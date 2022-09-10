Read full article on original website
Over a Dozen Mini Adventures in and Around Boise
Boise is a well loved city for many great reasons. One big one is it's proximity to nature and adventure. It doesn't matter if you were born here, moved here or are visiting the area. There are fun things to do to enjoy the beautiful area all around. Most only taking a half or full day to feel worlds away from the urban bustle of downtown or the stress in your life.
You Might Love One of these local Tiny Homes
After my wife and I moved here from Nebraska there was a little bit of sticker shock when it came to home buying compared to where we moved from. Recently, my wife has started looking at possibly buying land and building on it. You're probably thinking to yourself, well that...
These Tweets About Boise Pride Are Crying Laughing Emoji Worthy
In case you haven't heard, some folks weren't happy about Boise Pride. Perhaps they hate having fun, or have some unexplainable hatred of bright colors, but people are mad. Not everyone, thankfully. Thousands of people showed up for the City Of Trees to celebrate our queer friends and family, and it was an amazing event overall. We just wish it could've lasted longer.
Burger & Fry Event to Benefit Nampa Domestic Violence Charity
When it comes to serving the community, few places are better at it than the Treasure Valley. Whether it's a local business stepping up in a big way for a cause or an individual that gives time or money to an important need. Often times, however, it takes both a willing business and a generous crowd to bring it all together and that is, indeed, the definition of a positive, uplifting, community.
Everything You Need to Know About In-N-Out’s Secret Menu Before They Open in Boise
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard the biggest culinary news to hit Boise in a long time!. On September 12, the City of Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave the thumbs up to In-N-Out Burger’s conditional use permit to turn the site former Pier 1 by Boise Towne Square Mall into what could be the chain’s first restaurant in Idaho.
58 Years Ago, One of the Most Iconic Bands Performed in Boise
If there's one thing the residents of Boise love about their city, it's the fact that it's near and dear to their hearts. Once upon a time, Boise wasn't as large as it was but that didn't stop it from attracting the attention of some of the biggest names in entertainment.
New Mouth-Watering Thai Restaurants Instantly Impresses Southeast Boise
2022’s brought a lot of changes to the Eastgate Shopping Center in Southeast Boise! Over the weekend, they introduced the neighborhood to a new restaurant concept. Two beloved Boise businesses have moved out of the Eastgate Shopping Center this year. The news that surprised the neighborhood the most stemmed from a Facebook post from Eastside Tavern. The popular dive bar was told that the shopping center was “re-branding” and that its lease would not be renewed. The old location closed at the end of April, but the decision didn’t keep the Eastside Tavern down.
19 Weird Things People Do Behind The Wheel in Boise
I remember when I went to driving school, the instructor would always preach about being early as one of the safest driving precautions you could take. If you were in a rush, you were more likely to make a mistake on the road resulting in a traffic fine or worse, an accident.
If these TikToks Represented Idaho, Would You Agree?
I wanted to discover all that Idaho has to offer and so I decided that I was going to pull up TikTok and see what all the "cool" kids are up to throughout the Treasure Valley. Thoughts? Did those TikToks represent Boise well? Let's Move on over to Meridian:. TikToks...
One Boise Citizen’s Response to a Driver In Need Will Make Your Day
Good Samaritans can be hard to find—that is unless you live in Boise, Idaho. Like anything else, our beloved Gem State is hardly perfect. We make mistakes, but we're the first to call-out and distinguish ourselves from the bad potatoes. And when we get it right, we find ourselves thrilled at the opportunity to highlight our best and brightest.
Boise Pride Festival Sees Largest Parade Turnout in Event History
It was a turbulent week for Boise Pride Festival organizers, sponsors, and attendees. Earlier in the week, just days before the annual festival kicked off, an online backlash for the event picked up in a way that the festival hasn't seen in years. Members of various alt-right groups began contacting the festival along with any mentioned sponsors "demanding" funds be pulled and the festival be cancelled.
This Treasure Valley Dessert is better than a “Runza”
Why didn't anyone tell me about the most iconic food item in Idaho? The Ice Cream Potato. I wanted to get to know more about the Treasure Valley and decided I was going to search "Iconic Food Items In Idaho". And boom!! There it is, the ice cream potato. Here's...
Swim in Luxury at Boise’s Unbelievable Whitewater Villa Air BnB
According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans collectively let 768 million vacation days go to waste in 2018. We’d love to act astonished by that number, but the truth is some of those vacation days are ones that we let go to waste ourselves. Self-admittedly, we’re workaholics that hate...
Boise City Council Belatedly Sends Support of Boise Pride Fest
Saturday is usually a slow news day or one dominated by college football. It's not often that the Boise City Council issues a press release. However, Boise has been in the local and national spotlight due to the Gay Pride Fest at Cecil Andrus Park. Pride organizers canceled the kid's...
You Can Still Receive Covid-19 Emergency Rental Assistance in Idaho
If adulthood has taught us anything, it's that everyone struggles from time to time. Likewise, we believe one of life's most important lessons is accepting and knowing when to ask for help. It's self-care, it's a sign of maturity, and it's a skill. Are you, or is someone you know,...
Idaho LGBTQ Culture Attacks the Republican Party
We oppose the sexualization of children. Full stop. The words are from Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party. She’s responding to the high dudgeon of the state’s liberal media mob, which is defending a drag queen show starring children this weekend in Boise. Taxpayer-funded Boise Public...
Boise Catholic Bishop Asks Saint Alphonsus Withdraw from Pride
The fallout over the children dressed up in drag continues as Idaho's Catholic Bishop Peter Christensen has asked Saint Alphonsus to pull their sponsorship of Gay Pride Fest Weekend. The bishop left no doubt in a written statement published by the Diocese of Boise. The bishop and the church revealed...
Micron Breaks Ground On New Facility Thanks Democrats
Micron held its historic groundbreaking in Boise, attracting several prominent politicians to the event. The local company announced they would build a new fab that would cost 15 billion dollars. Micron broke down its investment commitment for the next several years in a release:. Micron recently announced its plan to...
Boise’s Kellen Moore Faces His Greatest Professional Challenge
It's been several since Kellen Moore played for the Boise State Broncos. He now faces a challenge that could jeopardize his future as one of the rising NFL coaching stars. The Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator must now figure out how to orchestrate the team's offense without starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
Two Juveniles Injured, Adult Killed in Canyon County Crash
MIDDLETON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old woman was killed and two juveniles injured in an early morning crash Sunday in Canyon. County. According to Idaho State Police, first responders were called out at around 3 a.m. on Batt Corner Road near Sunshine Road for an SUV that crashed into a canal. The 33-year-old woman driving the 2010 Dodge Journey had gone off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and ended up in the canal. The two juveniles were taken to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
