PORTLAND, Ore. — Well folks, here we are. The fall events are truly starting to kick into high gear this last weekend of summer, so hold onto your pumpkins. And there may actually be rain in our future, rain! But be ready for anything — you've got Oktoberfest at Mount Angel, St. Helens' Spirit of Halloweentown, the Portland Classic, Negroni Week and more to look forward to.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO