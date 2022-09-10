Read full article on original website
Motorized wheelchair terrorizes drivers: Strongsville Police Blotter
Reckless wheelchair, Drake Road: On Aug. 26, a concerned passerby called police about a motorized wheelchair that was weaving in and out of traffic on Pearl Road. An arriving officer located the driver, who was wearing a blue hoodie, at a Drake Road store. The man was advised to drive his wheelchair on the sidewalk.
Man arrested a week earlier for Mr. Hero ‘robbery’ incident taken into custody again for pounding on window of woman’s home: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Disturbance: Mayfield Road. At 9:45 p.m. Sept. 3, a woman called police to report that a man she knows was pounding on her home’s front window. The man, 53, was arrested a week before because he walked into the Mr. Hero business at 5217 Mayfield Road on Aug. 29 and asked if employees were ”ready for a robbery.” He was arrested later that day. At the time of his Aug. 29 arrest he was in possession of goods stolen from CVS, 1443 Richmond Road.
Drunk driver admits police ‘got me’ after failing field sobriety test: North Royalton Police Blotter
Drunken driving, Albion Road: On Aug. 17, police observed a red Jeep Wrangler make a wide left turn going from York Road to Albion Road. The officer followed the speeding and weaving Jeep, which pulled into an Albion Road driveway. As soon as the Wrangler stopped, the driver -- who smelled like booze -- got out of the vehicle.
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 15-year-olds arrested after hiding in Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police, with the help of the Wickliffe police and an Eastlake police K-9, arrested two 15-year-old boys after they hid in a building at the Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe. The incident started around 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 13 near the intersection of Lakeland Boulevard and...
cleveland19.com
Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused burglar is wanted for breaking into an apartment building’s parking garage and stealing a wallet from a car, Cleveland Police confirmed. Police said the suspect forced his way into the parking garage of Parkway Apartments at 10109 Lake Ave. around 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 6.
cleveland19.com
Suspect threatens Ohio City restaurant employee before spray-painting building, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the man accused of threatening an Ohio City restaurant employee is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The suspect made threats to an employee at a restaurant in the area of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue around 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, according to police.
Police tried to save man stabbed by teens
Police are investigating after an Alliance area man was killed in a Stark County stabbing. The stabbing happened in Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Avenue in Louisville.
Mom responds with knife to playground dispute: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A girl, 16, reported an incident at the playground at the Drake apartments Sept. 7 in which she said the mother of a child responded with a knife and said, “I fight my kid’s battles.”. Officers learned that the teen’s 6-year-old sister had been in an altercation with...
Officials ID man whose body washed up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
Resident realizes after the fact he was scammed into buying fake magazine subscriptions: Brecksville Police Blotter
Fraud, Timber Trail: On Aug. 17, a Timber Trail came to the police station to report he was the victim of fraud. An officer talked to the resident, who said the day before he was approached by two door-to-door solicitors -- driving a red Jeep -- in his driveway about buying magazine subscription from a Detroit company with the proceeds going toward less fortunate children.
Robber climbs in drive-thru window, hits worker with pan, takes money
AKRON, Ohio — A manager of a fast-food restaurant in the Summit Lake neighborhood ended up getting hit with a pan after trying to stop a robber who had climbed in through the drive-thru window. Police say the robbery occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a Church’s Texas...
cleveland19.com
Man shot in head overnight near gas station on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station near the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The overnight shooting was reported near the Marathon gas station at the intersection of East 116th Street and Methyl Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, a man in his...
Fairgoer keys car to leave an irate message: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds regarding a car damage incident. The victim said she was at the fair Aug. 14 and had parked her car in a lot there. When she returned to her car, she noticed a note on her windshield. It stated that she had parked too close to the car in front of her and, in return, she was punished by having her car keyed.
wakr.net
Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured
Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old boy confesses to shooting Akron man, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager wanted for shooting a 47-year-old Akron man last week is now in police custody. Akron police said the 17-year-old male was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street. Police added the teenager admitted to shooting the...
Cleveland police failed to remove man’s work truck from stolen-vehicle database, leading to man’s rough arrest in Lyndhurst two years later, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police failed to remove from its database a man’s stolen work truck after he had recovered it, leading Lyndhurst police to roughly detain the man more than two years later, according to a lawsuit. John Cook of Cleveland suffered injuries at the hands of...
Three Michigan residents arrested for theft outside Scene 75: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police arrested three Michigan residents at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 12 following a report of a theft from Scene 75. During the arrest, officers found marijuana, several bottles of alcohol, THC gummies, a scale, a can of potato chips and three cans of Red Bull inside the suspects’ car. They...
Missing elderly woman found during the night: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Officers located a woman, 72, sitting on the grass near Gates Road at 4 a.m. Sept. 8 and learned that she had Alzheimer’s disease and had been reported missing from Cleveland Heights. She was taken to the police station in that city because her family was unable to be...
‘Frustrating’: Video captures cars blow past stopped school bus in North Ridgeville
Doorbell video shows at least five cars blowing past a North Ridgeville school bus on Lear Nagle Road early Tuesday morning.
Willoughby Hills may soon use traffic cameras: I-Team
“The ODOT cameras show that in August, more than 254,000 drivers were driving at speeds in excess of 75 miles per hour."
