ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
scoringlive.com

Graham stepping up as Crusaders' QB1; Roberts-Navarro off to hot start for Raiders

After biding his time the past few years, Kekahi Graham is making sure to seize this opportunity. The senior quarterback led No. 5 Saint Louis to a convincing 49-14 win over No. 11 Kamehameha with a dominant performance of his own. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Graham threw for a career-best 301 yards and four touchdowns on 21-of-25 passing without an interception.
FOOTBALL
scoringlive.com

Girls Volleyball

Every contribution, no matter the size, will help ScoringLive continue its mission to provide the best and most comprehensive coverage of high school sports in the state of Hawaii and beyond. Please consider making a contribution today.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy