Dane County, WI

Gov. Evers, Michels to hold only debate Oct. 14, hosted by News 3 Now

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels will meet next month for their only debate before November’s election. The debate, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and hosted in News 3 Now’s studio in Madison, will be broadcast on Friday, October 14, featuring questions asked by journalists from stations across the state. Campaigns for both Gov. Evers and Michels confirmed Monday they would take part in the debate, issuing the following joint statement:
Madison man sentenced to 110 months in prison for selling meth

DOJ officials alleged that Shelton sold two ounces of meth to an undercover police officer in October 2021. He then allegedly sold eight ounces of meth to the officer later that month. Agents searched Shelton’s home in Madison in November 2021, allegedly founding heroin, meth, three firearms and $15,882 in...
Driver arrested after crashing into parked vehicles, rolling over

Madison Fire Department crews removed her from the vehicle. An investigation found that she had hit two vehicles that were parked on Williamson Street before her vehicle overturned. Police said she showed signs of impairment, and she was arrested for operating while intoxicated – first offense. She was ticketed...
Madison announces road closures for Willy Street Fair

There will also be a parade on Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon, which will cause further closures. South Paterson Street will be closed from Williamson Street to Spaight Street. Spaight Street will be closed from South Paterson Street to South Ingersoll Street. South Ingersoll Street will be closed from...
In the 608: Forward Madison Week on News 3 Now This Morning

MADISON, Wis. – All week on News 3 Now This Morning, Josh Spreiter is going to be highlighting different features on Forward Madison FC and also Breese Stevens Field, located along East Washington Avenue near downtown. Don’t miss his live reports between 4:30-7am Monday through Thursday. There will also...
Madison activists picket for peace in Ukraine

MADISON, Wis. — Peace activists spent part of Monday evening picketing for peace as the war in Ukraine rages on. Members of the Madison Working Group on Peace in Ukraine demonstrated near UW Hospital on University Avenue, calling for an immediate ceasefire and diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine. Some...
Madison firefighters rescue dog from hole at construction site

Crews lowered a ladder into the hole, but the dog couldn’t climb out. A firefighter was then lowered into the hole head-first, but the opening was too narrow and the dog couldn’t be lifted out. Finally, crews used a strap to make a collar. That collar was lowered...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Darlington

The post did not say if the person has come forward yet to claim their prize. According to Powerball’s website, a player wins $1 million by matching all five numbers but not the Powerball. The odds of winning that prize are one in 11,688,053.52. The winning numbers in Saturday’s...
Kids in the Rotunda set to return to Overture next month

Each Saturday will feature two performances, one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 1 p.m., and performances will last about 45 minutes. The 1 p.m. performance will also be interpreted in American Sign Language. Once a month, families will be able to view a live stream of a performance on...
MADISON, WI

