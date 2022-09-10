Football roundup: Lake Dallas, Sanger end Week 3 undefeated
After Guyer and Aubrey played Thursday night games, the other nine Denton-area teams played their third games of the season Friday night.
Combined, the 11 schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area went 6-5 in their Week 3 matchups. The Record-Chronicle had coverage of another blowout win for Guyer, a second tough loss for Aubrey, a back-and-forth shootout between Ponder and Krum, a dominant performance from Ryan, Braswell’s record-setting loss to Trophy Club Byron Nelson and a third impressive win for Argyle.
Comments / 0