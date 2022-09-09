Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Four Men's Golf Individuals To Compete At Streamsong Invitational
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Four FGCU Men's Golf student-athletes will be suiting up as individuals at the Streamsong Invitational Monday and Tuesday in Bowling Green, Florida. The invitational is hosted by Lipscomb University at the Streamsong Blue Course, a par-72 and 7,276-yard course. Sam Baker (Cloquet Minn.), Sebastian Frau (Italy),...
athleticbusiness.com
Man Arrested for Punching Coach Says Coach Should Be Charged
A man who was accused of punching a Florida high school basketball coach during a fight on the court last week is now asking police to press charges against the injured coach and one of the players involved in the fight. David Church Sr. was arrested following the fight at...
WINKNEWS.com
Rockin’ on the River concert showcasing what direction Fort Myers is trending
The free Rockin’ on the River concert in downtown Fort Myers series kicks off Tuesday night at the new Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. The energy permeated throughout the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater on Tuesday night. Southwest Floridians, both young and old, came out in full force to celebrate the amphitheater’s inaugural concert featuring alternative rock band The Fixx.
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
'GGG' becomes Aubrey Rogers High School
The newest high school under construction in Collier County was given its official moniker at a school board meeting Sept. 12.
WINKNEWS.com
Rockin on the River concerts in downtown Fort Myers begin Tuesday
The Rockin’ on the River free concerts by the water in downtown Fort Myers begin on Tuesday at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center. The classic alternative group The Fixx starts off the series of concerts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Then in Oct. Pablo Cruise and in Nov. country music star Lorrie Morgan will be performing.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs
A second location for the Naples-based Aqua restaurant and lounge is planned for the former space of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since May 2020. The Perkins chain permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for nearly 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
Marconews.com
Guest opinion: Is Kingston the Next ‘Stadium Naples’ Scandal?
Twenty-five years ago, Collier County suffered the worst public corruption scandal in local history. It determined that developers of the gluttonous ‘Stadium Naples’, pitched by ESPN founder Bill Rasmussen, were enmeshed with local politicians, public officials, business leaders and attorneys. Originally only one commissioner was implicated; however, it...
Mysuncoast.com
Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
WINKNEWS.com
New North Naples high school named after former Collier County sheriff
The Collier County school board has chosen a name for the new North Naples high school. The new school, which is set to open in August 2023, will be Aubrey Rogers High School. Aubrey Rogers is a former Collier County sheriff. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers established the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Youth Relations program in 1977.
9/11 remembrance events in Southwest Florida
How the Southwest Florida community is remembering the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks 21 years later.
Mysuncoast.com
Two killed; others injured in Englewood crash
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed and two others seriously injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Englewood. The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV, driven by a 25-year-old Englewood man, was heading south on State Road 776, also known as Indiana Avenue, at about 6:30 p.m.
Family of Lehigh Acres hit and run victim wants driver to surrender
Two days after a car ran over 40-year-old Ronald Quilliam, his family spoke with Briana Brownlee. They are calling on the driver to come forward and surrender for the death of their loved one.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus in Lehigh Acres
Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a school bus on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres on Tuesday. FHP says there were 23 students on the bus, most of them teenagers. They say none of the students were injured. Troopers say the motorcyclist was a...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Devoted Restoration expanding after 1.5-acre purchase in Fort Myers
Devoted Restoration and Devoted Properties purchased 1.5 acres of land, 5,500 square feet of offices and a warehouse building at 8720 Alico Road in Fort Myers for $1.8 million. The property will be utilized to expand Devoted Restoration, which handles water damage, fire cleanup and mold remediation in Southwest Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Best Ice Cream opens in downtown Fort Myers
Ali Perez has overcome obstacles. As of late, she has experienced good fortune, too. In 1963 at the age of six months old, she was on a boat that helped her family flee from communist-overrun Cuba to Florida. Almost 60 years later, she is opening her latest business. Best Ice...
Huge Alligator That Terrorized Florida Family for Years Finally Killed
Albert, as he was known to the Florida family he had been plaguing, was killed by a friend who had an alligator hunting permit.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Med restaurant coming this month to Bayshore Drive in East Naples
The owner of Hotel Escalante in downtown Naples is bringing some of her exceptional hospitality experience to Bayshore Drive. Mary Brandt plans to launch The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant, to replace Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which closed at the end of this past season after operating for more than three years at 3929 Bayshore Drive, a location that previously was a succession of taverns such as The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn and The Ship’s Inn Tavern. The restaurant’s fenced yard, which partially sported a putting green during Sicilia’s run, will add more outdoor seating to that northeast corner of Bayshore and Lunar Street in East Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Pit bull attacks, kills pet chihuahua in downtown Fort Myers
A dog attack turned deadly in downtown Fort Myers on Monday night. A man said he was walking his chihuahua Chapo with his wife when a pit bull came out of nowhere. Chapo, 4, didn’t make it and had to be put down. Chapo was the nicest dog who...
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash in North Fort Myers Friday night
A deadly crash in North Fort Myers happened Friday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred on Bayshore Road and Hart Road in North Fort Myers. A 72-year-old man traveling on a motorcycle died, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the motorcyclist...
