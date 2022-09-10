ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estacada, OR

KGW

Milo McIver Fire destroys woman's house in Estacada

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, fire crews remained on scene in Milo McIver State Park after a weekend blaze burned around 25 acres. Fire officials lifted evacuation orders over the weekend, as it appeared the danger had passed, and confirmed two structures were destroyed due to the fire.
ESTACADA, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 16-18

PORTLAND, Ore. — Well folks, here we are. The fall events are truly starting to kick into high gear this last weekend of summer, so hold onto your pumpkins. And there may actually be rain in our future, rain! But be ready for anything — you've got Oktoberfest at Mount Angel, St. Helens' Spirit of Halloweentown, the Portland Classic, Negroni Week and more to look forward to.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland airport to install new, hand-crafted wooden roof

PORTLAND, Ore. — A nine-acre, 18-million pound, hand-crafted wooden roof is making a landing at PDX as part of a major expansion project for the airport's main terminal. Construction has been underway for the last year and a half and now crews are starting to bring it all together — one section at a time.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man dies after stabbing in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed and killed at a home in Northeast Portland early Thursday morning, police said. Officers responded at 1:32 a.m. to a report of "suspicious circumstances involving a weapon" at a home near Northeast Rodney Avenue and Northeast Sacramento Street. Police arrived and found a man dead inside the home. He has not been identified and officers have not said what led up to the deadly stabbing.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Fire at Milo Mclver State Park, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered

ESTACADA, Ore. — A brush fire in Milo Mclver State Park in Estacada on Friday night prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. The following areas are under Level 3 evacuation orders:. Clackamas River, Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischers...
KGW

Air quality expected to improve across the Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. — Smoke in the air from wildfires burning across the region caused hazy skies in much of Oregon over the weekend, but the air quality is expected to improve. As of Monday morning, the Portland metro area is in the "moderate" level, which means should shorten the amount of time outside, according to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Fresh hop beer season is here, Oregon brews are getting creative

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's fresh hop beer season is officially here and brewers are getting creative with special beers for the season that comes once a year. At Breakside Brewing in Milwaukie, crews are in the midst of the season. Greg Soto said they take the hops fresh from the farms and instead of drying them, they go straight into the beer.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man on bike accused of going after drivers in unprovoked attacks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve Magnuson from Southeast Portland was behind the wheel when his dash cam captured a man on a bike throwing a large rock at his windshield. "I didn't feel safe at all," Magnuson said. The unprovoked attack happened Saturday near Southeast 49th and Hawthorne, said Magnuson.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County remains steady at 107 acres

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — The Kalama Fire remained at roughly 107 acres in size as of Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service, showing no detectible growth over the day prior. Level 3 "GO" evacuations were ordered by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office for the Kalama Fire on...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KGW

