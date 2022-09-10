Read full article on original website
Fort Hall wildfire nearly 100 percent contained
Firefighters have a large wildfire on the Fort Hall Reservation nearly contained after battling the blaze all weekend. The 8,700-acre fire in the Ross Fork area of the reservation is 95 percent contained and is expected to be fully contained by Monday night, authorities said.
Accident victim identified
A 77-year-old St. Anthony woman died following an accident Thursday at Exit 337. Sue Leonard of St. Anthony died after she was thrown from the car she was riding in. The car hit a semitruck and rolled. The semitruck driver suffered minor injuries.
