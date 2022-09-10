ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Dominik Simon signs in Czechia

By Brian La Rose
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2eyL_0hq9w94C00
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

After seeing NHL action in each of the last seven seasons, Dominik Simon is heading home to where it all began as Sparta Praha of the Czech Extraliga announced that they’ve signed the 28-year-old to a two-year contract.

Simon played in a career-high 72 games last season split between the Penguins and Ducks after he was included in the Rickard Rakell swap just before the trade deadline. He picked up three goals and 10 assists in those contests while averaging a little more than 10 minutes a night, numbers that put him in line with plenty of fourth-liners. For his career, he has 22 goals and 55 assists in 256 games, most of which came during a pair of stints with Pittsburgh.

However, while he had a PTO offer from Pittsburgh this summer to possibly land a third opportunity with the team, he has instead decided to go for a guaranteed role back home. Simon should have a chance to play a much bigger role than the fourth-line spot he has become accustomed to, so a good showing overseas could get him back on the NHL radar for 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

A profile for free-agent wing Evgeny Svechnikov

Once one of the more exciting prospects in hockey, Evgeny Svechnikov hasn’t fully developed into the talent the Detroit Red Wings were hoping for when they selected him 19th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Taken just after Mathew Barzal, Kyle Connor and Thomas Chabot, Svechnikov was expected to be a dynamic threat just like those three, using his size and natural offensive talent to create, and capitalize on, offensive chances. Unfortunately, the enticing skillset he brought didn’t translate to the NHL and now, at age 25, the winger finds himself, for the second time in as many years, a UFA after failing to secure a qualifying offer.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Mike Babcock: Getting another coaching job in NHL 'not the plan'

A day after the news broke that Mike Babcock had resigned as the Head Coach of the University of Saskatchewan’s men’s hockey team, Babcock himself is providing some more clarity as to why he made that decision. In an interview today on 650 CKOM radio in Saskatchewan, Babcock discussed his decision and his future plans. When asked if he would seek an NHL opportunity if a team approached, Babcock said “[n]o, that’s sure not the plan.”
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks prospect Mason McTavish named 2022 World Juniors MVP

After Team Canada won gold last night at the much-delayed 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton, Anaheim Ducks prospect Mason McTavish was named the tournament’s MVP by the IIHF. He also took home the IIHF Directorate Award for Best Forward, while Florida Panthers prospect Kasper Puutio won Best Defender and Minnesota Wild prospect Jesper Wallstedt won Best Goalkeeper.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran defenseman Keith Yandle unsure about playing this season

When last season ended, Keith Yandle’s ironman streak had come to an end and after being a healthy scratch down the stretch, it seemed like the 35-year-old was going to be calling it a career. However, his agent Jerry Buckley told ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski that the veteran hasn’t decided whether or not he wants to play this season and that teams are in discussions with him about the defenseman.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominik Simon
Person
Rickard Rakell
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello: Free agency upgrades could have downgraded other positions

While most teams make headlines in the summer for inking major contracts or completing blockbuster trades, the New York Islanders made headlines this summer for all the things they didn’t do. After being rumored as suitors for top free agents such as Nazem Kadri and Johnny Gaudreau as well as a potential trade destination for big-name scorers, the Islanders’ most significant move this summer, at least to this point, has been the acquisition of defenseman Alexander Romanov.
ELMONT, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights sign veteran forward Phil Kessel to one-year, $1.5M deal

The Vegas Golden Knights announced the signing of one of the biggest names still available on the free agent market: forward Phil Kessel. Per the team announcement, Kessel signed a one-year deal worth $1.5M. Per CapFriendly, Kessel’s contract includes a modified no-trade clause, one that allows Kessel to list 10 teams he is eligible to be traded to.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czechia#Penguins#Pto
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free-agent profile for Riley Nash

Back in 2007, the Edmonton Oilers found themselves in the enviable position of having three first-round picks: Nos. 6, 15 and 21 overall. With the first of those picks, they took current UFA forward Sam Gagner. With the second of those, they took defenseman Alex Plante, who played in just 10 NHL games for Edmonton. With the third and final first-round selections that year, they selected BCHL star Riley Nash.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy