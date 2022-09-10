ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Marvin Harrison Jr. shining in Ohio State football passing game vs. Arkansas State

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Marvin Harrison Jr. is having a day.

After recording five catches for 56 yards against Notre Dame in the season opener, the Ohio State sophomore receiver has become quarterback C.J. Stroud's go-to scoring option in the passing game.

In the first half against Arkansas State, Harrison has brought in four catches for 137 yards including two 42-yard touchdown receptions for his first two regular-season touchdown receptions.

Harrison nearly had another touchdown reception at the goal line that was broken up in the end zone.

Last season, as a freshman, Harrison recorded five catches for 68 yards against Akron, Indiana and Nebraska despite playing in each regular season game.

Without Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to use in the passing game against Utah, Harrison stepped up, bringing in six receptions for 71 yards and three touchdowns, tying a Rose Bowl record.

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
