Walker County man charged in weekend shooting death of his 61-year-old stepfather
A Jasper man has been charged in the weekend shooting death of his stepfather in Walker County. Sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the victim at 61-year-old Roger Wolfe. Jamie Lee Vines, 40, is charged with murder in Wolfe’s death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call Saturday morning...
Birmingham suspect charged with capital murder after man found fatally shot on Norwood sidewalk
A suspect has been charged in the July homicide of a man found dead on a Norwood sidewalk. Demarcus Antwaun Buffer, 25, is charged with capital murder in the slaying of 34-year-old Frederick Hooks III. Buffer was taken into custody on Aug. 24, Birmingham police announced Wednesday. The city’s North...
State objects to youthful offender status for woman charged in connection with infant death
Madison Jade McCalpin, who was 17 at the time of the infant's death, was scheduled to receive a youthful offender hearing on Monday, September 12 at the Franklin County Courthouse.
Walker County Sheriff's Office arrests man involved in death of 61-year-old step-father
From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man involved in the death of his 61-year-old step-father on Saturday, September 10. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fall City Road in the Manchester community. Deputies arrived to find Roger Wolfe, […]
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect and person of interest in case of stolen vehicles
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – Two individuals have been identified by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) after multiple stolen vehicles were reported. 61-year old Richard Lynn Brown, of Talladega, has been marked by the TSCO as the suspect in these cases. Brown is listed as 6’3″ tall while weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
Jefferson County Sheriff, Pleasant Grove police feud over SWAT team
A public feud between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Pleasant Grove Police Department continues after allegations that the sheriff’s office SWAT team refused to help police during a standoff last week. Sheriff Mark Pettway on Tuesday held a news conference to refute allegations against his office,...
Violent weekend leaves 5 men shot dead in 3 Jefferson County cities; victims identified
Another violent weekend left 5 men dead in unrelated shootings in three Jefferson County cities. The bloodshed began Friday night when a man was found shot to death on Birmingham’s northside. It ended late Sunday when another man was found dead just outside his vehicle after more than 20...
Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective’s capital murder case
Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”
Family sought for 2 men found dead in Jefferson County earlier this month
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family members for two men who died recently in Jefferson County. Their bodies are ready to be released for burial, but the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to locate their relatives. Reginald Leshawn Green, a 47-year-old...
Man shot and killed after domestic situation in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A 61-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Walker County residence Saturday. The coroner's office identified the victim as Roger Wolfe, 61, of Walker County. It happened about 10 a.m. on Fall City Road, just north of Jasper. The Walker County Sheriff's Office...
Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
Burglary suspect who held police at bay for hours formally charged
A 50-year-old burglary suspect has been formally charged following an hours-long standoff at his Pleasant Grove home last week. Darryl Demetrius Miles is charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 10:10 p.m. Friday and released the following day after posting $16,500 bond.
56-year-old motorcyclist killed in weekend Jefferson County crash
A 56-year-old man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Jefferson County. Authorities said Woodrow Larrie Williams Jr., of Sylvan Springs, was the lone rider of a motorcycle traveling west in the 5700 block of Birmingport Road at 6:33 p.m. Saturday. Williams reportedly swerved to avoid a collision with...
Gunfire next to west Birmingham park leaves 1 dead in city’s 3rd weekend homicide
Gunfire erupted just outside a Birmingham park late Sunday, leaving one man dead. Just after 11:30 p.m., Shot Spotter – the city’s gunfire detection system – indicated multiple shots fired near Rozelle Reynolds Park in the 6100 block of Avenue O in the Green Acres neighborhood. A...
Alabama man killed in barrage of gunfire at bank ATM in ambush attack, police say
Police say an Alabama man was killed in an ambush Sunday as he was doing business at a bank ATM machine. Homewood police released photographs showing the suspect, who was wearing a facemask and riding in a Volvo SUV. The victim, Justin Jamond Hendrix, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama, was doing...
56-year-old man killed in Jefferson County crash identified
SYLVAN SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead Saturday night. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 5700 block of Birmingport Road in Sylvan Springs around 6:34 p.m. Officers then found 56-year-old Woodrow Larrie Williams Jr. whose motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed. […]
Argument turned shooting in Bessemer leaves 1 dead, another injured
BESSEMER, Ala. — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Bessemer Monday afternoon. The Bessemer Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:10 p.m. in the area of McNeil Park in the city's Pipe Shop community, where four people had been involved in an argument before shots were fired.
Tuscaloosa Police investigating rash of car break-in cases and guns stolen
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are issuing a warning to the public about locking their car doors and securing weapons. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says investigators are seeing a rise in car break-in cases. “Car break-ins are very serious, and it happens many times because people leave their cars unlocked. In the past month we’ve […]
Fairfield man killed in shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
