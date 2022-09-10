Read full article on original website
WTGS
New Jersey becomes first state to implement curriculum standards on climate change
TRENTON, N.J. (TND) — New Jersey recently became the first state in the U.S. to implement formal academic standards pertaining to education on climate change for schools across the state. "New Jersey is the first state in the nation to incorporate climate change education across its K-12 learning standards,...
Why is Gov. Murphy Still Blocking NJ Charter Schools?
New Jersey charter schools advocates say students in those schools do better on academic testing, charter schools are cheaper to run and thousands of Garden State families are on waiting lists, but the Murphy administration won’t permit charter schools to expand, or more of them to open. Harry Lee,...
N.J. public workers bring fight over big health plan rate hikes to Murphy at Statehouse rally
New Jersey’s labor unions were undeterred by rain clouds over Trenton Tuesday as hundreds of government workers descended on the Statehouse in labor’s latest push to fend off massive rate hikes on health insurance premiums. A coalition of at least 14 unions organized the rally after Democratic Gov....
NJ public workers protest proposed higher health-care premiums
TRENTON – Public workers protested Tuesday outside the Statehouse Annex, seeking to pressure the state not to approve significant increases in health care premiums at a meeting Wednesday. Increases for public worker health plans vary from 12% to 24%, depending on the plan and whether they’re state, local or...
Will NJ workers be ordered back to the office this fall?
As we head into the fall season, will your boss insist you come back to the office instead of working from home?. According to Carl Van Horn, the director of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University, this will depend on what kind of job you have and what sector you work in.
JOBS・
Spending freeze unwise for this N.J. county | Letter
Frank DiMarco, the director of the Gloucester County Commission, recently announced during his reelection campaign support for a three-year county budget spending freeze. The Democrat hopes to convince voters that he’s fiscally conservative, and wants to avoid a repeat of the 2021 election when two Democratic commissioners lost their seats to Republicans.
fox29.com
New Jersey lawmakers considering tweaks to plastic bag ban
TRENTON - New Jersey leaders are looking to tweak a ban on plastic bags after shoppers in the Garden State have started accumulating reusable bags. Since the legislation went into effect in May, shoppers who have ordered groceries online or forgot to bring bags on trips to their local market have amassed reusable bags.
Daily Targum
Murphy announces new legislation to combat food insecurity for middle-income, working-class families
On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) signed two bills that will address food insecurity for students in New Jersey, according to a press release. The first piece of legislation will require schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from both middle-income and working-class families. The second bill will necessitate that food authorities provide sufficient education to parents about current and prospective options for school meals.
Iranian nationals charged with massive hacking scheme targeting N.J. computer systems
Three residents of Iran face federal charges for hacking computers in the United States, including in New Jersey and Pennsylvania where victims included a domestic violence shelter, a township in Union County, and an accounting firm in Morris County. The suspects – who have remained in Iran – are charged...
What should N.J. students born after 9/11 be taught about the terror attacks?
The images have long been seared into our consciousness. Memorials to the dead have been erected. Stories have been told and retold of fathers and mothers who went to work that morning and never came home. Of the final, tragic moments of so many lost souls. Of heroes who must never be forgotten.
N.J. reports 1,445 COVID cases, 13 deaths. Transmission rate remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials on Tuesday reported another 1,445 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths as the transmission rate remains below the key benchmark. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests was 1,402 on Tuesday, a 4% increase from a week ago and a 37% decrease from a month ago.
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly...
Three Mercer County, NJ Cheesesteaks Named Among Best in State
If you're a fan of cheesesteaks, Mercer County, NJ is a great place to live. This news is making my mouth water. Three cheesesteak hotspots in Mercer County have been named among the best in the state, according to NJ.com's food guru Peter Genovese. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks in Lawrence Township is...
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program
NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
Lancaster Farming
Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting
As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it
TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
These New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In America
New Jersey boasts one of the highest college graduation rates in America, and with top-rated small and large, public and private universities, it's no surprise since there seems to be a school to fit every sort of student— 30 of which have ranked among the top 1,500 on the US News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges.
roi-nj.com
U.S. News national rankings: N.J. puts 4 in Top 100 (including No. 1 Princeton)
How long has Princeton University’s run as the No. 1 university in the country been? Consider this: The school’s incoming freshman class was starting second grade when it began. For the 12th consecutive year, Princeton was ranked No. 1 in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report rankings,...
N.J. is one of the last states to license police. Will it stop misconduct?
By the time the 31-year-old South Jersey cop pepper-sprayed a teenager in the face, the officer had already moved from one New Jersey town to another, landing in Woodlyne, where he later pleaded guilty to assaulting the teen. It was his ninth police department in a career that spanned less...
