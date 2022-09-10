ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings nearing one-year deal with Mikey Anderson

By Brian La Rose
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZy0z_0hq9Xtka00
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Kings have two remaining restricted free agents to deal with but it appears they’re close to a deal with one of them as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that they’re close to finalizing a one-year contract with defenseman Mikey Anderson. Financial terms of the anticipated agreement are not yet known.

The 23-year-old has quickly become an important part of the back end for Los Angeles over the last two seasons, logging more than 20 minutes a night. Last season, he played in 57 games (missing the rest of them due to an upper-body injury and a brief stint in COVID protocol), collecting eight points while taking only four minor penalties. Anderson also took a regular turn on the penalty kill and led all Kings rearguards in hits. All in all, he has quickly become an unheralded top-four defender for them.

Anderson is coming off his entry-level deal with a required qualifying offer of $874,125 and didn’t have salary-arbitration rights this summer. Between that, his limited offensive production, and their salary-cap situation, that would have made a multiyear agreement hard to work out. By going this route, Los Angeles will get Anderson at a bargain rate, which will help from a cap-management perspective. However, Anderson will qualify for salary arbitration next summer, which will help pave the way for a bigger increase at that time.

Once this agreement is finalized, GM Rob Blake will need to turn his focus to their other unsigned blueliner in Sean Durzi. He’s in the same situation as Anderson as he has completed his entry-level pact but didn’t qualify for arbitration eligibility this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

A profile for free-agent wing Evgeny Svechnikov

Once one of the more exciting prospects in hockey, Evgeny Svechnikov hasn’t fully developed into the talent the Detroit Red Wings were hoping for when they selected him 19th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Taken just after Mathew Barzal, Kyle Connor and Thomas Chabot, Svechnikov was expected to be a dynamic threat just like those three, using his size and natural offensive talent to create, and capitalize on, offensive chances. Unfortunately, the enticing skillset he brought didn’t translate to the NHL and now, at age 25, the winger finds himself, for the second time in as many years, a UFA after failing to secure a qualifying offer.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Mike Babcock: Getting another coaching job in NHL 'not the plan'

A day after the news broke that Mike Babcock had resigned as the Head Coach of the University of Saskatchewan’s men’s hockey team, Babcock himself is providing some more clarity as to why he made that decision. In an interview today on 650 CKOM radio in Saskatchewan, Babcock discussed his decision and his future plans. When asked if he would seek an NHL opportunity if a team approached, Babcock said “[n]o, that’s sure not the plan.”
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran defenseman Keith Yandle unsure about playing this season

When last season ended, Keith Yandle’s ironman streak had come to an end and after being a healthy scratch down the stretch, it seemed like the 35-year-old was going to be calling it a career. However, his agent Jerry Buckley told ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski that the veteran hasn’t decided whether or not he wants to play this season and that teams are in discussions with him about the defenseman.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks sign Evgeny Svechnikov to one-year, two-way deal

One of the better remaining available free agents has come off the board, the San Jose Sharks signing forward Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year, two-way deal. Svechnikov’s agent, Dan Milstein, announced the signing. Per CapFriendly, the deal is worth $750K at the NHL level, which is the league-minimum for...
SAN JOSE, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights sign veteran forward Phil Kessel to one-year, $1.5M deal

The Vegas Golden Knights announced the signing of one of the biggest names still available on the free agent market: forward Phil Kessel. Per the team announcement, Kessel signed a one-year deal worth $1.5M. Per CapFriendly, Kessel’s contract includes a modified no-trade clause, one that allows Kessel to list 10 teams he is eligible to be traded to.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Blake
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Mikey Anderson
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello: Free agency upgrades could have downgraded other positions

While most teams make headlines in the summer for inking major contracts or completing blockbuster trades, the New York Islanders made headlines this summer for all the things they didn’t do. After being rumored as suitors for top free agents such as Nazem Kadri and Johnny Gaudreau as well as a potential trade destination for big-name scorers, the Islanders’ most significant move this summer, at least to this point, has been the acquisition of defenseman Alexander Romanov.
ELMONT, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings sign former No. 6 overall pick Filip Zadina to three-year deal

The narrative around Zadina’s career thus far has largely been centered around how he’s failed to live up to the lofty expectations that were placed on him as a prospect. Drafted sixth overall at the 2018 draft, many outlets had Zadina ranked even higher, with quite a few considering him the best prospect outside of the clearly-defined top two players, Rasmus Dahlin and Andrei Svechnikov.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy