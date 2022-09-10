ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Mysterious White Mounds Appear on Utah’s Great Salt Lake

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25h9NT_0hq9vwkz00

An array of “mysterious” white mounds appeared on Utah’s Great Salt Lake. Thankfully, there is an explanation for them.

The mounds are usually formed during months when the temperature is lower. According to the UGS, they mounds are formed as sodium sulfate-rich spring water from beneath the ground hits the cold winter air, causing mirabilite crystals to form and build up into a pile.

Although the mounds are usually not visible, they are as the Great Salt Lake is rapidly drying out. As Newsweek explains, nearly the entire circumference of the Great Salt Lake is classified as being in “Extreme Drought.” The east section is classified as “Severe Drought.”

A senior geologist with the UGS, Elliot Jagniecki, shared a statement about this.

“When lake levels are higher, the underground springs are normally covered in salt water. So, they’re usually not visible, but with the lower water levels, now we can see them form,” Jagniecki said.

This past July, the lake had hit its lowest level in history. This is believed to be a direct result of the drought in Utah. Although the drought has improved, it comes with new issues for the state.

Utah Faced with Flash Floods

The state has had to deal with flash floods the last few months. It has even flooded some of the parks, and the result is really interesting.

Death Valley National Park was amongst the areas that got an absurd amount of rain. The area ended up getting around 4-5 inches of rain in hours. The park even had to temporarily close due to the damage that the floods had caused. Thankfully, the park was only closed for two weeks before bouncing back.

“Death Valley National Park’s most popular sites will reopen to the public on Saturday, August 20 – just two weeks after a historic flood unleashed massive, record-setting rainfall and caused millions of dollars in damage to roads and facilities. Several park roads remain closed so visitors should plan ahead and not rely on GPS,” the park’s social media read. “Visitors will only be able to access the park via State Route 190 and Panamint Valley Road. All other paved roads including Badwater Road from CA-178, all access roads via NV-374 (Beatty Cutoff and Daylight Pass), and North Highway/Scotty’s Castle road will remain closed for repairs. When visiting, exercise extreme caution and respect closures. Stay safe in the summer by not hiking at low elevations after 10 a.m., stay within a short walk of air conditioning, drink plenty of water, and eat salty snacks. ”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Surgeon’ Removes Live Snake From Woman’s Ear in Wild Viral Video

Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. A video of the attempted surgery, with squirming footage, has received more than 125,000 views as people debate whether it is real.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Black Bear Crashes Toddler’s Birthday Party in Connecticut

A two-year-old Connecticut boy had a surprise visit from a black bear while he was celebrating his birthday last week. The guest of honor, Cyrus Majidian, was enjoying a party in his West Hartford backyard with about 30 people in attendance, including 10 children. And his family had set up a picnic table with an impressive spread of bagels, lox, cupcakes, and more, which apparently enticed the bear.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
IFLScience

What The Heck Are Those Giant Mounds On The Great Salt Lake?

Great Salt Lake, in northern Utah, is so named for three reasons: it’s big, it’s wet, and it’s full of salt. But usually, that last property isn’t quite so obvious as it is right now – because since Fall of 2019, the Great Salt Lake has been increasingly dotted with large, white mounds of a substance known as mirabilite, or Glauber’s salt.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
The Hill

These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US

Story at a glance Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed close to 814,000 acres so far and just four are considered contained.  Wildfires have burned more than 6.6 million acres nationwide to date in 2022.  Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho. Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including…
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Salt Water#The Great Salt Lake#Air Conditioning#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Ugs#Newsweek
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator’s Reaction To Being Cleaned Goes Viral

This albino alligator named Coconut loves bath time. In this viral TikTok, this albino alligator looked absolutely thrilled to be scrubbed down by her caretaker. The adorable footage was shared by The Reptile Zoo (@thereptilezoo) of Fountain Valley, California. In the cute video, Coconut’s caretaker scrubs Coconut with a toothbrush....
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Outsider.com

Empty Paddleboard Found on Colorado Lake Leads Rescuers To Body

An unidentified man has been found dead in a Colorado Lake after boaters report an empty paddleboard floating in the water. According to the state’s Parks and Wildlife, a man was seen falling into James M. Robb Colorado State Park’s Corn Lake around 8 pm Saturday (Sept. 10). The witnesses claimed that the paddleboarder was not wearing a lifejacket, and they did not see him resurface.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Monarch’ Premiere Recap: Everything That Went Down on the Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins Series Debut

The premiere of Monarch celebrated Dottie and Albie Roman and their kids, setting up this deliciously dysfunctional drama about the country music world. But really, it was all about Susan Sarandon’s Dottie, the queen of country. After four decades of superstardom, she’s dying of cancer. And Dottie wants to pass her crown, in this case a white Stetson studded with crystals, to her oldest daughter. And like the queen she is, Dottie plans her final act to the last detail. It’s a daughter-assisted suicide, but it’s all OK, she tells Nicky.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Enormous 625-Pound Alligator Bagged in South Carolina Lake

Last weekend marked the opening of alligator hunting season in South Carolina, and a local taxidermy shop is getting swamped with gators for processing. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, SC already received 18 gators by Sunday, the shop posted on Facebook. According to the shop, the first one they received on Saturday night was a massive 13-foot gator from upper Lake Marion.
RAVENEL, SC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

558K+
Followers
60K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy