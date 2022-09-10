ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man shot and killed on Columbus' Near East Side

By Megan Henry, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S20g_0hq9yPMP00

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning on Columbus' Near East Side.

Kenneth D. Robinson Jr. died at 5:37 a.m. at Ohio State East Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Columbus police.

A man called 911 at 5:08 a.m., saying he shot his son, a Columbus police dispatcher said. Officers arrived at 5:13 a.m. at the scene, in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue, where they found Robinson in the backyard.

Investigators have found a person of interest but declined to release the person's name, though the initial investigation shows the shooting involved a domestic relationship, according to police.

Robinson's death, which remains under investigation, is the 94th homicide in Columbus this year.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

mhenry@dispatch.com

@megankhenry

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man shot and killed on Columbus' Near East Side

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

'We want justice': Sister of man killed in South Linden wants answers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Where East 13th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue meet is where the city’s latest tragedy was told. And, that’s where she wanted to meet to tell his story. “He gonna get on your nerves,” Shiro Little said, laughing. “He gonna talk his trash. That’s just him. But, to know my brother you gotta love him. You gotta love him.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 37, dead after hit-and-run in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car Sunday night while walking in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD say that just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, an unknown vehicle was driving east on Morse Road near Dunbridge Street. The driver hit Alexis Wolfe, who was trying […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman indicted in drowning death of infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is under arrest and facing involuntary manslaughter and other charges following the drowning death of an infant in a bathtub. According to Columbus police, Dierra Smith, 32, has been indicted on one count of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, one count of third-degree felony child endangering, and three first-degree […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Easton store broken into, burglarized

Columbus Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect who broke into and burglarized an Easton Town Center storefront. At approximately 4:20 a.m. on July 31, a male suspect broke into an Easton business located on the 4000 block of Morse Crossing. The suspect entered through the front door, before removing the cash drawer from the cash register and exiting through the back door of the storefront.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man injured in drive-by shooting in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Genesse Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found the 20-year-old victim, who told police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Men Identified in Columbus Bar Fight, Wanted for Attempted Murder

On September 5, 2022, at 2:34 a.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to 1014 N. High Street (Julep) on a report of male down and out. Responding Officers notified Detectives that a male involved in a bar fight in front of Julep was transported by Columbus Fire Department Medic #7 to.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Shooting#Near East#Police#Violent Crime#Ohio State East Hospital
sunny95.com

Deaths of 2 babies ruled homicides

COLUMBUS – The deaths of two infants have been determined to be homicides, according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office and Columbus police. An autopsy performed on a 4-month-old boy who died at a home in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue, on the East Side, on Monday, determined that Aaron Thorp died as a result of blunt force trauma and Melissa Thorp, 38, was charged with murder, Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sunny95.com

Father reportedly shoots son to death

COLUMBUS – A father reportedly shot his son to death on the East Side in one of two deadly shootings in Columbus Saturday. Officers found Kenneth Robinson Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in the the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy