(CN) — A number of wildfires continue to burn through California, even as the brutal heat wave that gripped the region for nearly two weeks has finally broken. The Mosquito Fire in Placer County northeast of Sacramento grew to nearly 50,000 acres as of noon Tuesday and was about 18% contained. The week-old fire has destroyed 46 structures, including 24 homes, and is the largest of the blazes blackening the Golden State.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO