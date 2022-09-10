ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Noozhawk

Garden Street Rental Project Earns Praise for Housing, Dinged for Size

The corner of Garden and East Gutierrez streets in Santa Barbara is headed for a major transformation. Owner Greg Reitz has proposed a 36-unit development, with no parking, at 425 Garden St. The site, between East Gutierrez and East Haley streets on the east side of Office Max, is currently occupied by three one-story warehouse buildings, which would be demolished.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

National Preparedness Month – Are You Ready For An Emergency?

As the Santa Barbara region has experienced with the recent heatwave, a wildfire or planned power outage to conserve energy can occur at any time of the year. September is National Preparedness Month and a good reminder that preparing and protecting your home or business in the event of a wildfire or other unexpected event is a daily reality.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Long Overdue Municipal Code Enforcement Policy Change in Lompoc

Local governments like Lompoc and organized communities like homeowners associations create policies that are focused on promoting “good neighbor” standards, such as landscape maintenance, fire prevention, avoiding collections of junk cars, and disposal of hazardous materials to name a few. But if the community adopts these policies but...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Chick-fil-A Tastes Success at Santa Barbara Architectural Board Meeting

Not long ago, Chick-fil-A was at the center of a community controversy. Its drive-thru restaurant at 3707 State St. in Santa Barbara was Ground Zero for critics of the store's traffic circulation and management. The popular restaurant was dangerous, they said, because cars queued up out onto State Street and blocked the sidewalk.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Supervisors Get Update on County’s American Rescue Plan Act Spending

Santa Barbara County has spent federal COVID-19 relief money on pandemic response, services for homeless residents, and infrastructure projects such as HVAC replacements. The county received $86.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, delivered over two years. All of the money has to be allocated by the end of 2024, and spent by the end of 2026.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Natalie Salter Myerson of Santa Barbara, 1920-2022

Natalie Myerson passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara on Sept. 19, 2022. She was 102. Born Natalie Salter on March 16, 1920 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, she grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts, with her parents and three older brothers. The Salter family often summered at a family home on Cape Cod.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos and Laguna Blanca Girls Sweep in League Play

San Marcos began the second round of Channel League play Tuesday with a sweep of Rio Mesa, 25-14, 25-8, 25-12. Brooke Hoadley and Riley Green led a balanced attack with six kills apiece. Hoadley had zero errors and four aces. Setter Sammi Schaefer had a six-point serving run, along with six assists.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Draws With Pacific, 1-1 on Meg Burling’s Goal

Meg Burling's 52nd-minute goal gave UCSB a 1-1 draw with Pacific in a nonconference women's soccer game on Sunday at Harder Stadium. Burling's third goal of the season was assisted by Krysten Vasquez, who was making her first appearance at Harder Stadium. This equalizing goal gave UCSB its third tie...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Saints Go 3-0 in Youth Football League Action

The Santa Barbara Saints youth football program posted wins in three divisions last week. The Freshman Santa Barbara Saints, 2-0 coming out of their bye week, knocked off the LA Ducks, 20-8, in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Ducks came out strong on their first drive, scoring a touchdown...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

