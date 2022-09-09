Read full article on original website
‘I got to watch Mulan and that was it’: Verona School District makes Asian American history part of K-12 curriculum
VERONA, Wis.- The Verona Area School District Board unanimously passed a resolution Monday to provide learning materials on Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in their K-12 curriculum. The Asian American and Pacific Islander population in Wisconsin– and the country as a whole — grew about 36% in the last...
In the 608: Forward Madison Week on News 3 Now This Morning
MADISON, Wis. – All week on News 3 Now This Morning, Josh Spreiter is going to be highlighting different features on Forward Madison FC and also Breese Stevens Field, located along East Washington Avenue near downtown. Don’t miss his live reports between 4:30-7am Monday through Thursday. There will also...
Beloit interviews six people for superintendent, final selection set for Sept. 27
A final selection will be made on September 27 and the new superintendent will be announced once a contract is finalized. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area School District.
Gov. Evers, Michels to hold only debate Oct. 14, hosted by News 3 Now
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels will meet next month for their only debate before November’s election. The debate, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and hosted in News 3 Now’s studio in Madison, will be broadcast on Friday, October 14, featuring questions asked by journalists from stations across the state. Campaigns for both Gov. Evers and Michels confirmed Monday they would take part in the debate, issuing the following joint statement:
Kids in the Rotunda set to return to Overture next month
Each Saturday will feature two performances, one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 1 p.m., and performances will last about 45 minutes. The 1 p.m. performance will also be interpreted in American Sign Language. Once a month, families will be able to view a live stream of a performance on...
Madison firefighters help man whose electric wheelchair ran out of power
The man was welcomed into the station and given an electrical outlet to power his chair. By the time the chair was recharged, it was dark and raining outside, however, the man still had over a mile to trek before he made it home. Firefighters were able to call a...
Salvatore’s, Madison area restaurants still reeling from staffing shortages brought on by pandemic
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — When Salvatore’s Tomato Pies opened 11 years ago, founder Patrick DePula and his wife Nicole would spend long nights working the front lines. After a long night at work, their infant and toddler children would watch their parents make dough for the next day.
WisDOT receives $80 million to repair Columbia County bridges
Senator Tammy Baldwin announced the investment Tuesday, saying that replacing the bridge will make the area safer and strengthen the supply chain. The current bridge will be replaced by two new bridges meant to serve traffic in opposite directions. The bridges along CTH U and CTH V that cross the river will also be replaced.
UW Health reaches agreement with nurses and union leaders, averting strike
The nurses had been calling for union recognition and were set to go on strike Tuesday. Evers will join leaders from both sides to discuss the agreement on Monday at noon. That press conference can be viewed on Channel3000.com and Channel3000+. This is a developing news story and will be...
Madison activists picket for peace in Ukraine
MADISON, Wis. — Peace activists spent part of Monday evening picketing for peace as the war in Ukraine rages on. Members of the Madison Working Group on Peace in Ukraine demonstrated near UW Hospital on University Avenue, calling for an immediate ceasefire and diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine. Some...
Psychotherapist shares steps in journey to healing during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
MADISON, Wis. — If you only read one paragraph in this story, let it be this:. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. 988 is the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you or someone you know needs some support, call this number now. There are trained caring people on the other end who will help you. Mental health should NEVER be minimized.
Madison announces road closures for Willy Street Fair
There will also be a parade on Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon, which will cause further closures. South Paterson Street will be closed from Williamson Street to Spaight Street. Spaight Street will be closed from South Paterson Street to South Ingersoll Street. South Ingersoll Street will be closed from...
Madison firefighters rescue dog from hole at construction site
Crews lowered a ladder into the hole, but the dog couldn’t climb out. A firefighter was then lowered into the hole head-first, but the opening was too narrow and the dog couldn’t be lifted out. Finally, crews used a strap to make a collar. That collar was lowered...
Westbound right lane of Beltline open at John Nolen Drive after crash
The crash caused some backups for morning commuters, and drivers using the westbound Beltline near John Nolen Drive were forced to use the leftmost lanes. A Madison police officer arrived at the scene just before 7:50 p.m. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash, however, no emergency crews were sent to the scene. Three vehicles were towed from the scene, and the lane reopened around 8:30 a.m.
Madison police looking for man who allegedly attacked 78-year-old at Culver’s
The suspect is described as being 5’7″ tall, with a heavier build. He appeared to be in his mid-50s. Anyone with information on the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
After a 10-minute chase, the man finally stopped on US Highway 151, just south of Highway 33 and just before the area where Beaver Dam police had set up stop sticks. He was arrested without incident. Police said the 32-year-old faces charges of felony eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia and...
Driver arrested after crashing into parked vehicles, rolling over
Madison Fire Department crews removed her from the vehicle. An investigation found that she had hit two vehicles that were parked on Williamson Street before her vehicle overturned. Police said she showed signs of impairment, and she was arrested for operating while intoxicated – first offense. She was ticketed...
