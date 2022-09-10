A 22-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning on Columbus' Near East Side.

Kenneth D. Robinson Jr. died at 5:37 a.m. at Ohio State East Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Columbus police.

A man called 911 at 5:08 a.m., saying he shot his son, a Columbus police dispatcher said. Officers arrived at 5:13 a.m. at the scene, in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue, where they found Robinson in the backyard.

Investigators have found a person of interest but declined to release the person's name, though the initial investigation shows the shooting involved a domestic relationship, according to police.

Robinson's death, which remains under investigation, is the 94th homicide in Columbus this year.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

mhenry@dispatch.com

@megankhenry

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man shot and killed on Columbus' Near East Side