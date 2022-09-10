Read full article on original website
Related
Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
Harry and Meghan plan a future, Kate keeps her distance, and security concerns rise over funeral: royal expert
LONDON, England – A lone spectator shouted at Prince Andrew as he followed the queen's coffin through Edinburgh, calling him a "sick old man" – before bystanders and police tackled him to the ground. This has palace officials worried about future events leading up the queen’s funeral.
ETOnline.com
Royal Palace Announces Funeral Plans for Queen Elizabeth II
Official plans have been announced for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96. In an official statement from the royal family, it was announced that the funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET. According to the palace,...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join royal family at Buckingham Palace to receive Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the royal family as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was received at Buckingham Palace Tuesday after departing the RAF Northolt Airforce station in Ruislip, England. Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, and the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle test the royal family: Comprehensive coverage
FIGHTING WORDS - Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets? Continue reading here…. WHAT IT MEANS - Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert. Continue reading here…. A ROYAL SNUB - Prince...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived in London and will remain in Buckingham Palace overnight ahead of her state funeral Monday. The queen's coffin was taken by car from RAF Northholt in west London after being flown aboard a Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster from Edinburgh, Scotland. Her daughter, Anne, was the only one of her four children on the flight.
See the rainbow that appeared over Buckingham Palace on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
The United Kingdom – and the world – is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Watch the video above to see what some are calling a sign from the heavens. As crowds of reporters, tourists and...
Date of Queen’s state funeral announced
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral and How to Watch It
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, plans for her funeral have been released. Here's what we know now about the upcoming service for the longest serving monarch in British history.
Queen Elizabeth news: Her Majesty’s coffin greeted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles as MILLIONS set to attend vigil
QUEEN Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace after thousands of mourners paid their respects at St Giles' Cathedral earlier today. King Charles III welcomed Her Majesty back to Buckingham Palace. The Queen was welcomed back to the palace with loud cheers as her motorcade and hearse drove into...
Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a noticeably different approach to handling the general public than Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle as they greeted hundreds of people outside of Windsor Castle who were mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96.
A revolt against America’s Queen Elizabeth coverage is building, but cable news can’t stay away
Not against Queen Elizabeth, not against the British monarchy, but against the wall-to-wall American coverage of the mourning of the monarch. Howard Stern said that "Jesus, it’s enough with the queen!...It’s America, we don’t have a queen." He called the coverage "annoying," saying he knows the queen was a nice lady and was on the throne a long time, "but we gotta get back to Trump, where are those papers that they found at Mar-a-Lago."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Prince Harry, Prince William's royal reunion: Behind the scenes of dramatic appearance with their wives
Prince Harry and Prince William shocked the world when they appeared together with their wives for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sometimes referred to as the "Fab Four," made their way outside of Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death on Sept. 8.
Queen makes final journey to Buckingham Palace before state funeral
Coffin received by her family in a private ceremony ahead of official lying in state at Westminster Hall
Live updates: Ceremonial guns punctuate queen’s procession
LONDON — The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery are marking Queen Elizabeth II’s final departure from Buckingham Palace. Their guns are sounding at one-minute intervals as her coffin travels to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state. Big Ben, the great and fabled bell housed in...
Moment Buckingham Palace workers attached easel announcing death of Queen Elizabeth
Two Buckingham Palace aides appeared to be nervous as they fixed an easel display, announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to the gates of the palace.The pair carried out the traditional task in front of the large crowd that had gathered around the palace, with millions more watching on TV around the world.An official easel was also placed outside Holyroodhouse in Edinburg, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.Britain will observe an official royal mourning period until one week after Elizabeth II’s funeral.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell. People parked their cars along a normally busy...
Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: What to expect each day leading up to her funeral at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, came as a shock to the public. Planning for the days, weeks and months after her death, however, has been years in the making, and started around the time of her coronation 70 years ago. Immediately upon the queen's death at Balmoral Castle,...
A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Prince Harry is the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. His older brother is Prince William, heir apparent to the British throne. In 2020, the couple stepped...
Fox News
788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0