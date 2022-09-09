Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Brown on Sean Martin: “He deserves to play more”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This offseason was deemed an important one for defensive lineman Sean Martin. Once looked at as one of the premier high school football talents in the state of West Virginia, Martin is in his third season with the Mountaineers. After primarily playing on special teams as...
WVNT-TV
Towson at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. Towson at WVU football game information. Time: 1 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo:...
WVNT-TV
Duncan leads WVU golf in Minnesota
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore Todd Duncan shot 2-under-par to lead the West Virginia University golf team in its first tournament of the season, held at The Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota. Duncan, a native of Daniels, West Virginia, shot 69-71-71=211 to tie for 25th...
