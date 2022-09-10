TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – Two individuals have been identified by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) after multiple stolen vehicles were reported. 61-year old Richard Lynn Brown, of Talladega, has been marked by the TSCO as the suspect in these cases. Brown is listed as 6’3″ tall while weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO