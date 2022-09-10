ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Northern California fires spread as rain and cooler temperatures offer slight reprieve

(CN) — A number of wildfires continue to burn through California, even as the brutal heat wave that gripped the region for nearly two weeks has finally broken. The Mosquito Fire in Placer County northeast of Sacramento grew to nearly 50,000 acres as of noon Tuesday and was about 18% contained. The week-old fire has destroyed 46 structures, including 24 homes, and is the largest of the blazes blackening the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Georgia county defends order to shut down Ethiopian restaurant

ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over whether a company can sue for racial discrimination, in the case of an Ethiopian restaurant in Georgia that claims county officials had discriminatory motives behind shutting down the business. In 2017, Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
DARE COUNTY, NC
California hits Amazon with unfair competition lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an antitrust suit against Amazon on Wednesday, claiming the company broke the law and stifled competition for years, which led to higher prices for families across California. Bonta claims Amazon’s practices of penalizing merchants if they offer products at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Life insurance

BALTIMORE — A federal judge in Maryland declined to dismiss a family’s fraud and breach-of-contract lawsuit against their life insurance company, which seeks to rescind coverage arising from three multimillion-dollar policies that have ambiguous language. Because of this, rescinding the promise of life insurance coverage could constitute unjust enrichment.
MARYLAND STATE
Unpaid leave class action

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge dismissed a class action against United Airlines over the 20 days of unpaid leave it required the employees to take as a budget-cutting measure despite receiving Cares Act funds. The Cares Act does not create a private means of enforcement.
ILLINOIS STATE
Damages undone

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas appellate court ordered a new trial on the premises liability claim and damages sought by a shopper who had won multiple millions in his successful jury trial against the grocery store where his foot got stuck in a wooden pallet topped with watermelons. The evidence “could not have” brought the jury to “a firm belief or conviction” that the pallets presented an “extreme risk of harm” to the shopper.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pearl Jam chomp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida found that two off-duty sheriff deputies did not have probable cause to arrest a concertgoer who allegedly twice bit a woman on the back during a Pearl Jam concert in 2016. The case is closed pending mediation and settlement, however.
FLORIDA STATE
