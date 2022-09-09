Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
‘Expedited’ zoning changes at Bowie’s Freeway Airport criticized
For years, there’s been just enough support on the Prince George’s County Council for a rezoning of Bowie’s Freeway Airport. The owners of the Maryland airport hope to sell the land to developers, who want to build hundreds of new townhomes on the site. Neighboring residents spent...
Bay Net
Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend
LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. begins rollback for upcoming termination of Emergency Rental Assistance Program
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Wicomico County and the State of Maryland are beginning the process of ending the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Effective Monday, September 12th, applications for the Wicomico County ERAP will be required to include one of the following:. 2021 income tax return. List of income...
Pax River Museum invites you to the sixth annual Wheels and Wings car show
Lexington Park, MD., September 13, 2022- The museum’s annual Wheels and Wings event is set to return on September 24th. Those involved in the museum’s beloved car show are grateful for how many years the show has been supported and are excited to present the museum’s largest community event again to the public. Executive Director […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the week of Sept. 13-16, 2022
Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on […]
Caution Advised for Sept. 12, 2022 Roadwork on Main Street in Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 8, 2022 – The Department of Public Works advises citizens that the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform work in Prince Frederick on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to replace a deteriorated underground drainage pipe on Main Street (MD 765) near Calvert […]
Bay Net
Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
WMDT.com
Body discovered in drainage pond near Coventry Square Apartments in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A disturbing discovery made in Salisbury over the weekend, as police found a body floating in an algae covered drainage pond. Residents at Coventry Square Apartments say the news came as a shock. “When I arrived home Saturday night from work my upstairs neighbor told me there was a body found in the pond, which is kind of scary being that it’s 500 feet from my patio,” said Trina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Families struggling with school bus issues
Parents in Prince George's County are contacting FOX 5 over bus problems persisting. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Hyattsville where students have had to wait as late as 9 a.m. to catch their bus.
Leonardtown Music Festival presents: Two exciting concerts this weekend
Leonardtown, MD— Leonardtown continues celebrating Arts & Entertainment Month when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents two exciting concerts this weekend. First up is a dynamic artist throwdown at the Port of Leonardtown Winery (located at 23190 Newtowne Neck Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650) featuring a thrilling mix of artists – Justin Myles, Wes Ryce, Greg Barrick & David Hamner on […]
NBC Washington
Salamander Resorts Purchases DC's Mandarin Oriental Hotel as Part of Company-Wide Transformation
Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. with the purchase of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Johnson’s current flagship resort sits in Middleburg, Virginia, about 50 miles from D.C. Her purchase of the Mandarin is part of...
Wbaltv.com
End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This island's only cop passed away years ago. The job is still open
Jurisdictions across Virginia are struggling to hire and retain law enforcement. But Tangier is on an island to itself when it comes to filling their job opening for a town cop.
Charles Co. Juneteenth Committee Awards its Inaugural College Scholarship to Local High School Graduates
(CHARLES COUNTY, MD) – Today, the Charles County Juneteenth Committee announced its inaugural Juneteenth Scholarship awardees – four local high school graduates are each the recipients of $1,000 scholarships to go toward their college expenses. The announcement of the scholarship awardees follows the committee’s 3rd annual community-wide Juneteenth Celebration that was held on June 18, […]
Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo this weekend
Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's county is holding its air and space expo on this Saturday and Sunday.
arlnow.com
The killer of dozens of fish in Four Mile Run? Pool water, investigators say.
We now know the likely culprit that killed nearly 100 fish in Four Mile Run last week: pool water. “Investigators say flawed seasonal pool care involving chlorine and overflow led to last week’s fish kill in Four Mile Run,” Arlington Dept. of Environmental Services spokesman Peter Golkin tells ARLnow. “Recent rains have now cleared the stream. Reminder: No filters on our storm drains. Please be careful.”
fox5dc.com
Sewage truck leak causes morning delays in Annapolis area
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A sewage truck leak caused traffic delays Monday morning in the Annapolis area. The leak was reported around 5 a.m. near Route 2 and Home Port Drive prior to Route 665. Emergency crews were able to transfer the sewage to another truck. The road was reopened to...
'Incendiary' Fire Under Investigation In Maryland Days After Homeowner Notices Scorched Fence
An intentionally set fire is under investigation more than a week later after a homeowner noticed that a fence outside the residence had been scorched in Maryland, the fire marshal announced. An alert was issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal on Monday, Sept. 12 in the 7900 block of...
Maryland’s CornStalkers Trail of Terror Resurrects for its 7th Year of Halloween Fear!
WALDORF, MD, Sept. 1, 2022 – CornStalkers Trail of Terror is back for the 2022 Halloween season with its largest expansion in 7 years. Returning back to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Stadium at 11765 St. Linus Dr. Waldorf, MD 20602. CornStalkers Trail of Terror, each year, changes and expands its event to give the […]
WTOP
Maryland man wins Lidl’s avocado Tesla
Lidl shopper Jose Jeronimo Guibovich was presented with the keys to a new Tesla Model 3 by discount grocer Lidl Sept. 12, concluding its two month-long sweepstakes to give away the car in a promotion with Avocados From Peru. Guibovich, from Elkridge, Maryland, was among tens of thousands of entries...
Comments / 0