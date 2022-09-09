Read full article on original website
Beloit interviews six people for superintendent, final selection set for Sept. 27
A final selection will be made on September 27 and the new superintendent will be announced once a contract is finalized. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area School District.
Gov. Evers, Michels to hold only debate Oct. 14, hosted by News 3 Now
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels will meet next month for their only debate before November’s election. The debate, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and hosted in News 3 Now’s studio in Madison, will be broadcast on Friday, October 14, featuring questions asked by journalists from stations across the state. Campaigns for both Gov. Evers and Michels confirmed Monday they would take part in the debate, issuing the following joint statement:
UW Health reaches agreement with nurses and union leaders, averting strike
The nurses had been calling for union recognition and were set to go on strike Tuesday. Evers will join leaders from both sides to discuss the agreement on Monday at noon. That press conference can be viewed on Channel3000.com and Channel3000+. This is a developing news story and will be...
Madison man sentenced to 110 months in prison for selling meth
DOJ officials alleged that Shelton sold two ounces of meth to an undercover police officer in October 2021. He then allegedly sold eight ounces of meth to the officer later that month. Agents searched Shelton’s home in Madison in November 2021, allegedly founding heroin, meth, three firearms and $15,882 in...
Madison police looking for man who allegedly attacked 78-year-old at Culver’s
The suspect is described as being 5’7″ tall, with a heavier build. He appeared to be in his mid-50s. Anyone with information on the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Driver arrested after crashing into parked vehicles, rolling over
Madison Fire Department crews removed her from the vehicle. An investigation found that she had hit two vehicles that were parked on Williamson Street before her vehicle overturned. Police said she showed signs of impairment, and she was arrested for operating while intoxicated – first offense. She was ticketed...
‘I got to watch Mulan and that was it’: Verona School District makes Asian American history part of K-12 curriculum
VERONA, Wis.- The Verona Area School District Board unanimously passed a resolution Monday to provide learning materials on Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in their K-12 curriculum. The Asian American and Pacific Islander population in Wisconsin– and the country as a whole — grew about 36% in the last...
Madison firefighters help man whose electric wheelchair ran out of power
The man was welcomed into the station and given an electrical outlet to power his chair. By the time the chair was recharged, it was dark and raining outside, however, the man still had over a mile to trek before he made it home. Firefighters were able to call a...
Salvatore’s, Madison area restaurants still reeling from staffing shortages brought on by pandemic
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — When Salvatore’s Tomato Pies opened 11 years ago, founder Patrick DePula and his wife Nicole would spend long nights working the front lines. After a long night at work, their infant and toddler children would watch their parents make dough for the next day.
Madison announces road closures for Willy Street Fair
There will also be a parade on Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon, which will cause further closures. South Paterson Street will be closed from Williamson Street to Spaight Street. Spaight Street will be closed from South Paterson Street to South Ingersoll Street. South Ingersoll Street will be closed from...
In the 608: Forward Madison Week on News 3 Now This Morning
MADISON, Wis. – All week on News 3 Now This Morning, Josh Spreiter is going to be highlighting different features on Forward Madison FC and also Breese Stevens Field, located along East Washington Avenue near downtown. Don’t miss his live reports between 4:30-7am Monday through Thursday. There will also...
Psychotherapist shares steps in journey to healing during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
MADISON, Wis. — If you only read one paragraph in this story, let it be this:. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. 988 is the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you or someone you know needs some support, call this number now. There are trained caring people on the other end who will help you. Mental health should NEVER be minimized.
Madison activists picket for peace in Ukraine
MADISON, Wis. — Peace activists spent part of Monday evening picketing for peace as the war in Ukraine rages on. Members of the Madison Working Group on Peace in Ukraine demonstrated near UW Hospital on University Avenue, calling for an immediate ceasefire and diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine. Some...
Madison firefighters rescue dog from hole at construction site
Crews lowered a ladder into the hole, but the dog couldn’t climb out. A firefighter was then lowered into the hole head-first, but the opening was too narrow and the dog couldn’t be lifted out. Finally, crews used a strap to make a collar. That collar was lowered...
‘There are many stories yet to be uncovered’: Sifting & Reckoning exhibit brings light to UW-Madison’s dark past
MADISON, Wis. — Artifacts sourced during years of work studying UW-Madison’s long history of exclusion and bigotry are now on display at the Chazen Museum of Art as part of an exhibit meant to help current generations learn from the mistakes of the past. The exhibit, titled “Sifting...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Darlington
The post did not say if the person has come forward yet to claim their prize. According to Powerball’s website, a player wins $1 million by matching all five numbers but not the Powerball. The odds of winning that prize are one in 11,688,053.52. The winning numbers in Saturday’s...
Kids in the Rotunda set to return to Overture next month
Each Saturday will feature two performances, one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 1 p.m., and performances will last about 45 minutes. The 1 p.m. performance will also be interpreted in American Sign Language. Once a month, families will be able to view a live stream of a performance on...
