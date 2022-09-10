Read full article on original website
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Chevrolet unveiled the $30,000 Equinox EV, a small, electric SUV with 250 miles of range
The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV will cost half as much as Tesla's small SUV and $14,000 less than a Ford Mustang Mach-E. See the new SUV.
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) reached a settlement potentially worth $150 million to resolve U.S. class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall.
Car electrification unlikely to erase market for ethanol, says producer
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The global movement by governments and automakers to boost electrification of cars does not mean ethanol will be dead as a product, according to an executive of one of the world's largest producers of the biofuel.
India is quietly laying claim to economic superpower status
The rise of China has been the biggest story in the global economy in recent decades. But amid concern about its stumbling property market and global fears about inflation, the emergence of its neighbour, India, as a potential new economic superpower may be going under the radar. You won’t find...
Battery startup ONE aims to slash cell cost, deliver 600-mile range
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy has unveiled a new anode-free battery pack designed to slash cell cost as much as 50% while delivering up to 600 miles (965 km) of driving range, the company said Tuesday.
US News and World Report
Micron Breaks Ground on $15 Billion U.S. Chip Plant, Says More to Come Soon
(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s vehicle manufacturing cost in 2017 was $84k per car – it has since dropped to $36k
During Tesla head of investor relations Martin Viecha’s talk at the recently-held invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, the executive shared several important tidbits of information that are pertinent to the EV maker’s plans for the future. These include, among other things, a “third revolution” of sorts in automotive manufacturing.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Battery Supply Has Finally Grown Beyond Satisfying Demand
As you may be aware, Tesla's Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha just spoke at a private Goldman Sachs event in San Francisco. He shared many interesting morsels during the talk. He also made it seem as though Tesla may actually have its first battery surplus. The Tesla executive painted...
US News and World Report
Tesla Changes Battery Strategy to Seek U.S. Tax Breaks - WSJ
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is suspending plans to make battery cells in Germany as it looks at qualify for electric vehicle and battery manufacturing tax breaks in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The electric vehicle maker has discussed moving...
AOL Corp
Car guy Biden touting electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a gearhead with his own vintage Corvette, is showcasing his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden arrived at the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
US News and World Report
Turkey Calls on Next Swedish Government to Take Counter-Terrorism Steps Needed for NATO Membership
ANKARA (Reuters) - The new Swedish government should now address security concerns that Turkey has raised in return for lifting its veto on Sweden and Finland's membership of NATO, Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday. The two countries applied to join the security alliance in response to Russia's invasion of...
Ford Puts Pressure on Car Dealers in EV Push
Ford (F) is serious about its transition into an electric vehicle company and now it is making sure its dealership network is on the same page. Gone are the days where General Motors (GM) is its main competitor, as Ford CEO Jim Farley now considers Tesla (TSLA) its top rival.
electrek.co
Tesla now requires Powerwall for every solar roof project
Tesla has changed requirements for new solar roof projects – they now all require at least one Powerwall per project. For years now, Elon Musk has been saying that he believes Tesla’s energy business could grow as large as its automotive business. This is hard to believe right...
Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV
Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market
Will automakers need to offer buyout programs to car dealers that don't want to sell electric vehicles? The post Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Takes a Big Step Sideways In Global Transition to Electric Vehicles
The oldest mass-car maker in the world isn’t giving up on the gasoline-powered internal combustion engine just yet. Ford (F) on Wednesday revealed its seventh-generation Mustang sports car that will very much contain lots of pistons and other moving parts that require oil, gasoline and sparks to make the wheels spin -- and make lots of noise and emit carbon emissions doing so.
CNBC
Here are the top concerns of ultra-rich investors in Asia-Pacific
A survey of 450 super-rich investors in the region revealed their most prominent concern is how to manage current market volatility and geopolitical risks and how to better diversify their portfolio to mitigate these risks. About 68% of the investors in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan...
