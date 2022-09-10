Read full article on original website
Kenneth O. Minor of Santa Barbara, 1938-2022
Kenneth O. Minor passed away peacefully, at home with his family on Sept. 6, 2022. He lived a full life, following Jesus and loving others. He led by example and shared life lessons. In his last days, he told us this story:. “Write the word ‘kitchen’,” Lloyd Orton said to...
James ‘Jim’ Meade, DeLoreto, Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1951-2022
James “Jim” Meade DeLoreto, Jr., a lifelong Santa Barbara resident, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022 at the age of 70 surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 21, 1951 in Santa Barbara, the son of Frances J. Neilson and James DeLoreto, Sr., and the oldest of four siblings. Jim married Sally Henry on June 15, 1974.
2977 La Combadura Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Where Mission Canyon meets San Roque this inviting and bright 2 bed/1 bath + Bonus room home offers architectural character and a convenient location. In addition to its desirable location, highlights of this home include natural light, a size-able kitchen, a vaulted ceiling bonus room, a walk-in closet, a spacious front and side yard, and curb appeal. The unique upstairs bonus room could easily be utilized as the third bedroom, a spacious home office, or hobby room. An alluring 1700 square feet in total, a boasting wood burning fireplace in the living room, hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, and nestled nearby the famous Santa Barbara Mission, SB Botanical Gardens and several hiking trails.
Santa Barbara High Water Polo Pulls Away from Ventura Late in 2nd Half
Santa Barbara High's boys water polo team went on a 4-0 run to break a 10-10 tie late in the third period and defeated Ventura, 14-10, in a Channel League game Wednesday at the Dons' pool. Jerrard Burford led the scoring with five goals and had three assists. Landin Romo...
Middle Attack Rocks for Santa Barbara in Sweep at Ventura
The middles were on fire for the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team in a 25-18, 27-25, 25-20 sweep at Ventura on Tuesday night in a Channel League match. Nicole Scheutz hammered 10 kills and had six blocks and Augustine Wooten put away six kills and blocked three Ventura attacks.
Evelina Erickson Leads San Marcos Girls Golf to Rivalry Win Over Santa Barbara
Evelina Erickson shot a personal-best 43 to earn medalist honors and lead the San Marcos girls golf team to a 236-275 Channel League win over rival Santa Barbara High on Tuesday at Santa Barbara Golf Club. Fia Torrey shot a 47 and Campbell Thayer and Riley O’Brien finished one shot...
Bicycle Tour to Benefit Arthritis Foundation to Roll Through Santa Barbara County
Cyclists participating in the California Coast Classic Bike Tour will roll through Santa Barbara County on Thursday and Friday. The 200 riders for the Arthritis Foundation’s 22nd flagship event will make their way from Oceano to Buellton for 66 miles on Thursday. On Friday, they will travel from Buellton...
Laguna Blanca Tops Bishop Diego in Tennis; Carpinteria, Santa Ynez Tennis Win
Laguna Blanca defeated Bishop Diego, 15-3, in a girls tennis match on Tuesday in Hope Ranch. Laguna’s No. 1 doubles team of Grace Trautwein and Katherine Ball, lost only one game in sweeping its three sets to improve to 9-0 on the season. The No. 2 duo of Alexandra...
Dos Pueblos Gets Everyone in Scorebook in 26-5 Rout
All eight players that suited up for the Dos Pueblos water polo team on Wednesday scored multiple goals in a 26-5 rout of Oxnard in a Channel League game. Andrew Kline-Fernandez led the way with six goals and Jonny Bish had five. Cody Pierce and Ben Fuhrer each tallied three goals and freshman Eli Carnaghe scored his first three varsity goals.
Carpinteria Posts Victories in Girls Volleyball, Tennis
Carpinteria won eight doubles sets and defeated Villanova Prep 10-8 in a non-league girls tennis match on Monday. The team of Ashley Gonzalez/Natalie Martinez swept their three sets and only dropped three games; Ariana Lounsbury/Elena Vargas also swept and Stephanie Ramirez/Allison Banks went 2-0 together. In singles, Zahra Porinsh and...
Strong Serving, Passing Carry Laguna Blanca in Frontier League Opener
Laguna Blanca used strong serving to sweep Villanova Prep in a Frontier League girls volleyball opener on Tueesday night in Ojai. Jacqueline Richardson served five aces and Lola Hall and Sarah Woodhouse each had three in the 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 win. “Jacqueline Richardson had a great night from the service...
Defense Steps Up for San Marcos Water Polo in 11-9 Win at Newbury Park
Goalie Matthew Demboski made 13 save, and San Marcos pulled ahead of host Newbury Park in the fourth period and came away with an 11-9 boys water polo victory on Tuesday. After being tied after the second and third periods, the Royals opened up a three-goal lead with 1:34 left in the fourth. Newbury Park scored with 52 seconds left, but San Marcos ran out the clock to take the win.
Solvang Says ‘Velkommen Igen’ — Welcome Again — as Danish Days Event Returns
Danish Days will return for 2022 to mark the 85th celebration of Solvang's heritage, bringing back tasty traditions and launching new attractions. Events begin Friday and continue through Sunday with the theme of "Velkommen Igen," Danish for "welcome again" after COVID-19 prevented the 2020 and 2021 events. “After a two-year...
Play of Josie Gamberdella Helps San Marcos Cool Off Buena in 4-Set Win
Sophomore setter Josie Gamberdella provided some clutch play at the net, helping San Marcos escape with a four-set win at Buena on Tuesday in a Channel League girls volleyball match. The scores were 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24. Buena rode the momentum of its third-set win into the fourth set. "They...
Dos Pueblos Middles Take Charge in Sweep Over Pacifica
Freshman Addison Low led a strong middle attack for the Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team in a 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 sweep over Pacifica on Tuesday in a Channel League match. "We had a big goal of running our middles as much as possible tonight, and I think we did an excellent job," said DP coach Megan O'Carroll. "Our passers kept us in system and our setter Halle Rillie worked hard to get as many balls to our middles as possible. I want to shout out our middles, led by freshman Addison Low, on their tenacity and focus tonight."
Season Tickets Go On Sale for UCSB Men’s and Women’s Basketball
The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s basketball teams announced that season tickets are on sale. Coach Joe Pasternack's men’s team has a 14-game home schedule. The Gauchos have an exciting line-up with returnees Miles Norris, Ajare Sanni and Ajay Mitchell and Cal transfer Andre Kelly. The home schedule begins Nov. 7 against San Francisco State. Other nonconference visitors to the T-Dome include Hampton University, North Alabama and Pacific.
Goleta Beach Restaurant, Set to Open in January, at Center of Lawsuit Against Its Operators
A new restaurant scheduled to open at Goleta Beach has been delayed because of extensive building renovations, and now, the business is at the center of a lawsuit filed against its operators. The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors first signed off on the new restaurant at 5905 Sandspit Road...
Dos Pueblos Golf Stays Unbeaten With a Road Win Against Buena
Chelsi Ramirez and Sagarika Manian had a good day on the golf course and led Dos Pueblos to a 228-250 win over host Buena in a Channel League girls match on Tuesday. Ramirez shot a 37 to earn medalist honors and Manian finished two strokes back. "Chelsi has been working...
