Walker County, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrests man involved in death of 61-year-old step-father

From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man involved in the death of his 61-year-old step-father on Saturday, September 10. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fall City Road in the Manchester community. Deputies arrived to find Roger Wolfe, […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Talladega County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect and person of interest in case of stolen vehicles

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – Two individuals have been identified by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) after multiple stolen vehicles were reported. 61-year old Richard Lynn Brown, of Talladega, has been marked by the TSCO as the suspect in these cases. Brown is listed as 6’3″ tall while weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WTVC

Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2

HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
LAKE VIEW, AL
AL.com

Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective’s capital murder case

Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot and killed after domestic situation in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A 61-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Walker County residence Saturday. The coroner's office identified the victim as Roger Wolfe, 61, of Walker County. It happened about 10 a.m. on Fall City Road, just north of Jasper. The Walker County Sheriff's Office...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Burglary suspect who held police at bay for hours formally charged

A 50-year-old burglary suspect has been formally charged following an hours-long standoff at his Pleasant Grove home last week. Darryl Demetrius Miles is charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 10:10 p.m. Friday and released the following day after posting $16,500 bond.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
CBS 42

56-year-old man killed in Jefferson County crash identified

SYLVAN SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead Saturday night. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 5700 block of Birmingport Road in Sylvan Springs around 6:34 p.m. Officers then found 56-year-old Woodrow Larrie Williams Jr. whose motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Argument turned shooting in Bessemer leaves 1 dead, another injured

BESSEMER, Ala. — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Bessemer Monday afternoon. The Bessemer Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:10 p.m. in the area of McNeil Park in the city's Pipe Shop community, where four people had been involved in an argument before shots were fired.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
