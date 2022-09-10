Read full article on original website
No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season
Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider not the first Braves to be No. 1 and 2 in ROY race
The Braves have faltered in recent days, dropping two out of three games to the Mariners and falling 1.5 games behind the division-leading Mets. But the club still can make up ground in the NL East, partly due to the outstanding rookie class of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, and Vaughn Grissom, as the first two lead the National League Rookie of the Year race. Interestingly enough, it’s actually not the first pair of Braves rookies to be No. 1 and 2 in the ROY race, as Craig Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman did the same in 2011.
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per Sports Illustrated. “Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be […] The post Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler
The San Francisco Giants have taken action. Just one day after relief pitcher Zach Littell disrespected manager Gabe Kapler when he approached the mound to take him out of the game, the club has made a roster decision on the veteran hurler. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic has the details. RHP Zach Littell, who apologized […] The post Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Ump Checks Cleveland Pitcher Karinchak's Hair for Sticky Stuff
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Cleveland Guardians pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday night's game. The Guardians have contacted Major League Baseball about the incident.
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a historic run of dominance. They are about to set the franchise record for wins in a season thanks to their remarkable lineup and pitching depth that has survived injuries to key arms. Their dominance is not just historic for the franchise but for all of […] The post Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanGraphs doesn’t like the Braves chances in the NL East with 22 games left
The Braves took a gut punch yesterday afternoon. After clawing their way back from four runs down with a five-run ninth inning, Kenley Jansen couldn’t shut the door, giving up two solo home runs to Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez. It’s only one game, but after the Mets won earlier in the day, it felt like a lot more than that. FanGraphs seems to think so as well; they don’t have much faith in the Braves turning this around again and passing the Mets.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/14/2022
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will wrap up their brief two-game series at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. New...
Four rehabbing Yankees have strong days for Double-A Somerset
Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro combined for three scoreless innings with one walk and five strikeouts, while Harrison Bader was 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base, and a run scored.
2 reasons why Dodgers Julio Urias will win NL Cy Young over Sandy Alcantara, Max Fried
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of an incredibly strong season. They are on pace to win well over 100 games and recently locked up a playoff spot. But will this team feature any major award winners? Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner all have cases for the NL MVP award. However, LA’s best chance at an individual award may stem from their rotation. Julio Urias has emerged as a dark hose NL Cy Young candidate.
MLB World Reacts To Former Pitcher's Heartbreaking Death
A former Major League Baseball pitcher turned police officer was tragically killed in a car accident on Sunday. Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a New York City area police officer, was killed in a car accident on his way to a 9/11 memorial. The...
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/13/22
New York Times | Gary Phillips: While neither one have lit up the big leagues so far, both Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza have had some big moments with the Yankees. Beyond that, they’ve also injected some energy into a Yankees team that has had their division lead slashed quite a bit. Both also provide some versatility, with Cabrera having had some impressive performances in the outfield, despite his inexperience back there.
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
Kyle Higashioka not in Yankees' Tuesday lineup
Kyle Higashioka is not in the New York Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will start Tuesday's game on the bench while Jose Trevino starts at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Higashioka for 32 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3...
Brian Snitker points to stat sheet in defense of struggling Kenley Jansen
With September baseball heating up and the Atlanta Braves back to chasing the New York Mets for the top spot in the National League East division, more focus will be spent on the struggles of Braves closer Kenley Jansen. The veteran reliever certainly did not do much in preventing himself from catching even more heat […] The post Brian Snitker points to stat sheet in defense of struggling Kenley Jansen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
