Noozhawk
Storm System Douses Northern Santa Barbara County While Leaving Other Areas Mostly Dry
A storm system moving through the region on Monday dropped heavy rain across Northern Santa Barbara County while leaving other areas mostly dry. A Flood Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service shortly after noon for areas including Lompoc, Point Conception, Gaviota, and Buellton. The advisory, in effect until...
Noozhawk
Missing Commercial Diver Rescued by Coast Guard Near Channel Islands
A 66-year-old diver who was reported missing from a commercial fishing vessel was rescued Monday by the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach Command Center received a report that a man had gone missing from the Otra Vez, which operates out of the Santa Barbara Harbor.
Noozhawk
Garden Street Rental Project Earns Praise for Housing, Dinged for Size
The corner of Garden and East Gutierrez streets in Santa Barbara is headed for a major transformation. Owner Greg Reitz has proposed a 36-unit development, with no parking, at 425 Garden St. The site, between East Gutierrez and East Haley streets on the east side of Office Max, is currently occupied by three one-story warehouse buildings, which would be demolished.
Noozhawk
National Preparedness Month – Are You Ready For An Emergency?
As the Santa Barbara region has experienced with the recent heatwave, a wildfire or planned power outage to conserve energy can occur at any time of the year. September is National Preparedness Month and a good reminder that preparing and protecting your home or business in the event of a wildfire or other unexpected event is a daily reality.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Long Overdue Municipal Code Enforcement Policy Change in Lompoc
Local governments like Lompoc and organized communities like homeowners associations create policies that are focused on promoting “good neighbor” standards, such as landscape maintenance, fire prevention, avoiding collections of junk cars, and disposal of hazardous materials to name a few. But if the community adopts these policies but...
Noozhawk
Chick-fil-A Tastes Success at Santa Barbara Architectural Board Meeting
Not long ago, Chick-fil-A was at the center of a community controversy. Its drive-thru restaurant at 3707 State St. in Santa Barbara was Ground Zero for critics of the store's traffic circulation and management. The popular restaurant was dangerous, they said, because cars queued up out onto State Street and blocked the sidewalk.
Noozhawk
Supervisors Get Update on County’s American Rescue Plan Act Spending
Santa Barbara County has spent federal COVID-19 relief money on pandemic response, services for homeless residents, and infrastructure projects such as HVAC replacements. The county received $86.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, delivered over two years. All of the money has to be allocated by the end of 2024, and spent by the end of 2026.
Noozhawk
Goleta Developing Objective Design Standards for Multiple-Unit, Mixed-Use Housing Projects
The City of Goleta is creating objective design standards for multiple-unit and mixed-use residential developments, allowing for a more streamlined approval process. The standards are being developed in response to Senate Bill 35, adopted in 2017. It requires a ministerial approval process and limits any subjective review for qualifying housing projects.
RELATED PEOPLE
Noozhawk
Natalie Salter Myerson of Santa Barbara, 1920-2022
Natalie Myerson passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara on Sept. 19, 2022. She was 102. Born Natalie Salter on March 16, 1920 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, she grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts, with her parents and three older brothers. The Salter family often summered at a family home on Cape Cod.
Noozhawk
San Marcos and Laguna Blanca Girls Sweep in League Play
San Marcos began the second round of Channel League play Tuesday with a sweep of Rio Mesa, 25-14, 25-8, 25-12. Brooke Hoadley and Riley Green led a balanced attack with six kills apiece. Hoadley had zero errors and four aces. Setter Sammi Schaefer had a six-point serving run, along with six assists.
Noozhawk
The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Presents 30th Annual Cancer Center Walk/Run
Santa Barbara County is blessed with a diversity of vital nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health, well-being, growth, civic leadership and compassion of our community. Chartible giving and philanthropy are part of our identity, which is why Noozhawk is proud to support the nonprofit community through sponsorshing local community...
Noozhawk
UCSB Researchers Are First to Put Number on Amount of Energy Plants Use to Lift Water
Every day, about one quadrillion gallons of water are silently pumped from the ground to the treetops. Earth’s plant life accomplishes this staggering feat using only sunlight. It takes energy to lift all this liquid, but just how much was an open question until this year. Researchers at UC...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Noozhawk
Athletic Round Table Luncheon: SBCC Water Polo’s Chuckie Roth Excited to Regroup After Loss
The always exuberant Chucky Roth, coach of the SBCC women’s water polo team, said at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon that his team suffered a loss last weekend and he was happy about it. “Usually I’m not too excited about losing, but this was great,” said...
Noozhawk
UCSB Draws With Pacific, 1-1 on Meg Burling’s Goal
Meg Burling's 52nd-minute goal gave UCSB a 1-1 draw with Pacific in a nonconference women's soccer game on Sunday at Harder Stadium. Burling's third goal of the season was assisted by Krysten Vasquez, who was making her first appearance at Harder Stadium. This equalizing goal gave UCSB its third tie...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Saints Go 3-0 in Youth Football League Action
The Santa Barbara Saints youth football program posted wins in three divisions last week. The Freshman Santa Barbara Saints, 2-0 coming out of their bye week, knocked off the LA Ducks, 20-8, in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Ducks came out strong on their first drive, scoring a touchdown...
