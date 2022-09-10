Read full article on original website
Related
First Trailer For The Mandalorian Season 3 Sees Mando Return To Mandalore And Teases Feud With Bo-Katan
The first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 takes viewers to Mandalore and teases some explosive action.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Marvel Releases Teaser Trailer For ‘Secret Invasion’ Starring Samuel L Jackson
Marvel Studio finally releases the first look at the Disney+ show "Secret Invasion" starring the return of Samuel L Jacksons's Nick Fury.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 First Teaser Trailer Revealed: Everything We Know So Far
The adventures of Mando and Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda, will continue in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The stakes have never been higher when season 3 begins. Mando will be dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. “You are a Mandalorian no more,” Mando is told in the teaser trailer. No matter what life throws at them, at least Mando and Baby Yoda are facing it together.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Collider
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
CNET
'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer Revealed, Harrison Ford Says It 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford is bringing Indiana Jones back for a fifth movie adventure on June 30, 2023. Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday. The trailer hasn't yet...
Collider
Quinta Brunson is the Second Black Woman to Win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC’s popular sitcom Abbott Elementary, has become the second Black woman to win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series. The Philadelphia native won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series on September 12 for her work on the hit sitcom series. She is the first Black woman to win solo, and the second Black woman to win the category after Lena Waithe won the award for Master of None in 2017. Waithe shared her 2017 win with Aziz Ansari for the episode “Thanksgiving.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
The Bizarre History of the Lost 'Kingdom Hearts' TV Pilot
The year is 2002. The biggest things in the world right now are the Star Wars prequels, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. All epic franchises of grand journeys, all super successful, and all major franchises that are still churning out new content to this day. While Fox, Warner Bros, and New Line were set for success in these franchises, every other production at the time was aiming to create something with a similar scope and demographic. For Disney, 10 years away from just outright buying Star Wars and Lucasfilm, had their answer for filling this gap right in front of them in an IP they already owned. That IP was their recent release, Kingdom Hearts, the first entry in a now long-running game series.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
Jennifer Lawrence is a total stunner in a sheer black gown and sky-high heels at the premiere of latest film Causeway during TIFF
It is day three of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. The psychological drama Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, is among the films making its world premiere. Lawrence made her grand arrival to the Royal Alexandra Theatre looking elegant in a sheer black gown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo
The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
Collider
'Entergalactic': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
From A Hard Day’s Night by The Beatles, Intersella 555 by Daft Punk to Lemonade by Beyoncé, more and more visual albums are being produced by musicians who want to tell their album's stories through the powerful medium of film. Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, though, is trying...
Collider
How to Watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
The Handmaid’s Tale has never been the most comfortable show to watch, but it definitely keeps us glued to our seats. The dystopian television series, an adaptation of the 1985 novel written by Margaret Atwood, is a gritty take on what happens when the United States collapses and is overruled by a totalitarian, theocratic government. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 picks up where Season 4 left off. Last time, in an epic plot twist of sorts, main protagonist June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) and her former Handmaids had their revenge on their ex-master Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). Without getting too much into details (and spoilers), let’s just say things didn’t end so well for Fred.
14 more Marvel shows are coming to Disney+. Here they all are.
Some Marvel characters are getting their own shows on Disney+. Here's when you can expect "Daredevil: Born Again," "Secret Invasion," and more "Loki."
‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock Reveals Details on Filming ‘Shocking’ Brothel Scene in Episode 4
Fans may have been more uncomfortable watching the brothel scene in 'House of the Dragon' than Milly Alcock was filming it
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
Katee Sackhoff Shares Related Mandalorian-Obsessed Post After The Season 3 Trailer Drops
Katee Sackhoff showed some enthusiasm for The Mandalorian Season 3 in some online posts.
Comments / 0