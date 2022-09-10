Dominik Simon signs in Czechia

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

After seeing NHL action in each of the last seven seasons, Dominik Simon is heading home to where it all began as Sparta Praha of the Czech Extraliga announced that they’ve signed the 28-year-old to a two-year contract.

Simon played in a career-high 72 games last season split between the Penguins and Ducks after he was included in the Rickard Rakell swap just before the trade deadline. He picked up three goals and 10 assists in those contests while averaging a little more than 10 minutes a night, numbers that put him in line with plenty of fourth-liners. For his career, he has 22 goals and 55 assists in 256 games, most of which came during a pair of stints with Pittsburgh.

However, while he had a PTO offer from Pittsburgh this summer to possibly land a third opportunity with the team, he has instead decided to go for a guaranteed role back home. Simon should have a chance to play a much bigger role than the fourth-line spot he has become accustomed to, so a good showing overseas could get him back on the NHL radar for 2024.