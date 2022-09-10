ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Fan

Over a Dozen Mini Adventures in and Around Boise

Boise is a well loved city for many great reasons. One big one is it's proximity to nature and adventure. It doesn't matter if you were born here, moved here or are visiting the area. There are fun things to do to enjoy the beautiful area all around. Most only taking a half or full day to feel worlds away from the urban bustle of downtown or the stress in your life.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

You Might Love One of these local Tiny Homes

After my wife and I moved here from Nebraska there was a little bit of sticker shock when it came to home buying compared to where we moved from. Recently, my wife has started looking at possibly buying land and building on it. You're probably thinking to yourself, well that...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

These Tweets About Boise Pride Are Crying Laughing Emoji Worthy

In case you haven't heard, some folks weren't happy about Boise Pride. Perhaps they hate having fun, or have some unexplainable hatred of bright colors, but people are mad. Not everyone, thankfully. Thousands of people showed up for the City Of Trees to celebrate our queer friends and family, and it was an amazing event overall. We just wish it could've lasted longer.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Burger & Fry Event to Benefit Nampa Domestic Violence Charity

When it comes to serving the community, few places are better at it than the Treasure Valley. Whether it's a local business stepping up in a big way for a cause or an individual that gives time or money to an important need. Often times, however, it takes both a willing business and a generous crowd to bring it all together and that is, indeed, the definition of a positive, uplifting, community.
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Society
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
City
Boise, ID
105.5 The Fan

Everything You Need to Know About In-N-Out’s Secret Menu Before They Open in Boise

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard the biggest culinary news to hit Boise in a long time!. On September 12, the City of Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave the thumbs up to In-N-Out Burger’s conditional use permit to turn the site former Pier 1 by Boise Towne Square Mall into what could be the chain’s first restaurant in Idaho.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

New Mouth-Watering Thai Restaurants Instantly Impresses Southeast Boise

2022’s brought a lot of changes to the Eastgate Shopping Center in Southeast Boise! Over the weekend, they introduced the neighborhood to a new restaurant concept. Two beloved Boise businesses have moved out of the Eastgate Shopping Center this year. The news that surprised the neighborhood the most stemmed from a Facebook post from Eastside Tavern. The popular dive bar was told that the shopping center was “re-branding” and that its lease would not be renewed. The old location closed at the end of April, but the decision didn’t keep the Eastside Tavern down.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

19 Weird Things People Do Behind The Wheel in Boise

I remember when I went to driving school, the instructor would always preach about being early as one of the safest driving precautions you could take. If you were in a rush, you were more likely to make a mistake on the road resulting in a traffic fine or worse, an accident.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Carving#Boise Greenbelt#Pumpkin Recipes#Cooking#Food Drink#Boise Autumn#Parenting Magazine
105.5 The Fan

If these TikToks Represented Idaho, Would You Agree?

I wanted to discover all that Idaho has to offer and so I decided that I was going to pull up TikTok and see what all the "cool" kids are up to throughout the Treasure Valley. Thoughts? Did those TikToks represent Boise well? Let's Move on over to Meridian:. TikToks...
KUNA, ID
105.5 The Fan

One Boise Citizen’s Response to a Driver In Need Will Make Your Day

Good Samaritans can be hard to find—that is unless you live in Boise, Idaho. Like anything else, our beloved Gem State is hardly perfect. We make mistakes, but we're the first to call-out and distinguish ourselves from the bad potatoes. And when we get it right, we find ourselves thrilled at the opportunity to highlight our best and brightest.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Pride Festival Sees Largest Parade Turnout in Event History

It was a turbulent week for Boise Pride Festival organizers, sponsors, and attendees. Earlier in the week, just days before the annual festival kicked off, an online backlash for the event picked up in a way that the festival hasn't seen in years. Members of various alt-right groups began contacting the festival along with any mentioned sponsors "demanding" funds be pulled and the festival be cancelled.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
105.5 The Fan

Idaho LGBTQ Culture Attacks the Republican Party

We oppose the sexualization of children. Full stop. The words are from Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party. She’s responding to the high dudgeon of the state’s liberal media mob, which is defending a drag queen show starring children this weekend in Boise. Taxpayer-funded Boise Public...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Micron Breaks Ground On New Facility Thanks Democrats

Micron held its historic groundbreaking in Boise, attracting several prominent politicians to the event. The local company announced they would build a new fab that would cost 15 billion dollars. Micron broke down its investment commitment for the next several years in a release:. Micron recently announced its plan to...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Two Juveniles Injured, Adult Killed in Canyon County Crash

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old woman was killed and two juveniles injured in an early morning crash Sunday in Canyon. County. According to Idaho State Police, first responders were called out at around 3 a.m. on Batt Corner Road near Sunshine Road for an SUV that crashed into a canal. The 33-year-old woman driving the 2010 Dodge Journey had gone off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and ended up in the canal. The two juveniles were taken to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy