Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson mayor proposes referendum on garbage service
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba spoke out about the city’s garbage collection dispute. The mayor and city council have been at odds over the garbage collection contract for months, with no clear resolution in sight. On Monday, the mayor said he wants to let the people decide who will pick up […]
WAPT
Jackson public works deputy director resigns as city transitions to 11th director in 12 years
JACKSON, Miss. — Marlon King, the deputy director and former director of the Jackson Public Works Department, has resigned. King submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. King was reassigned last month by the mayor from director to deputy director. The reassignment was announced a day after a failure at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant led to a loss of water to Jackson residents.
WLBT
Former public works director says Carter was terminated for performance, not going to the media
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson public works director says Mary Carter was not terminated for going to the media, rather she was terminated because “it was apparent it needed to happen.”. Wednesday, Marlin King, the city’s deputy director of strategic initiatives in the Public Works Department, resigned....
Operating Through Crisis, ‘Shenanigans’ Reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Crisis
Operating through crisis, ‘shenanigans’ reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis. Mississippi is a complicated place. There’s no other way to describe it, no need to delve into its well-documented history but the reality the state refuses to face has allowed a permanent black eye to remain, even though healing has always been an option.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hinds County supervisors disagree over funds to help Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County supervisors said he’s worried that county funds will not be used properly to fix Jackson’s failing water infrastructure. Supervisor David Archie, District 2, said he objected to giving the money directly to the city. He said the county should remain in control of how the money is spent. […]
WLBT
Supervisors approve $17.5 million for Jackson water, water tower on narrow vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County supervisors have approved allocating $17.5 million in ARPA money to help Jackson with its ailing water system. Monday, the board narrowly approved giving the city $6 million to replace aging water mains in South Jackson, and another $11.5 million to build a water storage tank, which will serve Jackson residents, and a new jail planned for McDowell Road.
'We've been fighting for years': Jacksonians say they are fed up as water crisis continues
For more than 20 years, C.J. Rhodes has called Jackson, Miss., his home, and he says his fellow residents are exhausted after dealing with unsafe drinking water for far too long. Rhodes, the pastor of Mount Helm Baptist Church, Jackson's oldest historically African American congregation, says that every year the...
WLBT
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Trustmark, Ridgeland to hold shred-it day
Trustmark, the city of Ridgeland and Shred-It, the largest document destruction provider in the world, are offering complimentary, secure document destruction in Ridgeland. “Trustmark is pleased to join with the City of Ridgeland to offer free document shredding for the community,” said Barney Daly, Trustmark President in Madison County. “Shred-It Day is a convenient way to properly dispose of sensitive, confidential information, and we invite local residents to bring documents to shred to help keep their information safe and protect themselves from identity theft.”
WAPT
Jackson water crisis leads to temporary closure of one restaurant, pause on expansion of another
JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson restaurants are cutting hours and losing money because of the city's ongoing water crisis, and now, some are making hard decisions to temporarily close and to delay the launch of big projects. "It's very disheartening because we were looking forward to making a lot...
‘They gave us water. It’s just not drinkable’: Jackson, MS water crsis continues
JACKSON, MS — 150,000 people are still without drinkable water in Jackson, Mississippi. Weeks after massive flooding, they still can’t even do dishes or brush their teeth with the water coming from their faucets. We spoke to a woman named Patricia Anderson here in Jackson, Mississippi. She tells...
Vicksburg leaders approve $33 million budget for city
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a $33.169 million fiscal 2023 budget for the city with a projected $12,000 surplus in funding. The board approved and passed the budget with confidence at their last board meeting. “I am absolutely excited about the budget. This is one of the most […]
magnoliastatelive.com
NBC report: EPA launches inquiry of Jackson water system
The Environmental Protection Agency has sent a team from its Office of Inspector General to Jackson to investigate the city’s water management, NBC News reported Friday. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said on Monday he had few details on what the federal agency was looking into. “I don’t have a...
WLBT
Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation
The Winooski School’s campus is nearly complete following a massive makeover. Learn about discoveries within our galaxy, which suggest parts of space may taste and smell like familiar food and drink! 🌌👅. NASA sets new date for Artemis One rocket launch. Updated: 37 minutes ago. NASA is once...
Jackson residents to see increase in garbage rates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents will pay more for garbage collection and disposal, even though the Jackson City Council will not pay Richard’s Disposal for its service. The Northside Sun reported the fee for residential garbage collection and disposal is $37 a month as of August 5, which is an increase of $16.20 from […]
hellgatelance.com
Mississippi water plant fails leaving thousands of people struggling
In Jackson, Mississippi more than 160,000 people are stuck without clean, running water. After years of neglecting the water treatment plants and being ignored, the water treatment plants have finally caused catastrophe. The first thing you need to know about the water crisis is that it is not a new...
Jackson mayor: Federal infrastructure funding ‘insufficient’ to address city’s water system problems
The mayor of Jackson, Miss., Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D), said on Sunday that federal infrastructure funding is “insufficient” to address “30 years of deferred maintenance and accumulated challenges” associated with the city’s water system. During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan...
Report: Mississippi district attorney threatened man with gun
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jody Owens, the district attorney in Hinds County, Mississippi, threatened a man with a gun earlier this month, according to an incident report, The report stated that the man, Joshua Towns, was visiting a female friend at an apartment on Pearl Street around midnight Sept. 2 when Owens showed up […]
Cracker Barrel temporarily closes Jackson location due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Cracker Barrel on Interstate 55 in Jackson will be closed temporarily. According to officials with the company, they decided to temporarily close the location due to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. During this time, we are focused on assisting our employees and we will continue to monitor the situation […]
WLBT
City of Brandon names new police chief
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon named a new police chief on Tuesday. The city’s Board of Alderman approved the hiring of Wayne Dearman. He replaces retiring Chief William Thompson. Thompson dedicated 27 years of service to his career in law enforcement, with nine of those years...
Comments / 1