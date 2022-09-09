With Fiji “open for happiness” and a COVID test no longer required on arrival, the temptation to take that long awaited tropical holiday may be stronger than ever. Fiji is clearly very keen to see tourists, and their money, return, having previously boasted that it provided the world’s friendliest COVID test. COVID restrictions are now minimal. Despite the optimism, COVID continues to circulate in Fiji, and some requirements remain. Holidaymakers are required to have insurance that covers the costs of testing, treatment, isolation and transport home. Those unlucky enough to get COVID must isolate for five days. But the current approach by the...

9 MINUTES AGO