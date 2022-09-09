ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Transit Program to test drive new routes

By Hannah Black Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 6 days ago

CHEYENNE – Looking to bounce back from COVID-related limitations, the Cheyenne Transit Program hopes a new plan will help bus service in the Capital City better serve its residents.

CTP ceased running its regular routes during the pandemic in favor of on-demand service, which could be requested by riders either through a smartphone app or by calling the transit office. And while the program's director says the on-demand service has largely been a success, she and Cheyenne's mayor say they also believe it's important to reinstate route-based service.

Courtesy of the city of Cheyenne.
Courtesy of the city of Cheyenne.
Courtesy of the city of Cheyenne.

