scene, hitting six other cars.
fox32chicago.com
Police recover gun from man smoking at CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A man who was smoking on CTA property has been charged after police found a gun on him Monday in the Chatham neighborhood. Joshua Nelson, 36, is accused of smoking on CTA property near the 79th Street Red Line station. When officers approached him, they discovered he was in possession of a gun, police said.
ABC7 Chicago
CPD cop suspended 100 days for kicking handcuffed suspect in head, not properly activating bodycam
CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer is facing a 100-day suspension for kicking a handcuffed suspect during an arrest four years ago - actions he later blamed on the "high stress nature of the incident." A review by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability found that Officer Jairam Ramkumar stomped...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
'Unstable' man walks into Chicago church claiming to have gun
There were concerns at a Northwest Side church when a man showed up during Sunday services and said he had a gun. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
nypressnews.com
14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side
CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
