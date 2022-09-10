ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man arrested a week earlier for Mr. Hero ‘robbery’ incident taken into custody again for pounding on window of woman’s home: Lyndhurst police blotter

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Disturbance: Mayfield Road. At 9:45 p.m. Sept. 3, a woman called police to report that a man she knows was pounding on her home’s front window. The man, 53, was arrested a week before because he walked into the Mr. Hero business at 5217 Mayfield Road on Aug. 29 and asked if employees were ”ready for a robbery.” He was arrested later that day. At the time of his Aug. 29 arrest he was in possession of goods stolen from CVS, 1443 Richmond Road.
LYNDHURST, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Westlake, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Westlake, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovi#Police Blotter#Crocker#Cedarwood Drive#Mercedes
WDTN

Officials ID man whose body washed up on Lake Erie

The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Resident realizes after the fact he was scammed into buying fake magazine subscriptions: Brecksville Police Blotter

Fraud, Timber Trail: On Aug. 17, a Timber Trail came to the police station to report he was the victim of fraud. An officer talked to the resident, who said the day before he was approached by two door-to-door solicitors -- driving a red Jeep -- in his driveway about buying magazine subscription from a Detroit company with the proceeds going toward less fortunate children.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in head overnight near gas station on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station near the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The overnight shooting was reported near the Marathon gas station at the intersection of East 116th Street and Methyl Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, a man in his...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wakr.net

Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured

Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

17-year-old boy confesses to shooting Akron man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager wanted for shooting a 47-year-old Akron man last week is now in police custody. Akron police said the 17-year-old male was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street. Police added the teenager admitted to shooting the...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy