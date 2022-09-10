Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Milo McIver Fire destroys woman's house in Estacada
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, fire crews remained on scene in Milo McIver State Park after a weekend blaze burned around 25 acres. Fire officials lifted evacuation orders over the weekend, as it appeared the danger had passed, and confirmed two structures were destroyed due to the fire.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 16-18
PORTLAND, Ore. — Well folks, here we are. The fall events are truly starting to kick into high gear this last weekend of summer, so hold onto your pumpkins. And there may actually be rain in our future, rain! But be ready for anything — you've got Oktoberfest at Mount Angel, St. Helens' Spirit of Halloweentown, the Portland Classic, Negroni Week and more to look forward to.
‘I’m not an animal’: Homeless people along NE 33rd Drive left hopeless after city clears vehicle camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cars sped past dozens of RVs, trucks and trailers parked along Northeast 33rd Drive Thursday morning. Inside the parked vehicles lining the roadway were people with no other home than wheeled ones they occupied. Many who live there say it’s a community that’s grown over the...
Three students detained at Clackamas High School due to gun scare
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Three students at Clackamas High School were taken into custody late Friday morning after a video posted to social media appeared to show one of them with a gun on campus, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said. No one one was hurt. Around 11:26 a.m., a...
Longtime Portland business says it's losing customers due to large homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Off North Columbia Boulevard sits a junk yard-turned RV storage facility that's been in the White family since the '70s. It’s now being overrun by a nearby homeless camp, according to the family. Walking through the yard on Wednesday, Jeffrey White pointed out different RVs...
Portland airport to install new, hand-crafted wooden roof
PORTLAND, Ore. — A nine-acre, 18-million pound, hand-crafted wooden roof is making a landing at PDX as part of a major expansion project for the airport's main terminal. Construction has been underway for the last year and a half and now crews are starting to bring it all together — one section at a time.
Police departments are hiring, but Oregon's only police academy has a 6 month-long wait to get in
TIGARD, Ore. — Officer Jacob Teeny was hired by Tigard police in October 2021. Teeny said it's a career he was looking forward to. "My biggest thing that I've always wanted to do is just some type of public service," Teeny said. After getting hired, the department signed him...
Man dies after stabbing in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed and killed at a home in Northeast Portland early Thursday morning, police said. Officers responded at 1:32 a.m. to a report of "suspicious circumstances involving a weapon" at a home near Northeast Rodney Avenue and Northeast Sacramento Street. Police arrived and found a man dead inside the home. He has not been identified and officers have not said what led up to the deadly stabbing.
Fire at Milo Mclver State Park, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered
ESTACADA, Ore. — A brush fire in Milo Mclver State Park in Estacada on Friday night prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. The following areas are under Level 3 evacuation orders:. Clackamas River, Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischers...
Florida paid Oregon-based aviation company $615K to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The state of Florida paid $615,000 to an Oregon-based aviation company to fly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Massachusetts as part of the state's "relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," according to Florida government records. Vertol Systems Company is registered through the Oregon Secretary...
Air quality expected to improve across the Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Smoke in the air from wildfires burning across the region caused hazy skies in much of Oregon over the weekend, but the air quality is expected to improve. As of Monday morning, the Portland metro area is in the "moderate" level, which means should shorten the amount of time outside, according to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
Fresh hop beer season is here, Oregon brews are getting creative
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's fresh hop beer season is officially here and brewers are getting creative with special beers for the season that comes once a year. At Breakside Brewing in Milwaukie, crews are in the midst of the season. Greg Soto said they take the hops fresh from the farms and instead of drying them, they go straight into the beer.
Yes, Fred Meyer is carding all customers for alcohol purchases — and scanning driver license barcodes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Fred Meyer customer recently reached out to KGW about his experience with the grocery chain's new carding policy for alcohol purchases. He went to buy beer at a Fred Meyer in Beaverton and was asked to show his ID. That part wasn't too unusual, he said, but what came next was a surprise.
Arson suspect may have poured chemical accelerant near doors at Vancouver mayor’s house, court documents say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man arrested for allegedly setting a fire at the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle on Monday may have poured chemical accelerant near two doors, according to court documents. Aidan Michael Murray, 29, faces multiple charges including first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree...
Man on bike accused of going after drivers in unprovoked attacks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve Magnuson from Southeast Portland was behind the wheel when his dash cam captured a man on a bike throwing a large rock at his windshield. "I didn't feel safe at all," Magnuson said. The unprovoked attack happened Saturday near Southeast 49th and Hawthorne, said Magnuson.
Record numbers in Hood River County search and rescue calls
MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — Perched at 6,000 feet, Cloud Cap Inn sits at the foot of Mount Hood’s north side. The historic building was once property of the U.S. Forest Service but now it is home to the Hood River Crag Rats. The all-volunteer organization is funded strictly...
Portland renters can apply for relocation assistance in 2023 if their rent goes up 10% or more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite rent control legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers in 2019, most people who rent could be facing a rate increase of up to 14.6% next year. But those who live in the city of Portland may be eligible for relocation assistance depending on how much their rent goes up.
Man found dead in tent full of explosive devices in rural Clark County
AMBOY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a tent full of improvised explosive devices in rural north Clark County on Monday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. At around 8:10 p.m. Monday, a driver called 911 after they were flagged down by a woman who...
Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County remains steady at 107 acres
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — The Kalama Fire remained at roughly 107 acres in size as of Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service, showing no detectible growth over the day prior. Level 3 "GO" evacuations were ordered by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office for the Kalama Fire on...
