Leonardtown, MD

Bay Net

Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend

LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the week of Sept. 13-16, 2022

Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on […]
POTOMAC, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Caution Advised for Sept. 12, 2022 Roadwork on Main Street in Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 8, 2022 – The Department of Public Works advises citizens that the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform work in Prince Frederick on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to replace a deteriorated underground drainage pipe on Main Street (MD 765) near Calvert […]
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Body discovered in drainage pond near Coventry Square Apartments in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – A disturbing discovery made in Salisbury over the weekend, as police found a body floating in an algae covered drainage pond. Residents at Coventry Square Apartments say the news came as a shock. “When I arrived home Saturday night from work my upstairs neighbor told me there was a body found in the pond, which is kind of scary being that it’s 500 feet from my patio,” said Trina.
SALISBURY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Leonardtown Music Festival presents: Two exciting concerts this weekend

Leonardtown, MD— Leonardtown continues celebrating Arts & Entertainment Month when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents two exciting concerts this weekend. First up is a dynamic artist throwdown at the Port of Leonardtown Winery (located at 23190 Newtowne Neck Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650) featuring a thrilling mix of artists – Justin Myles, Wes Ryce, Greg Barrick & David Hamner on […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Juneteenth Committee Awards its Inaugural College Scholarship to Local High School Graduates

(CHARLES COUNTY, MD) – Today, the Charles County Juneteenth Committee announced its inaugural Juneteenth Scholarship awardees – four local high school graduates are each the recipients of $1,000 scholarships to go toward their college expenses. The announcement of the scholarship awardees follows the committee’s 3rd annual community-wide Juneteenth Celebration that was held on June 18, […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

The killer of dozens of fish in Four Mile Run? Pool water, investigators say.

We now know the likely culprit that killed nearly 100 fish in Four Mile Run last week: pool water. “Investigators say flawed seasonal pool care involving chlorine and overflow led to last week’s fish kill in Four Mile Run,” Arlington Dept. of Environmental Services spokesman Peter Golkin tells ARLnow. “Recent rains have now cleared the stream. Reminder: No filters on our storm drains. Please be careful.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Sewage truck leak causes morning delays in Annapolis area

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A sewage truck leak caused traffic delays Monday morning in the Annapolis area. The leak was reported around 5 a.m. near Route 2 and Home Port Drive prior to Route 665. Emergency crews were able to transfer the sewage to another truck. The road was reopened to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Maryland man wins Lidl’s avocado Tesla

Lidl shopper Jose Jeronimo Guibovich was presented with the keys to a new Tesla Model 3 by discount grocer Lidl Sept. 12, concluding its two month-long sweepstakes to give away the car in a promotion with Avocados From Peru. Guibovich, from Elkridge, Maryland, was among tens of thousands of entries...
ELKRIDGE, MD

