Honolulu, HI

KHON2

The All American Rodeo Returns to Hawaii at The End of September

Honolulu (KHON2) – The All American Rodeo is making its return to Hawaii with new competitions and events. The 7th All American Rodeo is set to feature Hawaii’s top Male, Female & Keiki Paniolos matching their skills in Hawaii’s most extreme sport, rodeo. “This is the perfect...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Mililani, HI
Honolulu, HI
Waianae, HI
Kapolei, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You

Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,343 COVID cases, 10 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week. There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
Cameron Johnson
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dumped charcoal appears to be killing trees at Sand Island

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. AG’s office set to fire award-winning investigator; supporters say firing is in retaliation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. On Friday, the Attorney General's office locked him out of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

AIA Design Awards 2022

AIA Honolulu is pleased to recognize the leading architects shaping our communities through good design. Established in 1958, the 64th Annual AIA Honolulu Design Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and dedication to excellence in architectural design. The program seeks to elevate the quality of architectural practice in Hawaii and expand public awareness of the power of architecture to improve the places we live, work, and play.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

DNA leads to arrest in 1972 Waikiki murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘A loud bang’: Early morning Manoa fire destroys truck

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An early morning fire in Manoa destroyed a truck but the home’s resident feels lucky that nobody was injured. J.R. Robinson said that he and his family were asleep when they heard a loud bang around 3 a.m. When they checked outside, the family’s truck was on fire. He said the fire […]
HONOLULU, HI
Oahu
Football
Sports
KHON2

Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Energy storage facility set to modernize power grid

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kapolei Energy Storage facility will be the first of its kind in the state, paving the way for the rest of the nation to transition to renewable energy. Hawaiian Electric (HECO) said the battery storage facility will allow energy produced by solar or wind to be used during peak evening hours […]
HAWAII STATE

