ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Why is Gov. Murphy Still Blocking NJ Charter Schools?

New Jersey charter schools advocates say students in those schools do better on academic testing, charter schools are cheaper to run and thousands of Garden State families are on waiting lists, but the Murphy administration won’t permit charter schools to expand, or more of them to open. Harry Lee,...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teacher Education#Nj Transit#Legislature#Deregulation
New Jersey 101.5

Will NJ workers be ordered back to the office this fall?

As we head into the fall season, will your boss insist you come back to the office instead of working from home?. According to Carl Van Horn, the director of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University, this will depend on what kind of job you have and what sector you work in.
JOBS
NJ.com

Spending freeze unwise for this N.J. county | Letter

Frank DiMarco, the director of the Gloucester County Commission, recently announced during his reelection campaign support for a three-year county budget spending freeze. The Democrat hopes to convince voters that he’s fiscally conservative, and wants to avoid a repeat of the 2021 election when two Democratic commissioners lost their seats to Republicans.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

New Jersey lawmakers considering tweaks to plastic bag ban

TRENTON - New Jersey leaders are looking to tweak a ban on plastic bags after shoppers in the Garden State have started accumulating reusable bags. Since the legislation went into effect in May, shoppers who have ordered groceries online or forgot to bring bags on trips to their local market have amassed reusable bags.
ADVOCACY
Daily Targum

Murphy announces new legislation to combat food insecurity for middle-income, working-class families

On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) signed two bills that will address food insecurity for students in New Jersey, according to a press release. The first piece of legislation will require schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from both middle-income and working-class families. The second bill will necessitate that food authorities provide sufficient education to parents about current and prospective options for school meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NJ.com

US changes names of places with racist term for Native women

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly...
MAINE STATE
wrnjradio.com

Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program

NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
INCOME TAX
94.5 PST

New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing

The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
POLITICS
Lancaster Farming

Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting

As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Beach Radio

Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it

TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
ECONOMY
Daily Voice

These New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In America

New Jersey boasts one of the highest college graduation rates in America, and with top-rated small and large, public and private universities, it's no surprise since there seems to be a school to fit every sort of student— 30 of which have ranked among the top 1,500 on the US News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges.
COLLEGES
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy