Trustmark, the city of Ridgeland and Shred-It, the largest document destruction provider in the world, are offering complimentary, secure document destruction in Ridgeland. “Trustmark is pleased to join with the City of Ridgeland to offer free document shredding for the community,” said Barney Daly, Trustmark President in Madison County. “Shred-It Day is a convenient way to properly dispose of sensitive, confidential information, and we invite local residents to bring documents to shred to help keep their information safe and protect themselves from identity theft.”

5 HOURS AGO