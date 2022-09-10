After biding his time the past few years, Kekahi Graham is making sure to seize this opportunity. The senior quarterback led No. 5 Saint Louis to a convincing 49-14 win over No. 11 Kamehameha with a dominant performance of his own. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Graham threw for a career-best 301 yards and four touchdowns on 21-of-25 passing without an interception.

FOOTBALL ・ 17 HOURS AGO