The year is 2002. The biggest things in the world right now are the Star Wars prequels, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. All epic franchises of grand journeys, all super successful, and all major franchises that are still churning out new content to this day. While Fox, Warner Bros, and New Line were set for success in these franchises, every other production at the time was aiming to create something with a similar scope and demographic. For Disney, 10 years away from just outright buying Star Wars and Lucasfilm, had their answer for filling this gap right in front of them in an IP they already owned. That IP was their recent release, Kingdom Hearts, the first entry in a now long-running game series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO