Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
Courthouse News Service
Northern California fires spread as rain and cooler temperatures offer slight reprieve
(CN) — A number of wildfires continue to burn through California, even as the brutal heat wave that gripped the region for nearly two weeks has finally broken. The Mosquito Fire in Placer County northeast of Sacramento grew to nearly 50,000 acres as of noon Tuesday and was about 18% contained. The week-old fire has destroyed 46 structures, including 24 homes, and is the largest of the blazes blackening the Golden State.
Courthouse News Service
Georgia county defends order to shut down Ethiopian restaurant
ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over whether a company can sue for racial discrimination, in the case of an Ethiopian restaurant in Georgia that claims county officials had discriminatory motives behind shutting down the business. In 2017, Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against...
Courthouse News Service
Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
Courthouse News Service
Newsom signs bill to create courts to oversee mental health, homelessness treatment
SAN JOSE, Calif. (CN) — Making good on policy he advanced this year, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create courts that will handle mental health and homelessness. Gathering outside the treatment center Momentum Health in San Jose on Wednesday, Newsom said the bill affirms his...
Courthouse News Service
California hits Amazon with unfair competition lawsuit
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an antitrust suit against Amazon on Wednesday, claiming the company broke the law and stifled competition for years, which led to higher prices for families across California. Bonta claims Amazon’s practices of penalizing merchants if they offer products at...
Courthouse News Service
Panel asked to hold Georgia’s ‘carpet capital’ liable for contaminated drinking water
ATLANTA (CN) — The 11th Circuit heard arguments Tuesday from a group of residents from Rome, Georgia, who want an upstream city to be held liable for allowing chemical contamination from carpet manufacturers to get through a water treatment facility. Deemed "the carpet capital of the world," nearly 90%...
Courthouse News Service
Life insurance
BALTIMORE — A federal judge in Maryland declined to dismiss a family’s fraud and breach-of-contract lawsuit against their life insurance company, which seeks to rescind coverage arising from three multimillion-dollar policies that have ambiguous language. Because of this, rescinding the promise of life insurance coverage could constitute unjust enrichment.
Courthouse News Service
Alabama cop claims qualified immunity for handcuffing disabled 13-year-old
ATLANTA (CN) — An Alabama police officer who broke a seventh-grader’s arm while handcuffing him at school asked the 11th Circuit on Wednesday to toss out a federal judge’s refusal to block an excessive force lawsuit filed against him. An attorney for school resource officer Blake Dorminey...
Courthouse News Service
Unpaid leave class action
CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge dismissed a class action against United Airlines over the 20 days of unpaid leave it required the employees to take as a budget-cutting measure despite receiving Cares Act funds. The Cares Act does not create a private means of enforcement.
Courthouse News Service
Damages undone
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas appellate court ordered a new trial on the premises liability claim and damages sought by a shopper who had won multiple millions in his successful jury trial against the grocery store where his foot got stuck in a wooden pallet topped with watermelons. The evidence “could not have” brought the jury to “a firm belief or conviction” that the pallets presented an “extreme risk of harm” to the shopper.
Courthouse News Service
Pearl Jam chomp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida found that two off-duty sheriff deputies did not have probable cause to arrest a concertgoer who allegedly twice bit a woman on the back during a Pearl Jam concert in 2016. The case is closed pending mediation and settlement, however.
Courthouse News Service
Alex Jones’ Connecticut defamation trial begins with yet another sanction
WATERBURY, Conn. (CN) — The Connecticut judge presiding over the start of the defamation trial against Alex Jones said the radio personality and conspiracy theorist will be forbidden from showing evidence suggesting he did not profit from his false allegations that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax. On...
