The Braves have faltered in recent days, dropping two out of three games to the Mariners and falling 1.5 games behind the division-leading Mets. But the club still can make up ground in the NL East, partly due to the outstanding rookie class of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, and Vaughn Grissom, as the first two lead the National League Rookie of the Year race. Interestingly enough, it’s actually not the first pair of Braves rookies to be No. 1 and 2 in the ROY race, as Craig Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman did the same in 2011.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO