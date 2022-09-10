ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina

Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

India is quietly laying claim to economic superpower status

The rise of China has been the biggest story in the global economy in recent decades. But amid concern about its stumbling property market and global fears about inflation, the emergence of its neighbour, India, as a potential new economic superpower may be going under the radar. You won’t find...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Micron Breaks Ground on $15 Billion U.S. Chip Plant, Says More to Come Soon

(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume...
BOISE, ID
teslarati.com

Tesla’s vehicle manufacturing cost in 2017 was $84k per car – it has since dropped to $36k

During Tesla head of investor relations Martin Viecha’s talk at the recently-held invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, the executive shared several important tidbits of information that are pertinent to the EV maker’s plans for the future. These include, among other things, a “third revolution” of sorts in automotive manufacturing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
insideevs.com

Tesla's Battery Supply Has Finally Grown Beyond Satisfying Demand

As you may be aware, Tesla's Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha just spoke at a private Goldman Sachs event in San Francisco. He shared many interesting morsels during the talk. He also made it seem as though Tesla may actually have its first battery surplus. The Tesla executive painted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
US News and World Report

Tesla Changes Battery Strategy to Seek U.S. Tax Breaks - WSJ

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is suspending plans to make battery cells in Germany as it looks at qualify for electric vehicle and battery manufacturing tax breaks in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The electric vehicle maker has discussed moving...
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Car guy Biden touting electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a gearhead with his own vintage Corvette, is showcasing his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden arrived at the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
DETROIT, MI
TheStreet

Ford Puts Pressure on Car Dealers in EV Push

Ford (F) is serious about its transition into an electric vehicle company and now it is making sure its dealership network is on the same page. Gone are the days where General Motors (GM) is its main competitor, as Ford CEO Jim Farley now considers Tesla (TSLA) its top rival.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Tesla now requires Powerwall for every solar roof project

Tesla has changed requirements for new solar roof projects – they now all require at least one Powerwall per project. For years now, Elon Musk has been saying that he believes Tesla’s energy business could grow as large as its automotive business. This is hard to believe right...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV

Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Takes a Big Step Sideways In Global Transition to Electric Vehicles

The oldest mass-car maker in the world isn’t giving up on the gasoline-powered internal combustion engine just yet. Ford (F) on Wednesday revealed its seventh-generation Mustang sports car that will very much contain lots of pistons and other moving parts that require oil, gasoline and sparks to make the wheels spin -- and make lots of noise and emit carbon emissions doing so.
CARS
CNBC

Here are the top concerns of ultra-rich investors in Asia-Pacific

A survey of 450 super-rich investors in the region revealed their most prominent concern is how to manage current market volatility and geopolitical risks and how to better diversify their portfolio to mitigate these risks. About 68% of the investors in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan...
MARKETS

