Hawaii skydiver sets record at Nationals competition
Robin Jandle from Oahu is a canopy skydiver and has set a new record at this week's 2022 Skydiving National Championships.
How a mainland rail strike could hurt Hawaii
The Hawaii Shippers Council said between a quarter to a third of goods shipped into Hawaii need to be brought to the West Coast by train first.
The All American Rodeo Returns to Hawaii at The End of September
Honolulu (KHON2) – The All American Rodeo is making its return to Hawaii with new competitions and events. The 7th All American Rodeo is set to feature Hawaii’s top Male, Female & Keiki Paniolos matching their skills in Hawaii’s most extreme sport, rodeo. “This is the perfect...
Lunchroom brawl prompts lockdown at Nanakuli High & Intermediate School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nanakuli High & Intermediate School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after a brawl broke out involving several students. Nanakuli High & Intermediate School Principal Darin Pilialoha sent a letter home to parents explaining the incident.
Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You
Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
Drier than normal conditions for now, heavy rain threat on Thursday and Friday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The trade winds will deliver passing few showers to windward areas, especially during nights and mornings. Most windward showers will be light to moderate Tuesday and Wednesday. The threat of heavy rain returns on Thursday and Friday afternoon, before drier conditions return this weekend.
Hawaii reports 1,343 COVID cases, 10 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week. There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
High surf advisory issued for Hawaii islands
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Oahu on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 12:38 p.m.
Dumped charcoal appears to be killing trees at Sand Island
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. AG’s office set to fire award-winning investigator; supporters say firing is in retaliation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. On Friday, the Attorney General's office locked him out of...
'It's perturbing': Kalihi residents blame parking problem on 23-bedroom 'monster home'
Before it was even built, housing advocates and critics tried to stop the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting from allowing construction on a 23-bedroom home on Hala Drive in Kalihi, which property records show has just as many bathrooms. The home was built back in 2017 and the complaints...
This Hawaii grad who writes for ‘Succession’ can now add ‘Emmy winner’ to her resume
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii resident took home an Emmy Award on Monday. Susan Soon He Stanton, who grew up in Aiea, won an Emmy for writing for HBO’s “Succession.”. “Succession” won a total of four Emmys on Monday, including best drama series, best drama writing, outstanding...
AIA Design Awards 2022
AIA Honolulu is pleased to recognize the leading architects shaping our communities through good design. Established in 1958, the 64th Annual AIA Honolulu Design Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and dedication to excellence in architectural design. The program seeks to elevate the quality of architectural practice in Hawaii and expand public awareness of the power of architecture to improve the places we live, work, and play.
DNA leads to arrest in 1972 Waikiki murder
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
Injured hiker assisted in very early morning rescue
The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call about an injured hiker near Haleahi Road in Waianae.
Waikiki to Hanauma Bay bus in 2022? Can you still get to Hanauma Bay by bus? Oahu travel blog
Is there a direct bus that goes to Hanauma Bay in 2022?. No, there is not a bus that goes directly to Hanauama Bay from Waikiki. There used to be a direct bus from Waikiki to Hanauma Bay, but this Oahu bus route 22 has since been “permanently discontinued.”
‘A loud bang’: Early morning Manoa fire destroys truck
HONOLULU (KHON2) — An early morning fire in Manoa destroyed a truck but the home’s resident feels lucky that nobody was injured. J.R. Robinson said that he and his family were asleep when they heard a loud bang around 3 a.m. When they checked outside, the family’s truck was on fire. He said the fire […]
City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action
HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Vandalism and trespassing have become an ongoing nuisance to nearby residents of an undeveloped, 17-acre city property in Hawaii Kai on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway, across of Wawamalu Beach. The city has cleared out several cars homeless people were living in from the...
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
Energy storage facility set to modernize power grid
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kapolei Energy Storage facility will be the first of its kind in the state, paving the way for the rest of the nation to transition to renewable energy. Hawaiian Electric (HECO) said the battery storage facility will allow energy produced by solar or wind to be used during peak evening hours […]
Aloha Festivals kicks off their month-long festivities
Aloha Festivals kicked off its month-long of festivities with the Royal Court Investiture and opening ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10. at the Royal Hawaiian.
