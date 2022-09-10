Marvin Harrison Jr. shining in Ohio State football passing game vs. Arkansas State

Marvin Harrison Jr. is having a day.

After recording five catches for 56 yards against Notre Dame in the season opener, the Ohio State sophomore receiver has become quarterback C.J. Stroud's go-to scoring option in the passing game.

In the first half against Arkansas State, Harrison has brought in four catches for 137 yards including two 42-yard touchdown receptions for his first two regular-season touchdown receptions.

Harrison nearly had another touchdown reception at the goal line that was broken up in the end zone.

Last season, as a freshman, Harrison recorded five catches for 68 yards against Akron, Indiana and Nebraska despite playing in each regular season game.

Without Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to use in the passing game against Utah, Harrison stepped up, bringing in six receptions for 71 yards and three touchdowns, tying a Rose Bowl record.

