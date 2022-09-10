ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Kenneth O. Minor of Santa Barbara, 1938-2022

Kenneth O. Minor passed away peacefully, at home with his family on Sept. 6, 2022. He lived a full life, following Jesus and loving others. He led by example and shared life lessons. In his last days, he told us this story:. “Write the word ‘kitchen’,” Lloyd Orton said to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

James 'Jim' Meade, DeLoreto, Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1951-2022

James “Jim” Meade DeLoreto, Jr., a lifelong Santa Barbara resident, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022 at the age of 70 surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 21, 1951 in Santa Barbara, the son of Frances J. Neilson and James DeLoreto, Sr., and the oldest of four siblings. Jim married Sally Henry on June 15, 1974.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

2977 La Combadura Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Where Mission Canyon meets San Roque this inviting and bright 2 bed/1 bath + Bonus room home offers architectural character and a convenient location. In addition to its desirable location, highlights of this home include natural light, a size-able kitchen, a vaulted ceiling bonus room, a walk-in closet, a spacious front and side yard, and curb appeal. The unique upstairs bonus room could easily be utilized as the third bedroom, a spacious home office, or hobby room. An alluring 1700 square feet in total, a boasting wood burning fireplace in the living room, hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, and nestled nearby the famous Santa Barbara Mission, SB Botanical Gardens and several hiking trails.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Noozhawk

Middle Attack Rocks for Santa Barbara in Sweep at Ventura

The middles were on fire for the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team in a 25-18, 27-25, 25-20 sweep at Ventura on Tuesday night in a Channel League match. Nicole Scheutz hammered 10 kills and had six blocks and Augustine Wooten put away six kills and blocked three Ventura attacks.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Gets Everyone in Scorebook in 26-5 Rout

All eight players that suited up for the Dos Pueblos water polo team on Wednesday scored multiple goals in a 26-5 rout of Oxnard in a Channel League game. Andrew Kline-Fernandez led the way with six goals and Jonny Bish had five. Cody Pierce and Ben Fuhrer each tallied three goals and freshman Eli Carnaghe scored his first three varsity goals.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Posts Victories in Girls Volleyball, Tennis

Carpinteria won eight doubles sets and defeated Villanova Prep 10-8 in a non-league girls tennis match on Monday. The team of Ashley Gonzalez/Natalie Martinez swept their three sets and only dropped three games; Ariana Lounsbury/Elena Vargas also swept and Stephanie Ramirez/Allison Banks went 2-0 together. In singles, Zahra Porinsh and...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Strong Serving, Passing Carry Laguna Blanca in Frontier League Opener

Laguna Blanca used strong serving to sweep Villanova Prep in a Frontier League girls volleyball opener on Tueesday night in Ojai. Jacqueline Richardson served five aces and Lola Hall and Sarah Woodhouse each had three in the 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 win. “Jacqueline Richardson had a great night from the service...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Defense Steps Up for San Marcos Water Polo in 11-9 Win at Newbury Park

Goalie Matthew Demboski made 13 save, and San Marcos pulled ahead of host Newbury Park in the fourth period and came away with an 11-9 boys water polo victory on Tuesday. After being tied after the second and third periods, the Royals opened up a three-goal lead with 1:34 left in the fourth. Newbury Park scored with 52 seconds left, but San Marcos ran out the clock to take the win.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Middles Take Charge in Sweep Over Pacifica

Freshman Addison Low led a strong middle attack for the Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team in a 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 sweep over Pacifica on Tuesday in a Channel League match. "We had a big goal of running our middles as much as possible tonight, and I think we did an excellent job," said DP coach Megan O'Carroll. "Our passers kept us in system and our setter Halle Rillie worked hard to get as many balls to our middles as possible. I want to shout out our middles, led by freshman Addison Low, on their tenacity and focus tonight."
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Season Tickets Go On Sale for UCSB Men's and Women's Basketball

The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s basketball teams announced that season tickets are on sale. Coach Joe Pasternack's men’s team has a 14-game home schedule. The Gauchos have an exciting line-up with returnees Miles Norris, Ajare Sanni and Ajay Mitchell and Cal transfer Andre Kelly. The home schedule begins Nov. 7 against San Francisco State. Other nonconference visitors to the T-Dome include Hampton University, North Alabama and Pacific.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Golf Stays Unbeaten With a Road Win Against Buena

Chelsi Ramirez and Sagarika Manian had a good day on the golf course and led Dos Pueblos to a 228-250 win over host Buena in a Channel League girls match on Tuesday. Ramirez shot a 37 to earn medalist honors and Manian finished two strokes back. "Chelsi has been working...
GOLETA, CA

