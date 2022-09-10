Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Registration open for Fall Adult Art Class
RESERVE — Instructor Karin Anderson Duroux will host a Fall Adult Art Class with the St. John the Baptist Parish Parks and Recreation Department from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The class will take place at REGALA Gymnasium, 200 REGALA Park Road in Reserve. The cost...
L'Observateur
Sheriff visits with second graders
Sheriff Mike Tregre recently visited with second graders at Riverside Academy in Reserve. Sheriff Tregre spoke to the children about personal safety and “stranger danger.” He also stressed to the children that police officers work hard to keep them safe. Officers are their friends and community helpers, he told the students.
L'Observateur
Registration opening soon for Christmas Angel Tree
LAPLACE — The Salvation Army Greater New Orleans Command — serving the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany — will soon begin taking applications for families of young children and senior citizens who wish to have their name on a Christmas Tree ornament for the organization’s Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas adoption program.
houmatimes.com
Houma Family Dental to participate in Freedom Day USA
Dr. Stephen Morgan with Houma Family Dental will participate in Freedom Day USA by offering free 30 minute dental procedures to active, veteran, and retired military men and women and their families on Friday, October 21, 2022. Freedom Day USA is held for one day each year. The first event...
L'Observateur
Moon Landrieu remembered for breaking barriers
The headlines of a statewide newspaper read, ‘He gave his life for other people.’ The article spoke of a former New Orleans mayor, Moon Landrieu, who died last week at age 92. When elected in 1970, he broke the barriers and integrated public service. Darrell Saizan, one of...
L'Observateur
Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Martin Duplantier
THIBODAUX – Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Martin J. Duplantier, DDS, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, to the active medical staff. Dr. Duplantier has joined Oral Facial Surgery Center, Drs. Christopher Saal and David Baughman. Dr. Martin J. Duplantier is board certified in Oral...
L'Observateur
Bigger than football: Wildcats bring aid to Mississippi opponent enduring water crisis
RESERVE — When the East St. John football team traveled to Jackson, Mississippi last Friday to face Lanier High School, they brought along a U-Haul truck filled with pallets of bottled water to help a community in need. Ranata Coxie, a football parent and class of 1998 alumna, first...
NOLA.com
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
L'Observateur
Kevin Paul Miano
Kevin Paul Miano entered into eternal rest suddenly on Thursday, September 8, 2022 , one week shy of his 68th birthday. Kevin was a proud, lifelong resident of Garyville and faithful parishioner of St. Hubert Catholic Church. He was welcomed into heaven by his father, Sam F. Miano, his mother Leona Tamplain Miano, and sister Peggy Anne Miano.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Legends & Legacy
How do you create a life's legacy? If you've ever had a bite of Chef Frank Brigtsen's authentic Creole cooking, you've tasted it. From 1978 through the early ’80s, Chef Frank earned his culinary stripes in the kitchens of Commander's Palace and K-Paul's, working under the watchful eye of Paul Prudhomme. Building on those years of apprenticeship, in 1986, he opened Brigtsen's Restaurant to local and national critical acclaim. The legendary New Orleans chef joins us to look back at his 50-year career in hospitality.
lpso.net
RUNAWAY TEEN: Blayze Pitre
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Blayze Pitre of West 153rd Street in Galliano. He was last seen on Friday, September 9, 2022, when he left for school, but he never reported for school. He reportedly left home with a school bag full of clothing.
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
L'Observateur
UPDATE: Westbound (North) & Eastbound (South) US 90 , St. Charles Parish, S.P. H.014481
US 90 Eastbound and Westbound from Bayou Des Allemands Bridge in Des Allemands to LA 52, in Luling – one lane will be closed with one lane to remain open Tuesday, September 20, 2022 and Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM daily; while crews complete asphalt work.
townandtourist.com
45 BEST Things To Do With Kids New Orleans, LA (You’ll Have Fun Too!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. New Orleans is a lively city in Louisiana located on the Mississippi River, adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico. The area is best known for its music and nightlife scene, along with its French, American, and African cultural influences.
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 9/5 to 9/11
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. DIEZ, DAX 31 45068 ROBIN TRAIL, ST AMANT, LA 70447. LANDERNO, WENDELL 49 1744 OLD HIGHWAY, PORT BARRE 70577. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) MILLIEN, ARTHUR JR 56 911...
L'Observateur
Travis London: Asbestos is a threat to us all
In Ascension Parish, the Community Meeting on Asbestos Risk Forum was held at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales, Louisiana on Monday, August 22, at 6 p.m. The panel speakers were Linda Reinstein, Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, Founder from California; and Travis London, Public Lab Air Monitor Project Lead, former plant safety personnel and former plant laborer from Louisiana. Both speakers lost a loved one to asbestos. A tour of chemical plants and various buildings of various job fields from Baton Rouge to New Orleans happened before the event. Information was shared with the attendees.
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 13, 2022, that on September 12, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street. James Williams III, 27, of Cut Off, Louisiana, who was not restrained at the time, was killed in the crash.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center
Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
L'Observateur
St. Charles Catholic holds off Lutcher for 21-20 win
LAPLACE — St. Charles Catholic High School’s football team has gone undefeated since Coach Wayne Stein took the reins at the beginning of the 2021 season. The stellar Lutcher Bulldogs threatened to end the year-long winning streak last Friday night in LaPlace, but the Comets lived up to their name as defending champions when a clutch tackle in the final moments of the game sealed the 21-20 victory.
